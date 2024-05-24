Rice flour jam cookies | Thumbprint cookies | Gluten free recipe | Kurryleaves (2024)

Reply

Kurryleaves

December 15, 2014 at 11:43 am

There are a couple of reasons why cookies turn flat while baking…firstly make sure you beat butter and sugar JUST UNTIL blended..the more you beat ,more the cookies will deflate after you take them out of the oven…and if the dough is too soft ,the cookies may spread out quickly while baking…so after you shape the cookies place them in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes ,before baking..that way it wont spread much…also make sure your oven is at the right temperature….Hope these tips help!!

Vidya