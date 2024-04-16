Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

This post is currently being edited.

★★★★★4.9 from 66 reviews

  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Cook Time: 20 minutes
  • Total Time: 30 minutes
  • Yield: 6 to 8 servings 1x
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small white onion, peeled and diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 to 3 cups(about 1 pound) shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 1/4 cups (10 ounces) enchilada sauce, homemade or store-bought
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with their juices
  • 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 cup masa harina
  • 8 ounces freshly-grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 4 ounces cream cheese
  • fine sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper, to taste
  • optional toppings: tortilla chips/strips, diced avocado, extra shredded cheese, sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, or pico de gallo

Instructions

  1. Sauté the veggies. Heat the oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring frequently.
  2. Simmer. Add the chicken stock, cooked chicken, enchilada sauce, black beans, tomatoes, green chiles, cumin and stir to combine. Continue cooking the soup until it reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low to maintain the simmer.
  3. Mix in the masa harina. Ladle out 2 cups of the hot broth into a heatproof bowl or measuring cup. Add the masa harina and whisk until combined. Add the mixture back to the hot soup and stir until combined.
  4. Add the cheeses. Add the cheeses and stir until melted and evenly combined. Taste and season the soup with salt and pepper as needed.
  5. Serve. Serve warm, garnished with lots of your favorite toppings.

Notes

Source:Recipe inspired by the amazing chicken enchilada soup from Chili’s.

Update:Recipe updated slightly in 2022.

posted on September 17, 2014 by Ali

Main Dishes, Soups / Stews

321 comments on “Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup”

  1. Connie Dominguez November 1, 2020 @ 5:51 pm Reply

    Fantastic!! Deep flavor and creaminess are its best selling points. Made no changes except I had no beans. I can expect the result would have only been yummier! I’ll make again…and again!❤️

  2. Linda November 7, 2020 @ 1:09 pm Reply

    Love more recipes

  3. Kaykay Hint9n November 12, 2020 @ 3:50 pm Reply

    It turned out great and we loved it.

  4. Leann November 18, 2020 @ 2:36 pm Reply

    This has easily become one of my favorite soups to make. It’s so fast and easy and everyone that’s tried it has loved it. Thank you for a great recipe!

  5. Alexsandra Zupancic November 30, 2020 @ 12:51 pm Reply

    I made this using my homemade enchilada sauce and leftover turkey from thanksgiving. The soup was delicious! We both loved it!

  6. Quanita Jones December 8, 2020 @ 6:27 am Reply

    So good! And quick! I subbed left over chicken from taco night for the shredded chicken and my boys really enjoyed it!

  7. Rachel's Husband December 9, 2020 @ 10:11 pm Reply

    do you add too much salt first then remove some of it?? having trouble with the salt directions

  8. Nate soroko December 17, 2020 @ 1:49 am Reply

    Absolutely killer quick recipe and dinner.
    I used a full 32oz of chicken stock just so I didn’t have the left over cup.
    I also added a 1lbs of frozen corn
    Instead of chicken I got 1lbs of carnitas from Northgate (Mexican market here in California)

    Was one of the best under 30 min meals

  9. Sandy January 2, 2021 @ 7:44 pm Reply

    I have made this several times. We love it!

  10. Allie February 16, 2021 @ 9:44 pm Reply

    This was lights out. I didn’t have masa harina on hand, so subbed with cornstarch until I got the thickness I wanted. Also didn’t have fire-roasted diced tomatoes, but had regular tomatoes and a fire-roasted salsa, so combined those two and threw them in! It was SO GOOD on this cold winter night, especially with the little hit of cayenne I added. Amazing soup.

  11. Caroline Philbeck July 8, 2021 @ 5:30 pm Reply

    Super yummy! I added green pepper and frozen corn. Also added half a pack of taco seasoning ( I double the recipe). One of my families favorites.!!???

  12. Fred August 10, 2021 @ 9:13 pm Reply

    I grabbed the ingredients from the list and then headed home. I followed the directions starting from step one, but there was no step about the shredded chicken. I simply sliced raw chicken into strips and carried on. Unfortunately I didn’t realize the chicken should have been cooked and shredded before hand? The chicken turned out kind of gummy. Not sure if it was fully cooked after all

  13. Lydia August 14, 2021 @ 2:46 pm Reply

    Best soup ever. I have also made without chicken, with rice. Yummy

  14. Harry Potter October 3, 2021 @ 2:09 pm Reply

    Can this be freezed? I have to cook things ahead of time.

  15. Alexis D. November 30, 2021 @ 5:50 pm Reply

    This soup was excellent. My husband and I enjoyed it immensely! I didn’t have masa harina but blitzed up some corn tortillas in my food processor and it did the trick! I also added a jalapeño, lemon juice, chili powder, and more cumin.

  16. Diane Haines December 16, 2021 @ 2:16 pm Reply

    Hi, I noticed your 20-minute Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup yesterday with the Masa Harina ingredient, so today I purchased some Maseca corn flour. Today, I came across some info that says masa harina and corn flour are not the same thing. So I’m thinking the Maseca corn flour is the wrong thing, but when I seach my local grocery store and my local Walmart online, all I’m finding is pretty much what I bought, the Maseca. I’m very confused. Can you set me straight and let me know if I purchased the right thing for your enchilada soup recipe. Thank you so much.

