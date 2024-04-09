Tomato Bisque With Fresh Goat Cheese Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes

Laura

Absolutely delicious! Word to the wise: if you're using goat cheese, expect it to be very salty. Next time I make it, I'm either forgoing the salt altogether or adding much less. The goat cheese already does an excellent job at making the soup salty. Other than that, I love love love how easy it was!

Laura

This soup is delicious, but intense! It was a little heavy, so I'd use less goat cheese next time.

Zach

Love it. But you need to be careful to stir the goat cheese in once the soup has cooled a little from boiling. If it's boiling when you put the goat cheese in, it will not be creamy and will be granular.

Annie

This is the best tomato bisque soup. I've made this numerous times and loved it. The last time I made it I didn't have ginger. Surprisingly, I actually loved it more without the ginger.

Kristin

I must have made this soup 20 times, and always have it in my freezer for a quick light meal. (Yes it freezes well; if you use glass containers, just defrost and heat in the microwave.) I skip the sugar, use 1/4 t sambal instead of the chile flakes and cayenne, and add 1/2 can (2.5-3 oz) tomato paste plus an extra cup of water. That seems to cover for any flavor deficit in the canned tomatoes. Salt as needed, but never more than 1 t of kosher salt. Serve with crusty fried croutons. Delicious

e

The first few times I made this it has been super spicy - I have been omitting cayenne and chili flakes

Louanne Jones

I have been making this soup for several years and it is one of my favorites. Yes, it is intense. Yes, it is spicy. Yes, I love it!

Salt Amt Definitely A Typo?

After reading the comments I made this with only a couple ounces of goat cheese and subbed sour cream for the rest. I'm certain the salt is a typo and was meant to say teaspoon, I don't know a single recipe like this that calls for a whole Tbsp... Spice amount is perfect in my opinion. Next time I will definitely add the full amount of goat cheese and only change the salt!

Sam

Just echoing others to say, omit the salt or use MUCH less.

D

The soup is very tasty and brings a subtle nice heat to a very filling bisque. So easy and will definitely impress the company. We served the bisque with a simple green salad and home made croutons.

Joe

Great soup, especially with grilled cheese. Notes about spice level are correct, I used less than indicated, and loved it.

Su

As someone who used to hate tomato soup this one slaysss. This bisque is elevated with goat cheese and ginger. Warm, creamy, with a kick of flavor, a perfect fall soup.I ended up adding ice cubes and butter to cut through some of the acidity bc I don’t love the tanginess of canned tomatoes. It was perfect for me and had an amazing texture.This recipe was so easy and delicious.

Ksofiac

Beautiful flavors! Will keep this on file for sure. Pairs well with muenster on wheat rye loaf!

Whitney A

Didn’t have an onion and this still turned out excellent!

Kris

Delicious recipe -- love the added goat cheese touch. Makes it unique and tasty!

1st try

Solid soup! Would make again.

Evelyn Pearl

Personally I loved this, but if you have family sensitive to spice and heat you may want to reduce the ginger and chili flakes by about half and add more to taste. My husband enjoyed the flavor but simply couldn’t handle the heat.

Mary Jean

I was looking for a tomato soup recipe to use up some of the fresh tomatoes from my garden. I blanched, peeled, cored and quartered (or halved the small ones) fresh tomatoes and used those instead of canned. It came out delish! Certainly more steps and time involved with fresh, but a great way to use up some garden bounty.

BKA

Great flavor, but I found that the goat cheese made the texture a bit grainy. I may try it with cream or sour cream next time instead.

