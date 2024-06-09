Broccoli Cheese Soup Keto - EASY KETO RECIPES (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Broccoli Cheese Soup Keto. Cheese and broccoli are added to keto to create a delicious supper that will wow your family.

This delicious soup contains all of your favourite ingredients and is a dish that will not disappoint.

I am so excited for fall that I am buzzing.

Certainly, the summer is a fantastic time to enjoy yourself greatly. There is nothing that compares to cooler weather, changing leaves, sweaters, and boots in my opinion, not even vacations, swimming pools, or low-carb ice cream.

I’ve made the decision to really bulk up this year with delectable Fall comfort food dishes to keep your stomachs full and bodies warm throughout the season!

Today is the first day of that. I’m sharing a brand-new, delicious recipe for one of my favorites with you as a consequence.

Rich & Delicious

Rich, delicious, and very low in carbs, this soup is a great choice.

It has a thinner, more broth-like consistency because it doesn’t contain a roux or any other thickening ingredients. The flavor is excellent, but the soup won’t be as thick as you would be used to it without a supplement like xanthan gum.

One of the lessons I’ve learned from being Keto is that expectations are crucial.

I’m glad my tastes have changed.

It’s also important to understand that, despite the fact that there are some Great keto recreations, they don’t taste exactly like dishes high in carbohydrates.

Newer, fresher ingredients bring out flavours you may have missed before and frequently provide slightly different textures—all in a good way.

I never intended for this to be a Panera imitation because their recipe is really thick and not quite what I was aiming for. With that stated, I think this soup is wonderfully tasty and filling. Simply put, it’s not a copycat recipe.

Mine I took from the baking section of the supermarket.

Flavor

It will undoubtedly thicken, cream, and enhance the flavor of your soup without altering it.

Don’t be deceived by the serving size; this soup is incredibly satisfying and has 24g of fat per dish. Remember: Fat keeps you satisfied!

If you wanted a heartier supper, this would go well with a salad and a keto dinner roll.

Since I started flavoring my rolls with Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, they’ve gotten even better!

Even people who don’t follow a low-carb diet are encouraged to give the ketogenic lifestyle a try if they are interested in it.

This might just encourage you to change!

Ingredients Butter, 2 tablespoons

White Onion, 1/ 8 Cup

1/8 teaspoon minced garlic, to taste

Chicken broth, two cups

Pepper and salt to taste

1 cup of chopped, bite-sized broccoli

One teaspoon of cream cheese

Heavy whipping cream, 1/4 cup

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

2 cooked and crumbled bacon slices (Optional)

1/2 tsp. xanthan gum

White Onion, 1/ 8 Cup

1/8 teaspoon minced garlic, to taste

Chicken broth, two cups

Pepper and salt to taste

1 cup of chopped, bite-sized broccoli

One teaspoon of cream cheese

Heavy whipping cream, 1/4 cup

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

2 cooked and crumbled bacon slices (Optional)

1/2 tsp. xanthan gum Instructions Sautée garlic, onion, and butter in a pot(large) over medium heat(until soft).

Add broccoli and broth to the pot.

Till broccoli is tender, cook. Season with salt, pepper, and other spices.

Take a bowl(small) and heat cream cheese in the microwave for about THIRTY seconds.

Add cream cheese and heavy whipping cream to the soup and bring to a boil.

Put cheddar cheese immediately after turning the heat off.

Add xanthan gum and mix. Observe thickening.

Nothing is more Keto-friendly than broccoli and cheese soup. While a roux is typically made with flour and milk in the original recipe to give you a thick soup, it is not necessary. In my recipe, I kept things very straightforward and used pureed broccoli stalks to give the soup body. The thick whipping cream and cheese give the soup body. It is the ideal soup for a chilly winter day and is so hearty that it would even warm the cold, dead heart of the Night King. Anyway, enough blathering; enjoy the dish.

How did your soup turn out?

The versatility of soup, in general, is what makes it so appealing. You can make it hot or cold, thick or thin, chunky or smooth—you have a lot of options. I decided to strain this recipe through a sieve to give it a nice velvety texture, but I also left the majority of the florets in tact so I still get that nice chunky bite when I eat it. To further reduce the amount of carbohydrates in this soup, you can omit the onions and garlic that I used. Simply add a tablespoon of butter when serving your soup to give it an extra fat boost.