Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Ingredients for Caramelized Onion Burgers How to Make Caramelized Onions Assemble Caramelized Onion Burger Recipe Recipe Tips What is the difference between caramelized onions and sautéed onions? Can I use a different type of cheese? I don't like arugula, can I swap it with something else? Caramelized Onions Burger Recipe Equipment Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition

Caramelized Onions Burger Recipe – Juicy homemade patties topped with melted Swiss cheese, garnished with fresh arugula, and placed in between buttery brioche buns. This is the only burger recipe you’ll need all summer long!

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (1)

It’s grilling season and nothing screams summer grill recipe more than a nice juicy hamburger!

This one in particular is one of my favorites. It’s a well-seasoned juicy beef burger with a slice of melted Swiss cheese. It’s topped with fresh arugula and beautifully caramelized onions and served on a toasted buttery brioche bun.

These tasty hamburgers can be ready to serve in under 40 minutes, but if you prepare the patties and caramelize the onions the day before, they take just a few minutes on the grill!

This is the perfect burger recipe for all your pool parties, backyard cookouts, BBQs and anytime you don’t feel like heating up the kitchen!

It’s the kind of flavorful homemade burger recipe that doesn’t need any ketchup, relish, or any extra toppings. It’s perfect just the way it is.

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (2)

Ingredients for Caramelized Onion Burgers

For the Burgers

  • Ground Beef: I normally use either lean ground beef (80/20) so that it doesn’t release too much excess fat. We don’t want any leaner than that though, because we still want moisture and flavor from a bit of fat.
  • Worcestershire Sauce: Adds a depth of flavor to the burger patties. It’s a must!
  • Garlic: Minced garlic also adds an aromatic flavor. I like to mince it up so that it blends nicely and I’m not finding big chunks of garlic in the burger.
  • Parsley: Fresh finely chopped parsley brightens up the burger with that fresh herb flavor.
  • Salt & Pepper: Just a bit of simple seasoning to enhance the overall taste of the hamburger.
  • Brioche Buns: I love soft, fluffy, buttery brioche buns but you can certainly use whatever hamburger buns you like.
  • Swiss Cheese: Caramelized onions and Swiss cheese are a match made in heaven! The sharpness of the Swiss paired with the sweetness and tang of the onions is amazing.
  • Arugula Leaves: Washed, dried, and fresh leaves add a slightly bitter flavor that balances out the sharp cheese, the sweet onions, and the beefy burger. Together it’s one heck of a bite!

For the Caramelized Onions

  • Olive Oil & Butter: Using both oil and butter to start cooking helps to brown the onions without burning them while the butter also adds major flavor.
  • Onions: Thinly sliced sweet or yellow onions are what I prefer to use. You can cook down and caramelize most onions, but these are the ones that I think deliver the best results.
  • Dried Thyme & Bay Leaf: Dried herbs for extra flavor.
  • Beef Broth: Use either a homemade broth or store bought, whichever you prefer. Some people make caramelized onions without broth or just water instead, but I like to add a bit of flavorful liquid to help deglaze the pan.
  • Light Brown Sugar: When onions are cooked down they release their own sugars and are definitely sweeter than raw, but adding a bit of light brown sugar will help to caramelize even more.
  • Balsamic Vinegar: Gives the onions that beautiful dark color, a bit of acidity, and a balance of sweetness and tang.
  • Salt & Pepper: To taste.

Making caramelized onions is incredibly easy to do. Once you learn how to caramelize onions, you’ll be well on your way to making them all the time for all kinds of things. Pizza toppings, sandwich toppings, in wraps, on salads, and of course french onion soup!

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (3)

How to Make Caramelized Onions

Step 1: Heat oil and melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Step 2: Add the sliced onions, salt, pepper, thyme, and bay leaf and saute for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. You’ll need to pack your patience for this. It’s not hard, but it does take a bit of time.

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (4)Step 3: Pour in the broth and balsamic vinegar and add the brown sugar. Stir with a wooden spoon until the sugar dissolves, scraping the bottom bits as you go. This is called deglazing the pan.

