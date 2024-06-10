Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes with ingredients,nutritions,instructions and related recipes (2024)

ST. JOSEPH'S FIG COOKIES
As much as Italians would like to claim the fig as their own, it has deep origins somewhere in Mesopotamia. Then it made its way into the Middle East and the rest of the world. The Egyptians adored the fig and praised it as a medicinal and delicious fruit. Fig breads and sweets were made way before the Italians started, but you cannot take away the importance the fig cookie has on St. Joseph's Day for the Italian culture. As the legend goes, during a year of drought and famine in Sicily, people would gather and pray to St. Joseph for help. St. Joseph responded by sending heavy rains. To this day Sicilians respond by making the St. Joseph's table full of offerings, and among them must be the St. Joseph's fig cookies.
Yield makes about 4¹/¿ dozen
Number Of Ingredients 15
- Ingredients
|1/2 cup honey
|6 tablespoons grappa or brandy
|4 teaspoons orange juice
|2 cups diced dried black figs
|3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
|1/2 cup granulated sugar
|1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
|1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
|2 large eggs
|6 tablespoons milk
|2 teaspoons lemon zest
|1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
|1/2 cup walnut pieces
|1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar, or as needed
|3 tablespoons milk, or as needed
Steps:
- Bring the honey, grappa, and orange juice to a boil in a saucepan. Add the figs, and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the figs are plumped, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool thoroughly while you make the dough.
- Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a food processor. Beat together the eggs and milk in a small bowl. Pour the egg-milk mixture into the dry ingredients with the processor running, and pulse until the dough forms a ball, about 15 to 20 seconds. Knead the dough on the counter once or twice, then wrap in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator at least 1 hour or until firm.
- When the fig filling is cool, scrape it into a food processor and sprinkle in the lemon zest and cinnamon, processing all to make a smooth paste. Then add the walnuts, and pulse a few more times, leaving the nuts slightly chunky. Transfer the filling to a bowl, and freeze until firm, about 1/2 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Divide the dough in half, and roll one half, between sheets of parchment paper, into a rectangle about 16 by 7 inches. Cut the rectangle in half to make two long strips. With the palms of your hands, roll a quarter of the filling into a log and set it down on the center of one strip. With a pastry brush, lightly wet one long edge of the strip, then, using the parchment paper underneath, begin to roll the dough until you have covered the filling and the two ends of the dough meet. Press gently and seal the log. Roll the seam underneath, and flatten the top slightly with the palm of your hand. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling; you will now have four long logs with filling in the center.
- Cut the logs into 1-inch lengths using a wet knife, and place in the same position on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place in oven and bake until golden, about 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack and cool completely.
- To glaze cookies: Sift the confectioners' sugar into a bowl, and whisk in the milk to make a smooth glaze. Dip a cookie into the glaze; it should stick to the cookie in a thin layer. If not, adjust the consistency of the glaze with more milk if too dense or confectioners' sugar if too loose.
- Let the glazed cookies dry on wire racks.
FIG COOKIES RECIPE - YOUTUBE
2017-03-17 Fig Cookies Recipe - YouTube 0:00 / 7:20 Fig Cookies Recipe Lidia Bastianich 348K subscribers 740 44K views 5 years ago Learn how to make these delicious Fig Cookies, a traditional...
From youtube.com
Author Lidia BastianichViews 44.9K
See details
ITALIAN FIG COOKIES (CUCIDATI) - SAVING ROOM FOR DESSERT
In a large mixing bowl beat the butter on medium-high speed using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the granulated sugar and brown sugar and mix until combined. Add the egg and vanilla and blend just …
From savingdessert.com
See details
LIDIA'S ITALIAN PIGNOLI COOKIES - JUST A LITTLE BIT OF BACON
2016-12-09 To make Italian pignoli cookies blend almond paste with sugar, egg whites, and orange zest. Form the dough into balls, roll in pine nuts, and bake the cookies until lightly browned. Break up the almond paste in a food processor. …
From justalittlebitofbacon.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH - YOUTUBE
Here you will find the very best of Italian and Italian-American recipes, presented by Lidia. For the first time, Lidia’s Kitchen TV Series will be showcased on this channel, so please make sure ...
