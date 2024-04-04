Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (2024)

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (1)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (2)

* Images are simulated and for illustration purposes only. The Graphic User Interface (GUI) specifications, which do not affect product performance, are subject to change without notice.
* Actual Product may differ from image shown. Please see our product gallery.
* The laser projector can be projected on a flat white or bright monotone wall without setting up an additional screen. For a more optimized experience, using a screen dedicated to ultra short throw projector is recommended.
*Screen is sold separately

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (3)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (4)

Ultra high-resolution with cutting-edge laser technology

Laser Technology

The Premiere uses a laser light source to offer a dramatic home cinema experience that will make you feel like you’re in a theater. You’ll get precise color accuracy, a super wide color gamut, and exceptional brightness on max 3.04 m screen space. It can even play HDR10+ content.

* The data is based on SAMSUNG internal research.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (5)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (6)

Now playing! Bigger and better

Big screen in 4K resolution

Get ready for a whole new home cinema experience. No matter where you sit, the 3.04 m wide screen immerses you like no other, while crystal 4K resolution gives your eyes the incredibly crisp images and optimized color expression they deserve. See all the subtleties revealed in every scene.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (7)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (8)

Details even in bright light

2200 ANSI Lumen

With 2200 lumens of brightness, you get all the light you need to enjoy whatever you’re watching. See the details even in the middle of the day, even without blackout curtains.

* The data is based on SAMSUNG internal research.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (9)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (10)

True cinematic quality

FILMMAKER MODE™

FILMMAKER MODE™ is the world’s first of its kind on a projector, giving you the chance to see the movie the way the director intended you to watch it.

* FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (11)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (12)

See Also
The Best Laser Projectors For 2022 - Projector LeaderThe Premiere (LSP9T) 4K UST Triple Laser Projector | Samsung NLWhat are the differences between laser projectors and laser TVs? - Son-Vidéo.com: blogThe Premiere(LSP7T) 4K UST Laser Projector | Samsung NL

Dive completely into room-filling sound

Powerful Sound

With 30 watts of 2.2ch audio built in, you get the amazing cinema quality sound you need to go with The Premiere’s incredibly immersive visual experience.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (13)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (14)

Blends seamlessly into your space

With The Premiere’s compact size, you can make the most of the space in your room. Simple and round, it’s marked by a high level of craftsmanship that activates the lifestyle you desire.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (15)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (16)

Freedom to arrange your space

Ultra short throw

Placing your projector is now worry free. The Premiere can sit super close to the wall and still create a massive screen. And with special sensors built in, it knows when children come near, automatically reducing brightness to protect their eyes. Ultra-short throw, Ultra-amazing viewing.

* The letter 'A' shown in the picture below, refers to the viewing size when picture is projected from The Premiere, measured diagonally from corner to corner.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (17)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (18)

Just place it by the wall

Hassle-free installation

Stop looking up at the ceiling. This projector is made to sit right in
front of the wall, making it easy to install and plug in. And when you
turn it on, you’ll realize how easy it is to adjust the screen size.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (19)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (20)

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (21)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (22)

Elegantly minimized

Compact and round design

All the powerful features you need in a compact, smoothly rounded shape that looks beautiful from every angle. With a premium fabric finish, it blends superbly into your interior with an elegant touch of minimalism.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (23)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (24)

See Also
I replaced my TV with this 100-inch 4K laser projector — what I like (and don't like)

Enjoy content without a screen

A dedicated projector screen can give you more vivid picture quality, but you don’t really need one anymore. Just set up and enjoy on a simple white wall. Perfect for people who want to keep their space simple.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (25)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (26)

More ways to enjoy The Premiere

Smart TV Experience

You can also have the great Smart service experience that Samsung TVs are renowned for, with their great user interface and experience. And, unlike conventual lamp-type projectors, this one features instant-on.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (27)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (28)

* Smart services and GUI (Graphic User Interface) may vary by model, region, language, mobile devices, or product.
* A Samsung Account is required to set up The Premiere.
* Actual user experience may vary.
* Some features and functions provided by connected devices may not be supported or limited to use.

Ready to stream

OTT (Over The Top) Services

The Premiere is ready to go so you can stream what you like, from YouTube to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (29)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (30)

* Available services on the Smart service experience may vary based on region.
* OTT service subscriptions must be purchased separately.
* TV must be connected to a network.

Seamless voice control

Multiple Voice Assistants

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (31)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (32)

Bixby

You can even talk to The Premiere. The Bixby voice assistant can go beyond just controlling The Premiere. Just ask and get more.

* Available technology, functions, GUI(Graphic User Interface) and smart features may vary by region, service provider, network environment, mobile devices or TV product, and are subject to change without notice.
* Actual user experience may vary.
* This feature is only available in certain languages.
* Bixby voice commands recognize English (US/UK), French, Spanish, German, Italian, Chinese and Korean. Not all accents, dialects and expressions recognized.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (33)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (34)

Amazon Alexa

With Alexa built-in on The Premiere, you can use your voice to change the channel, open apps, search

* Available technology, functions, GUI(Graphic User Interface) and smart features may vary by region, service provider, network environment, mobile devices or TV product, and are subject to change without notice.
* Actual user experience may vary.
* Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

AirPlay 2

With AirPlay 2 built-in you can effortlessly play movies, shows, music and photos on The Premiere right from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

* AirPlay 2 functionality is available on all 2020 and later Samsung Smart service experiences.
* AirPlay 2 requires iOS 12.3 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
* Watch Little Voice with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (35)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (36)

Just tap to mirror

Tap View

A simple tap is all you need to get content from your smartphone onto the screen. Just tap The Premiere with your phone and it automatically mirrors what you’re watching or listening to.

* Compatible devices only. Please see the product specifications or support page.
* This service only works when The Premiere and mobile are on.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (37)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (38)

Win more games, have more control

Game Enhancer

Get in the game without delay. Game Enhancer gets the setting right and gives you the optimization you need to win.

* Feature availability may vary by game console.
* The availability of the feature may vary by product size.

Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (39)Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (40)

  • * Actual Product may dliffer from image shown. Please see our product gallery.
Buy 120 The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector| Samsung India (2024)
Top Articles
Chewy Hermit Bars Recipe - Sizzling Eats
Quick Apple Bread Recipe with Cinnamon Sugar
White Nutella Recipe (White Chocolate Hazelnut Spread) - Texanerin Baking
Best French Onion Soup Recipe on Food52
Latest Posts
Easy German Potato Dumpling Recipe - Cheerful Cook
How to Accept Credit Card Payments Over the Phone - NerdWallet
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 5720

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.