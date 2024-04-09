One-Pot Rustic Homemade German Goulash Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents 1 History of Goulash

2 Goulash: German, Hungarian, Czech, American – what’s the difference?

3 Ingredients for German goulash

4 How to make German goulash in the oven

5 Other cooking methods

6 Types of paprika

7 Pro Tips:

8 What to serve with German goulash?

9 What readers are saying about this German Goulash recipe

10 Classic German Goulash

The term “goulash” has evolved over time to mean a “soup or stew”, but it’s origins date back to the 9th century gulyás (shepherds) who raised cattle on the plains of Hungary and sold their herds on cattle drives.

On those long treks to market their steers, goulash sustained the shepherds. Goulash, traditionally a soup, was made with the weaker cattle that couldn’t survive the arduous trip. Every part of the animal was used.

Onions and caraway, prolific on the plains of Hungary, were natural mainstays to season the goulash. (Paprika wasn’t introduced until centuries later.)

As the gulyás traveled between towns and cities, selling cattle and sharing their goulash, it became a popular dish in each region they visited. Variations to the traditional goulash recipe sprang up from the different locales, each putting their own twist on classic Hungarian goulash.