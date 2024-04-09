Caramelized Roasted Turnips Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Roasted Turnips make an excellent side dish to any meal! With just a mix of shallots, seasonings, and butter, this recipe is easy yet delivers crispy, tender, and caramelized turnips.

You probably already know and love roasted potatoes and roasted carrots, but if you haven’t tried roasted turnips yet, get ready! They’re kind of a best-of-both-worlds. Roasted turnips are a delicious, nutritious, and easy-to-make side dish. When roasted, these root vegetables transform in flavor and texture, offering a slightly sweet and earthy taste with a crispy exterior and tender interior. They are relatively low in carbs and calories and are also a great source of vitamin C, folate, iron, and calcium.

Why You Should Make This Recipe

Crispy and caramelized , these turnips achieve a perfect balance of tenderness and flavor.

, these turnips achieve a perfect balance of tenderness and flavor. Quick and easy to make with just 10 minutes of prep and 30 minutes to cook.

to make with just 10 minutes of prep and 30 minutes to cook. A flavorful combination of ingredients, including butter, shallots, chives, and spices.

Ingredients For Roasted Turnips

Turnips with purple tops should be washed, peeled, and cut into wedges.

with purple tops should be washed, peeled, and cut into wedges. Shallots : Peel and slice a couple of shallots.

: Peel and slice a couple of shallots. Olive Oil: 1 tablespoon of oil, for roasting.

1 tablespoon of oil, for roasting. Butter: This recipe uses ½ a stick of butter, cut into small pieces.

This recipe uses ½ a stick of butter, cut into small pieces. Dried Minced Chives, Garlic Powder, and Paprika .

. Salt and Pepper , to taste.

, to taste. Chopped Fresh Parsley used for garnish.

Do You Have To Peel Turnips

You don’t need to peel turnips, but you should because peeling helps to get a softer texture. Also, wash and scrub them under running water because turnips are root veggies, which means they grow in the ground and can have dirt on their surface.

How To Roast Turnips

Toss the turnips and shallots in a baking dish and toss with olive oil. Add in the butter pieces, chives, and other seasonings, and toss again to combine. Roast the turnips at 450˚F for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender. Give it a stir halfway through cooking. Remove from the oven. Taste and adjust salt and pepper if needed, and garnish with parsley.

Recipe Tips And Variations

Olive oil can be substituted with avocado oil, coconut oil, or even ghee.

with avocado oil, coconut oil, or even ghee. Always preheat the oven to avoid the veggies becoming soggy and steamed rather than crispy.

the oven to avoid the veggies becoming soggy and steamed rather than crispy. Broil the turnips for a couple of minutes if they are not as caramelized as you would like them to be after roasting. The high heat of the broiler is great for adding crispness.

How To Serve Roasted Turnips

Sizzling turnips pair beautifully with this delicious Maple Butter Whole Roasted Chicken .

. These roasted turnips make a smashing side dish for my Mozzarella Stuffed Crockpot Meatloaf .

. Roast veggies contrast nicely with a comforting pasta dish like this Creamy Asparagus Pasta .

Storing And Reheating

To refrigerate, cool the turnips and place them in an airtight container. Store them in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

cool the turnips and place them in an airtight container. Store them in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. To reheat, place refrigerated or frozen turnips in an ovenproof dish and bake at 350˚F until heated through (5 to 10 minutes for refrigerated, 20 to 30 minutes for frozen).

Roasted Turnips Roasted Turnips are a delicious addition to any meal! Made with a blend of turnips, shallots, spices, and butter, this easy recipe yields bites that are crisp, tender, and beautifully caramelized. Ingredients ▢ 2 pounds turnips with purple tops, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

▢ 2 shallots, thinly sliced

▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 4 teaspoons minced dried chives

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon smoked or sweet paprika

▢ ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

▢ ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

▢ 4 tablespoons butter, cut into about 10 pieces

▢ chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

▢ crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish, optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 450˚F.

Place turnips and shallots in a 9×13 baking dish and toss them with the olive oil.

To the turnips, add the chives, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper; toss gently to combine. Scatter the butter pieces over the top.

Roast for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, stirring them halfway through cooking. If the turnips are cut larger than suggested, you will need to roast them a bit longer or until tender.

Remove from oven and taste for salt and pepper; adjust accordingly.

Garnish with parsley and pepper flakes, and serve. Equipment Measuring Cups and Spoons

9×13 Baking Dish

Chef Knife

Vegetable Peeler Notes Cleaning: Turnips should be well-cleaned, as they can have dirt on their surface.

Turnips should be well-cleaned, as they can have dirt on their surface. Peeling: While not mandatory, peeling helps to get a softer texture.

While not mandatory, peeling helps to get a softer texture. Slicing: They can be cut into wedges, cubes, or slices.

They can be cut into wedges, cubes, or slices. Roasting Temperature: Typically, turnips are roasted at a high temperature, and it can take up to 30 minutes to get them crispy and golden brown. The cooking time will depend on the size of the turnips.

Typically, turnips are roasted at a high temperature, and it can take up to 30 minutes to get them crispy and golden brown. The cooking time will depend on the size of the turnips. Flavoring: A dash of maple syrup or honey can bring out their natural sweetness. Nutrition Calories: 104 kcal | Carbohydrates: 9 g | Protein: 1 g | Fat: 8 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g | Cholesterol: 15 mg | Sodium: 272 mg | Potassium: 248 mg | Fiber: 2 g | Sugar: 5 g | Vitamin A: 298 IU | Vitamin C: 24 mg | Calcium: 38 mg | Iron: 1 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Keyword: how to roast turnips, roasted turnips recipe, thanksgiving side dish, vegetable side dishes Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!