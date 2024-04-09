Tomato Bisque With Fresh Goat Cheese Recipe (2024)

I must have made this soup 20 times, and always have it in my freezer for a quick light meal. (Yes it freezes well; if you use glass containers, just defrost and heat in the microwave.) I skip the sugar, use 1/4 t sambal instead of the chile flakes and cayenne, and add 1/2 can (2.5-3 oz) tomato paste plus an extra cup of water. That seems to cover for any flavor deficit in the canned tomatoes. Salt as needed, but never more than 1 t of kosher salt. Serve with crusty fried croutons. Delicious