From youtube.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH’S FAVORITE COOKIES: FRIED RIBBON AND MORE
2010-11-17 Recipes Lidia Bastianich’s favorite cookies: Fried ribbon and more Add some traditional Italian sweets to your household this festive season. Celebrated chef and …
From today.com
Author NBC Universal
See details
10 BEST LIDIA BASTIANICH ITALIAN RECIPES | YUMMLY
2022-11-28 ground beef, Italian cheese blend, dried basil leaves, refrigerated crescent roll dough and 2 more
From yummly.com
See details
TOP 41 LYDIAS RECIPE FOR FIG COOKIES RECIPES - KEITH.ALFA145.COM
Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes . 1 week ago tfrecipes.com Show details . Steps: Spread the sugar in the bottom of the pan, and pour in 1/2 cup water and the lemon juice. Set the figs …
From keith.alfa145.com
See details
TOP 40 ITALIAN FIG COOKIES LIDIA RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes . 1 week ago tfrecipes.com Show details . Steps: Spread the sugar in the bottom of the pan, and pour in 1/2 cup water and the lemon juice. Set the figs …
From schoenfeld.vhfdental.com
See details
ITALIAN FIG COOKIES RECIPE | DELICIOUS ITALIAN CUCCIDATI
2017-04-14 Cover the bowl and store in the refrigerator for about 8 hours. To make the dough, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl. Add the softened butter, …
From nonnabox.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH'S RAINBOW COOKIES - PEOPLE.COM
2012-11-18 1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Butter and flour three 15- by- 10- inch rimmed sheet pans, and line the bottoms of the pans with parchment paper.
From people.com
See details
ITALIAN FIG COOKIES / CUCCIDATI | CIAO ITALIA
1/3 cup sugar 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 cup frozen unsalted butter, grated 1/2 cup milk 1 egg, slightly beaten Filling 1 1/2 cups dried figs, stemmed, soaked in hot water for 15 minutes, …
From ciaoitalia.com
See details
LIDIAS ITALIAN FIG COOKIES CUCCIDATI RECIPES
¼ cup light brown sugar (packed (56g)) 1 large egg (room temperature) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour ( (226g)) ¼ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup dried …
From tfrecipes.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH BISCOTTI RECIPE | NOVEMBER | RECIPE SELF
2021-09-05 Step 5: Allow the logs to cool until they are firm enough to handle but still soft, about 10 minutes.Cut the logs into 12-inch-thick biscotti with a serrated knife on a little bias. Step 6: …
From recipeself.com
See details
TOP 40 LIDIAS ITALIAN FIG COOKIES CUCCIDATI RECIPES
Lidias Italian Fig Cookies Cuccidati Recipes . 2 days ago tfrecipes.com Show details . Divide the dough in half and form each into a small rectangle. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and …
From attia.dcmusic.ca
See details
TOP 40 LYDIAS RECIPE FOR FIG COOKIES RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes . 5 days ago tfrecipes.com Show details . Steps: Spread the sugar in the bottom of the pan, and pour in 1/2 cup water and the lemon juice. Set the figs …
From sprout.jodymaroni.com
See details
TOP 42 LIDIA BASTIANICH ITALIAN COOKIE RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich's Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies Are 'Simple, … 2 days ago cheatsheet.com Show details . Nov 03, 2021 · Mix the chocolate chips in with a spatula or large spoon and …
From sara.hedbergandson.com
See details
RICOTTA COOKIES - LIDIA
Ingredients 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder Pinch of kosher salt 1 cup granulated sugar 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature 2 large eggs 8 ounces fresh …
From lidiasitaly.com
See details
BAKE LIDIA BASTIANICH'S CHRISTMAS COOKIES - PARADE: …
