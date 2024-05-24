Rice flour jam cookies | Thumbprint cookies | Gluten free recipe | Kurryleaves (2024)

Bars and cookies/ Christmas Recipes/ Easter Recipes/ Kids Special
Rice flour jam cookies
Buttery shortbread like cookie filled with strawberry jam.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 to 12 minutes
Yeilds: 28 cookies
Ingredients:
- Butter ( room temperature)- 1/2 cup
- Sugar-1/2 cup
- Egg-1 medium
- Vanilla extract-1 tsp
- White rice flour-1.5 cups
- Baking soda-1/4 tsp
- Baking powder-1/4 tsp
- Salt-1 pinch
- Strawberry jam-1/4 cup(or as required)
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl,beat together butter and sugar until light and creamy.
- Add egg and mix well until combined.
- Add vanilla extract and mix well.
- Now add rice flour,baking soda,baking powder and salt.Mix just until combined.
- Gently knead , just until the dough smooths out.
- Preheat oven to 180 deg C,line the baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Divide the dough into 1″ balls and flatten lightly.Place about 2″ apart on the prepared baking sheet.
- Use your finger to make a depression in the center of each cookie.Fill each indentation with about 1/2 tsp jam.
- Bake the cookies for about 10 to 12 minutes,or until firm on top.It should have a slight golden bottom.
- Allow it to cool before removing from the baking tray,as these cookies crumble easily while warm.
AllBakingBars and cookiesButterChristmascookiesEasy RecipesEggFor kidsGluten freerice flourStep by step recipe
By Kurryleaves
30
Baked Garlic Potato Wedges RecipeRava Laddu | Rava Laddo
About Kurryleaves
You Might Also Like
No Bake Blueberry Cheesecake
March 20, 2021
KERALA STYLE EGG AND POTATO CURRY | NADAN MUTTA CURRY
July 11, 2013
7 EASY CHRISTMAS DESSERTS AND SWEETS RECIPES
December 16, 2013
30 Comments
Reply
Unknown
December 3, 2013 at 4:33 am
Looks too good and perfect.. wonderful photography 🙂
Reply
Sona
December 3, 2013 at 5:20 am
delicious and yummy cookies.
Reply
Unknown
December 3, 2013 at 2:35 pm
love the gluten free version of the regular cookies. Lovely captures
Reply
Unknown
December 4, 2014 at 5:14 pm
Turned out absolutely delicious!
Reply
Unknown
December 15, 2014 at 5:55 am
I made these tonight and they flattened out really bad. They tasted delicious but just did not keep their cute little shape when I baked them. Any idea of what I may have done wrong?
Reply
Kurryleaves
December 15, 2014 at 11:43 am
Thank you for the feedback!!
There are a couple of reasons why cookies turn flat while baking…firstly make sure you beat butter and sugar JUST UNTIL blended..the more you beat ,more the cookies will deflate after you take them out of the oven…and if the dough is too soft ,the cookies may spread out quickly while baking…so after you shape the cookies place them in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes ,before baking..that way it wont spread much…also make sure your oven is at the right temperature….Hope these tips help!!
Regards
Vidya
Reply
Unknown
December 20, 2014 at 7:07 am
I have never made cookies before and am wondering how to beat the butter and sugar together. Do you soften the butter first? What is the best way to do that? And is there a substitute for the butter for dairy free? Thank you!
Reply
Kurryleaves
December 20, 2014 at 7:21 pm
Creaming butter and sugar together ,incorporates more air into the mixture ,thus making the cookies lighter in texture.To start with,take room temperature butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and beat well using a wooden spatula or a fork until it turns light and fluffy.You're done when you don't see any streaks of butter.
Try using margarine / shortening instead of butter ,but I am not sure of the results though.Do let me know okie…
Happy cooking
Vidya
Reply
Unknown
October 23, 2015 at 4:47 am
What does Egg 1 "no" mean???? Any chance you have this recipe by weight?
Reply
Kurryleaves
November 8, 2015 at 7:32 pm
1 number .i.e one egg…i ll try and update the recipe with measurements in weight as soon as possible..
Reply
Unknown
November 22, 2015 at 5:52 pm
Can margarine be substituted for a dairy-free version. My boyfriend has Crohn's disease and has a gluten/dairy-free diet. Trying to find cookies for the holidays so he isn't left out.
Reply
Kurryleaves
November 23, 2015 at 4:39 pm
Butter adds lots of flavor to the cookies..so it is an essential ingredient in this recipe….to make it dairy-free,try and use butter flavored shortening /margarine..
Reply
Unknown
November 22, 2015 at 5:53 pm
Can margarine be used in place of butter for a dairy free version?
Reply
Unknown
December 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm
I make these all the time with Earth Balance soy free/dairy free butter and it's great!
Reply
Unknown
December 6, 2015 at 5:06 pm
They taste good! Thanks for the great recipe! I used xylitol instead of sugar. Worked also well. Of course I had one after they came out of the oven but they taste much better when they are completely cooled down.
Reply
Kurryleaves
December 13, 2015 at 2:06 pm
Thank you for the feedback
Happy baking!!
Reply
Natalie
December 13, 2015 at 4:15 am
I used palm shortening instead of the butter and they turned out really well! My daughter who is pretty picky raves over them! Thank you, they are WONDERFUL!!!
Reply
Kurryleaves
December 13, 2015 at 2:11 pm
So happy that your little one enjoyed it….Thanks a lot for the feedback.
Regards
Vidya
Reply
Unknown
December 14, 2015 at 5:01 pm
Baking these little beauties now. My first gluten free cookies! Is it true the oven is only set at 180C?
Reply
Unknown
December 23, 2015 at 4:11 am
i have the same questión the temperature is 180 celcius ir farenheit? please tell uso thank you
Reply
Kurryleaves
December 23, 2015 at 7:47 am
Bake @ 180 Deg Celsius.
Reply
Unknown
December 23, 2015 at 4:14 am
the temperature is C' or F'? please
Reply
Kurryleaves
December 23, 2015 at 7:48 am
Oven temperature is 180 Degree Celsius
Reply
Unknown
December 23, 2015 at 12:15 pm
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
Reply
Unknown
December 23, 2015 at 12:16 pm
So 350 degrees fahrenheit (for us US folks) 🙂
Excited to make these today…
Reply
Unknown
December 23, 2015 at 12:41 pm
So 350 degrees fahrenheit (for us US folks) 🙂
Excited to make these today…
Reply
Anonymous
November 21, 2016 at 11:36 pm
I made these this morning and they were delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
https://hiproofbarn.wordpress.com/2016/11/21/frugal-endeavors-jam-cookies-and-pineapple-dreams/
Reply
Anonymous
June 7, 2017 at 6:06 am
These cookies look gorgeous, but in order to reach the same dough consistency that you showed in your photos, I think I used 6 cups of flour! What was I doing wrong??
Reply
Pat
December 6, 2017 at 6:40 pm
Hi,
Just made these & WOW…they are delicious! I calculated 180 degrees Celsius to be the equivalent of 320 degrees Fahrenheit, so, used that temperature. Took ~ 15 minutes. Many thanks!
Reply
Monty
January 18, 2019 at 6:12 pm
I made these but I think I needed more butter as they came out looking nice but when I bite into them they seem to be powdery. Maybe I should try adding some xanthan gum?
Any ideas?
Thanks