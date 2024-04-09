Homemade Cultured Butter Recipe - Savory Simple (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Homemade Cultured Butter has only 2 ingredients and is easy to make at home! If you’ve been interested in learning how to make butter from scratch, keep reading!

I’ve been off of refined sugars and carbs for about 9 days and I have to say I’m surprised at how sluggish I still feel. Well, I’m surprised and not surprised at the same time.

Sugar is powerful stuff and it’s not shocking that it’s making a powerful statement as it works its way out of my body.

Staying away from sugar has caused me to get a bit more creative with my recipes recently. I’m still doing quite a bit of experimenting from one of my favorite cookbooks,The America’s Test Kitchen DIY Cookbook.

Over the past few weeks I’ve been experimenting with homemade cultured butter. I always find it fascinating to make store bought staples at home and butter was no exception.

How to make homemade cultured butter

This homemade cultured butter only has two ingredients, cream and yogurt. And it makes a butter that tastes equally as smooth and rich as anything I’ve ever bought from the store.

It does have several involved steps but none of them are difficult and the results are just plain fun. There is something so immensely satisfying about holding a lumpy stick of butter in the air and proclaiming to the stars, “I made this!” Or maybe that’s just me…

Also, buttermilk. One of the byproducts from making homemade cultured butter is real, old fashioned buttermilk like grandma used to make on the farm.

Not the curdled stuff you can make by adding vinegar to milk and letting it sit. Most likely not even the stuff you buy at the grocery store.

Real buttermilk is a byproduct of butter creation. It’s liquid gold in your baked goods.

A very important note about the recipe: one of the final steps involves pressing and washing the butter in ice water to remove any traces of buttermilk. If you don’t wash the butter very thoroughly it has the potential to go rancid quickly.

This happened to me the first time I experimented with making homemade butter. I rushed through the process and my gorgeous stick of butter began smelling sour after a week.

If you wash the butter thoroughly it will last in the refrigerator up to a month or in the freezer for four months.