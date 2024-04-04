Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (2024)

* Images are simulated and for illustration purposes only. The Graphic User Interface (GUI) specifications, which do not affect product performance, are subject to change without notice.
Ultra high-resolution with cutting-edge laser technology
Laser Technology
The Premiere uses a laser light source to offer a dramatic home cinema experience that will make you feel like you’re in a theater. You’ll get precise color accuracy, a super wide color gamut, and exceptional brightness on max 3.04 m screen space. It can even play HDR10+ content.
Now playing! Bigger and better
Big screen in 4K resolution
Get ready for a whole new home cinema experience. No matter where you sit, the 3.04 m wide screen immerses you like no other, while crystal 4K resolution gives your eyes the incredibly crisp images and optimized color expression they deserve. See all the subtleties revealed in every scene.
Details even in bright light
2200 ANSI Lumen
With 2200 lumens of brightness, you get all the light you need to enjoy whatever you’re watching. See the details even in the middle of the day, even without blackout curtains.
True cinematic quality
FILMMAKER MODE™
FILMMAKER MODE™ is the world’s first of its kind on a projector, giving you the chance to see the movie the way the director intended you to watch it.
Dive completely into room-filling sound
Powerful Sound
With 30 watts of 2.2ch audio built in, you get the amazing cinema quality sound you need to go with The Premiere’s incredibly immersive visual experience.
Blends seamlessly into your space
With The Premiere’s compact size, you can make the most of the space in your room. Simple and round, it’s marked by a high level of craftsmanship that activates the lifestyle you desire.
Freedom to arrange your space
Ultra short throw
Placing your projector is now worry free. The Premiere can sit super close to the wall and still create a massive screen. And with special sensors built in, it knows when children come near, automatically reducing brightness to protect their eyes. Ultra-short throw, Ultra-amazing viewing.
* The letter 'A' shown in the picture below, refers to the viewing size when picture is projected from The Premiere, measured diagonally from corner to corner.
Just place it by the wall
Hassle-free installation
Stop looking up at the ceiling. This projector is made to sit right in
front of the wall, making it easy to install and plug in. And when you
turn it on, you’ll realize how easy it is to adjust the screen size.
Elegantly minimized
Compact and round design
All the powerful features you need in a compact, smoothly rounded shape that looks beautiful from every angle. With a premium fabric finish, it blends superbly into your interior with an elegant touch of minimalism.
Enjoy content without a screen
A dedicated projector screen can give you more vivid picture quality, but you don’t really need one anymore. Just set up and enjoy on a simple white wall. Perfect for people who want to keep their space simple.
More ways to enjoy The Premiere
Smart TV Experience
You can also have the great Smart service experience that Samsung TVs are renowned for, with their great user interface and experience. And, unlike conventual lamp-type projectors, this one features instant-on.
Ready to stream
OTT (Over The Top) Services
The Premiere is ready to go so you can stream what you like, from YouTube to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
Seamless voice control
Multiple Voice Assistants
Bixby
You can even talk to The Premiere. The Bixby voice assistant can go beyond just controlling The Premiere. Just ask and get more.
Amazon Alexa
With Alexa built-in on The Premiere, you can use your voice to change the channel, open apps, search
AirPlay 2
With AirPlay 2 built-in you can effortlessly play movies, shows, music and photos on The Premiere right from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.
Just tap to mirror
Tap View
A simple tap is all you need to get content from your smartphone onto the screen. Just tap The Premiere with your phone and it automatically mirrors what you’re watching or listening to.
Win more games, have more control
Game Enhancer
Get in the game without delay. Game Enhancer gets the setting right and gives you the optimization you need to win.
