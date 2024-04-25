Buttery Garlic Naan Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

ButteryGarlic Naan Breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries , you’ll find it hard to stop at one!

This Garlic Naan Bread recipe is better than the ones you’ll find at theBEST Indian restaurants!These pillowy soft naan breads are so addictive, you will love howquick and easy this recipe is to make! Your new favorite yeast bread recipe!

GARLIC NAAN BREAD RECIPE

Crave It All here sharing our recipe for garlic naan bread; a favorite spin on a traditional flat bread from India. Normallybaked inside hot Tandoor ovens with charcoal or wood fire, ournaan bread recipe has been altered to cook them right on the stove in a hot cast-iron skillet.

We use a combination of yogurt and oil to give them an addictive soft and fluffy texture, and add minced garlic right into the dough to give us a perfect garlicky flavor.

You’ll be amazed watchingthem puff up into glorious breads right in front of you in seconds!

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NAAN BREAD AND PITA BREAD

Both flatbreads are made with a yeast raised dough, however Pita breadhas a harder texture when compared to Naan. While pita bread only contains flour, water, yeast, salt and some olive oil;naan is made with a fattier, more enriched dough including ghee (clarified butter), oil, yogurt and sometimes eggs. This gives naan its different texture.

TIPS ON HOW TO MAKE GARLIC NAAN BREAD

We start off with a basic naan dough, like this one for our super soft naan breads.

First, you’re going to activate your yeast.

Mix all of those ingredients together until the dough comes together with your hands.

Knead until smooth, then transfer to a lightly greased bowl. You can use the same bowl you mixed the dough in to save dishes.

Cover with plastic wrap and let double in size.

Divide dough into 10 balls and roll each piece into large ovals about 6-inches long and 1/8-inch thick. The thinner you roll them, the more air pockets form inside them while cooking.

Get a lightly greased skillet nice and HOT. The high heat makes the dough rise fast and fills the breads with air.

Cook garlic naan bread until bubbles form, then flip and cook until large golden spots appear on the underside. Flatten the breads with a spatula while cooking to ensure they cook through.

Wrap cooked garlic naan bread in a clean kitchen towel and keep them wrapped while cooking remaining breads.

Optional: brush your warm cooked naan with a little melted garlic butter; top with coarse salt and fresh chopped cilantro.

Serve withTikka Masala or Butter Chicken, oruse them to make wraps. Substitute garlic naan breadsfor tortillas for quesadillas, or for simple naan pizzas!

HOW TO STOREGARLIC NAAN BREAD

If you plan on storing your naan breads, do not brush them with the garlic butter. When cooked, let cool completely to room temperature to prevent condensation. Transfer to ziplock bags and store at room temperature for up to 2 days, or refrigerate for up to 4 days.

When ready to eat, heat them up on a pan over low-medium heat, or in the microwave for 10 seconds. Brush with garlic butter and enjoy!

FREEZE NAAN

Follow the same steps above (store plain — no garlic butter) and store in the freezer for up to 2 months. Frozennaan bread thaws quickly at room temperature. Reheat in the microwave or on a skillet over low-medium heat, then brush with garlic butter.

