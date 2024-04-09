The Best Christmas Recipe in Every State (2024)

As you deck the halls and stuff the stockings, whip up some of our best Christmas recipes. These highly rated dishes come from home cooks across America.

Alabama: Carrot Fruitcake

Even those who don't care for fruitcake love this special holiday dessert. It's a fun way to dress up that old favorite, carrot cake. Try it—your friends and family will agree. —Ann Parden, Chunchula, Alabama