2013-12-07 In her Parade cover story, Lidia Bastianich shared her Christmas memories and favorite holiday traditions, including these cookies, which were inspired by her grandmother 's …
From parade.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH LASAGNA RECIPE - 2022 - GRAB FOR EATS
Step 1: At the very first of the procedure all you have to do is, Heat a large oven over medium heat as 350 degrees F, and add some extra virgin olive oil. Step 2: When the oil is heated …
From grabforeats.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH ITALIAN COOKIE RECIPES : TOP PICKED FROM OUR EXPERTS
Lidias Italian Fig Cookies Cuccidati Recipes hot www.tfrecipes.com Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Roll out some dough. (should be kind of thin). Put fig mixture in a …
From recipeschoice.com
See details
FIG AND HAZELNUT BUTTER COOKIES - LIDIA
Directions Sift the flour and salt together. Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until very pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes, then beat in the egg and vanilla extract. At low speed, mix in …
From lidiasitaly.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH’S SHRIMP SCAMPI (RECIPE REVIEW) | KITCHN
2022-09-23 To make Lidia’s scampi, start by blending together shallots, garlic, and oil in a food processor to make a paste. Set that aside, then add olive oil and more garlic to a pan and …
From thekitchn.com
See details
CUCCIDATI - ITALIAN FIG COOKIES - ITALIAN RECIPE BOOK
2018-12-20 Fig Filling Steep dried figs in hot water for about 30 minutes. Take them out on a paper towel or linen towel and pat-dry to remove excess liquid. In a food processor add figs, …
From italianrecipebook.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH'S CHOCOLATE CHIP RICOTTA COOKIES ARE 'SIMPLE, …
Celebrated Italian-American chef Lidia Bastianich’s followers know they will rely on her for simple-to-prepare, scrumptious, contemporary recipes that fulfill even the pickiest of eaters. …
From closernewsweekly.com
See details
TOP 46 LIDIA BASTIANICH COOKIE RECIPE RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich's Chocolate Star Cookies Recipe . 1 week ago today.com Show details . Dec 14, 2020 · 1. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.
From metal.pakasak.com
See details
TOP 43 LYDIAS RECIPE FOR FIG COOKIES RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes . 1 week ago tfrecipes.com Show details . Steps: Spread the sugar in the bottom of the pan, and pour in 1/2 cup water and the lemon juice.
From hercules.dixiesewing.com
See details
SICILIAN FIG COOKIES RECIPE | DESSERT RECIPES | PBS FOOD
Ingredients 4 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup sugar 1 cup vegetable shortening 1 large egg 1 tablespoon vanilla 1/2 cup milk 2 …
From pbs.org
See details
TOP 49 LYDIAS RECIPE FOR FIG COOKIES RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes . 2 weeks ago tfrecipes.com Show details . Steps: Spread the sugar in the bottom of the pan, and pour in 1/2 cup water and the lemon juice. Set …
From istimewa.dixiesewing.com
See details
TOP 50 LIDIAS FIG COOKIES RECIPE RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes 4 days agotfrecipes.com Show details Steps: Spread the sugar in the bottom of the pan, and pour in 1/2 cup water and the lemon juice. Set the figs in …
From hercules.dixiesewing.com
See details
TOP 44 LIDIA BASTIANICH CUCCIDATI RECIPE RECIPES
Lidias Italian Fig Cookies Cuccidati Recipes 4 days ago tfrecipes.com Show details Steps: In a large mixing bowl beat the butter on medium-high speed using an electric mixer until smooth …
From dasiro.norushcharge.com
See details
LIDIA'S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES ARE AN EASY ITALIAN SPIN ON THE
2021-12-02 Directions. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment. In a large bowl, cream your butter and sugar until airy and fluffy, about two minutes.
