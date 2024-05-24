Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe (2024)

Everyone I shared with this thought it was delicious. I enjoyed it, but I agree with many of the other comments that it came out very short. I would've liked it to be taller and have more capacity to absorb more liquid and get more sticky. I did take some of the suggestions in the comments to increase the leavener and add baking powder. I would probably not make this particular sticky toffee pudding recipe again until I had tried another to see where this one could be improved.