Step 4: Lower the heat and keep the onions warm until you’re ready to serve. If you’re making them ahead, allow them to cool completely and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (5)How to Make Homemade Burger Patties

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix it all together using your hands, but do not over mix!

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (6)

Step 2: Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal portions and take each portion and form them into patties. Make a slight indent or groove in the center of each one so that the edges are thicker than the center.

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (7)

Step 3: Once the grill is nice and hot on medium-high heat, cook the patties for 10 minutes, flipping halfway. About 5 minutes per side. Add a slice of Swiss cheese to each burger patty for the last few minutes of grilling time.

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (8)

Assemble Caramelized Onion Burger Recipe

If you like to toast your buns, spread a little butter on them and place them on the grill over indirect heat for a minute or so. Keep an eye out so that they don’t burn!

Place the grilled patties with melted Swiss over the bottom bun. Top with lots of caramelized onions and fresh arugula. Cover with the top bun and enjoy!

Recipe Tips

  • It may seem like 2 onions is a lot, but once they cook down it won’t look like such a big amount. So, you can even make more if you plan to keep some for other recipes!
  • Don’t over mix the meat mixture. Overworking it will lead to loss of moisture and dry patties!
  • The indent in the center of the patty is so that it cooks evenly. Burgers tend to swell as they cook, so instead of becoming ballooned in the middle, they will just even out.
  • When your burger has an internal temperature of 160 degrees, it’s done!

What is the difference between caramelized onions and sautéed onions?

It all comes down to time and temperature. When you sauté onions, you’re cooking them at a higher heat and for a shorter amount of time. Usually just to get them soft, translucent, and no longer raw.

When you caramelize them, you’re cooking them down over low heat for a long time so that they become sweet and golden in color.

Can I use a different type of cheese?

Definitely. I love Swiss and onions which is why I choose to use it, but feel free to use your favorite sliced cheese! Cheddar, provolone, or even Monterey Jack could work.

I don’t like arugula, can I swap it with something else?

If arugula is not your thing, you can use baby spinach or lettuce leaves instead.

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (9)

Caramelized Onions Burger Recipe

Love Keil

Caramelized Onions Burger Recipe - Juicy and delicious burger that will satisfy your hamburger cravings this grilling season!

5 from 1 vote

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 30 minutes mins

Total Time 40 minutes mins

Course Dinner, Grill, Main Course

Cuisine American

Servings 4

Calories 1014 kcal

Equipment

Ingredients

Ingredients for the Burgers:

  • 1 1/2 lb ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic grated
  • parsley finely chopped
  • salt and pepper
  • 4 brioche buns sliced and grilled
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • arugula

Ingredients for Caramelized Onions:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 onions thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 cup beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

To make caramelized onions:

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, heat butter and olive oil.

    Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (10)

  • Add onions, salt, pepper, thyme and bay leaf. Saute on medium heat for about 30 minutes or until onions are caramelized. Stirring occasionally.

    Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (11)

  • Add broth, brown sugar, and balsamic vinegar. Stir with a spoon until sugar dissolves. Lower the heat to very low, keep warm until ready to serve.

    Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (12)

To make homemade burger patties:

  • In a large mixing bowl combine ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, parsley salt and pepper. Mix it all together with hands or mixer.

    Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (13)

  • Divide mixture into 4 equal portions and form them into patties. Make sure to make the center a little thinner than the edges for even grilling.

    Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (14)

  • Grill on a medium-high heat for about 5 minutes on each side. Few minutes before patties are done grilling add sliced cheese on top.

    Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (15)

To make caramelized onion burger:

  • Place grilled patties over bottom bun, add lots of caramelized onions, and garnish it with fresh arugula leaves, cover with top bun and enjoy!

    Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (16)

Video

Notes

Hi! All content & images are copyright protected. Please do not use my images without prior permission. If you want to republish this recipe, please re-write the recipe in your own words, or simply link back to this post for the recipe. Thank you.

Nutrition

Calories: 1014kcalCarbohydrates: 50gProtein: 45gFat: 71gSaturated Fat: 33gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2gMonounsaturated Fat: 21gTrans Fat: 2gCholesterol: 303mgSodium: 823mgPotassium: 654mgFiber: 1gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 1138IUVitamin C: 6mgCalcium: 265mgIron: 5mg

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (17)

Have a wonderful day!