From salon.com
See details
ITALIAN FIG COOKIES (CUCIDATI) - DON'T SWEAT THE RECIPE
2019-11-25 Italian Fig Cookies (Cucidati) First, place the coarsely chopped pecans, orange zest, dried figs, dates, and raisins into the food processor. Give it a couple of pulses to start …
From dontsweattherecipe.com
See details
LIDIA'S SIMPLE SUGAR COOKIES - PARADE: ENTERTAINMENT, RECIPES, …
2013-12-07 3 cups flour; 1 tsp baking powder; Pinch salt; 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature; 1 cup sugar; 1 large egg; 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
From parade.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH SHARES HER RECIPE FOR SKILLET LASAGNA
2022-12-01 Lidia Bastianich shares her recipe for skillet lasagna UP NEXT Easy Essentials: Apple Tarte Tatin Joy Bauer shares 2 healthy and yummy dips for your next event Cook up the …
From today.com
See details
TOP 40 CUCIDATI COOKIES BY LIDIA BASTIANICH RECIPES
Lidias Italian Fig Cookies Cuccidati Recipes . 2 weeks ago tfrecipes.com Show details . In a large mixing bowl beat the butter on medium-high speed using an electric mixer until smooth …
From gloria.autoprin.com
See details
SAINT JOSEPH'S FIG COOKIES (BISCOTTI DI SAN GIUSEPPE) RECIPE | EAT …
Save this Saint Joseph's fig cookies (Biscotti di San Giuseppe) recipe and more from Lidia's Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine: Everything You Need to Know to Be a Great Italian Cook …
From eatyourbooks.com
See details
10 BEST LIDIA BASTIANICH RECIPES | YUMMLY
2022-11-30 garlic, grana padano, hot red pepper flakes, olive oil, ziti and 4 more
From yummly.com
See details
THANKSGIVING COOKING WITH LIDIA BASTIANICH | WINE SPECTATOR
2017-11-10 1. Remove the peel from the oranges with a vegetable peeler. Set the peel in a square of cheesecloth with the cinnamon, allspice and cloves, and tie to enclose. Put the …
From winespectator.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH PIGNOLI COOKIE RECIPE : TOP PICKED FROM OUR EXPERTS
Pine Nut Cookies - Lidia - Lidia Bastianich top lidiasitaly.com Directions. Arrange one rack in the upper third of the oven and the other in the lower third. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. …
From recipeschoice.com
See details
TOP 47 LIDIA BASTIANICH BUTTER COOKIES RECIPES
Raspberry Walnut Butter Cookies - Lidia . 5 days ago lidiasitaly.com Show details . Directions. In a bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until very …
From keith.alfa145.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH | RECIPES | TLN
Close search. Close Menu. Subscribe
From tln.ca
See details
TOP 49 LIDIA BASTIANICH COOKIE RECIPE RECIPES
Lidia Bastianich's Chocolate Star Cookies Recipe . 1 week ago today.com Show details . Web 1. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. 2. Beat butter …
From housmen.alfa145.com
See details
RECIPE: RAINBOW COOKIES BY LIDIA BASTIANICH
Rainbow Cookies. Recipe courtesy Lidia Bastianich for Food Network Magazine. Ingredients: Directions. Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar 2-3 minutes or until …
From foodsnews101.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH FIG COOKIES RECIPES WITH INGREDIENTS,NUTRITIONS ...
May 24, 2022 - Lidia Bastianich Fig Cookies Recipes with ingredients,nutritions,instructions and related recipes. Pinterest. Today. Explore. When autocomplete results are available use …
From pinterest.ca
See details
I TRIED LIDIA BASTIANICH'S FETTUCINE ALFREDO RECIPE | KITCHN
2022-02-15 Meanwhile, start the sauce. In a large skillet, add the heavy cream, 1 cup of pasta water, butter, sage, and half of the cheese over medium heat. Cook, stirring until the butter is …
From thekitchn.com
See details
LIDIA BASTIANICH FIG COOKIES RECIPES
FIG AND HAZELNUT BUTTER COOKIES - LIDIA BASTIANICH Directions. Sift the flour and salt together. Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until very pale and fluffy, about 4 …
From tfrecipes.com
See details