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger Recipe (2024)

Do you cook onions before making burgers? ›

You can add pre cooked onions to the meat before you cook the meat as well. Adding uncooked onions to the raw meat gives you a different flavour and texture. If raw onions go into raw meat., once you cook the meat the onions might still be raw.

What onion is best for caramelizing? ›

You can caramelize any kind of onion, but yellow or Spanish onions tend to offer the most balanced-sweet-savory flavor profile and are the most versatile for different dishes. Sweet onions, such as Vidalia or Walla Walla work too, but keep in mind that their flavor will become even sweeter once caramelized.

What is an Oklahoma Smash burger? ›

To make the burger, scoop a ball of hamburger meat onto a hot skillet or outdoor grill. Then top the ball with a heaping pile of sliced onions. Smash the burger down with a spatula, then let the burger cook on both sides (carefully flipping the burger to keep the onions in place).

What is the best onion to put on a hamburger? ›

While there are various types of onions to choose from, sweet onions emerge as the clear winner, bringing a pleasant bite that perfectly complements the savory elements of your patty, the tanginess of the condiments, and the softness of the bun.

How long to soak onions for burgers? ›

Just peel and slice the red onion as called for in your recipe, then submerge them in a bowl of cold or ice water. Let them sit for at least ten minutes, stirring once or twice, before draining and using them in your recipe. For added flavor, you can also soak the onions in lime juice, lemon juice, or vinegar.

Is it better to caramelize onions with butter or oil? ›

You can use either oil or butter to caramelize onions — but ideally, you use a combination of both! I like to use olive oil, and this cooking fat tolerates heat particularly well. Meanwhile, butter adds a distinctly rich flavor to the caramelized onions.

Is butter or oil better for caramelizing onions? ›

Our Test Kitchen likes to use butter when caramelizing onions, as it offers the richest flavor. If you avoid dairy or don't have butter, you can caramelize onions in other fat such as margarine or olive oil. Add the onion slices. It's okay if they overlap a bit here because they'll shrink as they cook down.

Do you caramelize onions with the lid on or off? ›

If you cover the pan, you'll trap steam, which will speed up their softening, heat them more quickly, and help release their liquid more quickly. Lift the lid a few times during this stage to give them a stir and make sure nothing is browning yet.

What is the difference between a burger and a Smashburger? ›

What is a Smash Burger? A smash burger is a burger that is made by smashing the ground beef onto the grill or griddle with a spatula. Smashing the burger results in a sear on the outside of the meat, which locks in all of the juices and flavor.

Do smash burgers go on top or bottom of onions? ›

Once hot, put 1-2 beef balls in the pan (depending on how big your skillet or pan is) and put 1/4 of the onions on the top side of each ball. Smash it down with a burger press or spatula until thin.

What kind of onion does McDonald's use? ›

"McDonald's uses both dehydrated onions (that have been rehydrated) as well as actual onions," according to Angel Livingood, a former manager at an Iowa McDonald's. Dehydrated onions are exactly what they sound like: onions that have had their moisture removed and are now dry.

How do you prepare onions for burgers? ›

Cook onions and sugar in hot oil over low heat 20 to 25 minutes until onion is caramelized, stirring often. Stir in the 1/4 cup water, vinegar, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Set aside and keep warm.

Do you cook onions before or after ground meat? ›

Add onions or other chopped seasoning vegetables about 2 to 3 minutes before the beef is ready, or cook them separately. When the pan is hot, add about 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of ground beef. Use a spatula or wooden spoon to break the ground beef up into smaller pieces as it cooks.

Can you put raw onions in a burger patty? ›

"Hamburger pattie surrounding a slab of uncooked onion. Oh, by the way, the onion will cook inside the burger, mellowing the flavor of the onion and keeping the burger moist. Each pattie is about 1/4 pound of meat surrounding a 2 inch diameter 1/4 inch thick slab of onion.

Can you cook raw hamburger and onions together? ›

Ground beef with onion is a flavorful combination called for in a number of recipes. Sometimes -- as with sloppy Joes or beef casseroles -- you can just toss diced onion into the pan with the meat while you cook it.