  17. Vira January 7, 2022 @ 8:58 pm Reply

    This was soooo good. Oh my gosh! I changed up mine a little bit… added a can of rotel diced chiles & tomatoes. Increased the cumin to 2 teaspoons, added 1 more can of black beans, increased the enchilada sauce to 2 cans, increased the chicken stock to 32oz. 3 minced garlic cloves or 2 teaspoons minced garlic. It was a huge HIT! WOW!!!

  18. Michelle March 6, 2022 @ 6:08 pm Reply

    I didn’t have masa harina so I used arrowroot starch at the end. I used a can of Rotel instead of the canned green chilis and canned tomatoes. This is a recipe I will make again definitely.

  19. Wendy May 7, 2022 @ 7:50 am Reply

    Hi, I was just checking my ingredients. I’ve made this several times. Did you change the recipe? I’ve never noticed cream cheese and I swear the recipe called for adding the masa after softening the onions. Just curious. I love this recipe by the way 😀

    • Lisa Mohr November 28, 2022 @ 5:41 pm

      I agree…. I almost kept looking for another recipe thinking that I had the wrong one. I never have put cream cheese or did the masa that way. Hmmmm…..

  20. Sandy September 11, 2022 @ 9:36 am Reply

    Is the change for 2022 just the addition of cream cheese? We love the original and have made it many, many times.

  21. Patti September 22, 2022 @ 7:16 pm Reply

    Can someone tell me how many calories per serving? thank you

  22. Nicole Emm October 23, 2022 @ 6:59 pm Reply

    I’ve been meaning to try this for awhile, and I’m so glad I finally did. It is SO good! I made the homemade enchilada sauce, subbing arrowroot powder for flour. Otherwise I made it per instructions. I added celery and about a cup of frozen corn to the soup. I thought it needed a little more flavor, so I used a little more enchilada sauce, and about a Tbsp of my homemade taco seasoning. I’m glad I tried the masa harina. I had never used it before, but it thickened really nicely, and added a hint of corn flavor. I only used 1/2 the cheddar thinking we could garnish with more if needed. Topped with fresh parsley, green onion and tortilla strips. My husband really liked it too. I’ll definitely be making this again.

  23. Courtney October 24, 2022 @ 9:20 pm Reply

    Why did you remove the masa from the recipe? I came back to it for the first time this fall and thought I was losing my mind!

  24. Veronica November 14, 2022 @ 5:51 pm Reply

    This is my go to recipe so delicious. I make the older version but noticed it has been changed a bit. Do you have a link to the older version?

  25. Erin December 7, 2022 @ 5:07 am Reply

    This soup has been one of my favorites for years! I have made it lots of times and it always tastes perfect. However, this new version didn’t turn out as well as the previous version. Is there any way you could send me a copy of the original recipe? deseosa0 @yahoo.com

Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

FAQs

What is enchilada soup made of? ›

Combine chicken breasts, black beans, chicken stock, corn, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, green chiles, onion, garlic, salt, and cumin in a multi-functional pressure cooker. Close and lock the lid. Select Stew mode and cook on high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 30 minutes.

View More
How many carbs are in chicken enchilada soup? ›

Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup (1 serving) contains 13g total carbs, 12g net carbs, 13g fat, 10g protein, and 200 calories.

Get More Info Here
How do you thicken enchilada soup? ›

To thicken enchilada soup: The soup should have a slight thickness from the corn tortillas and the cream, but if you want it thicker, you can stir in a cornstarch slurry (1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 2 teaspoons water), or mix a spoonful of cornmeal with some of the broth and add to the pot.

Discover More Details
How do you thicken homemade soup? ›

6 ways to thicken soup:
  1. Blend all or part of it. If you've made a broth with chunks of vegetable in it, such as minestrone soup, then pour the soup through a sieve. ...
  2. Add cream or yogurt. ...
  3. Add flour or cornflour. ...
  4. Use a butter and flour paste. ...
  5. Blend in bread. ...
  6. Add lentils or rice.

View Details
What is good to eat with chicken tortilla soup? ›

Chicken and tortilla soup goes well with corn tortillas, a simple side salad made from lettuce tomatoes and avocadoes. This soup is hearty enough to be a meal. If you are looking for a drink to match perhaps a glass of tamarind juice. Perhaps you can add a glass of California's sauvignon blanc to the experience.

Discover More Details
What do you eat with chicken enchiladas? ›

What To Serve With Chicken Enchiladas
  • Salad: Everyday Mexican Salad or Mexican Caesar Salad.
  • Chips and Dip: Tortillas Chips and Favorite (Red) Salsa, Salsa Verde, Guacamole or Elote Dip.
  • Drinks: Margaritas or Watermelon-Lime Mocktails.
  • Dessert: Sopapillas.

Learn More
How many calories are in cheesy chicken enchilada soup? ›

Country Pride Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup (1.38 cup) contains 24g total carbs, 21g net carbs, 7g fat, 16g protein, and 220 calories.

Keep Reading
How many calories in a chicken enchilada with Cheese? ›

Chicken enchiladas, with cheese (1 each - 6" long, 6" diameter tortilla rolled) contains 15.4g total carbs, 13.5g net carbs, 8.3g fat, 15.2g protein, and 197 calories.

Learn More Now
How many calories are in a bowl of chicken enchilada soup? ›

Chicken Enchilada Soup
Nutrition Facts
For a Serving Size of 1 Bowl
How many calories are in Chicken Enchilada Soup? Amount of calories in Chicken Enchilada Soup: Calories 194.4Calories from Fat 79.9 (41.1%)
% Daily Value *
How much fat is in Chicken Enchilada Soup? Amount of fat in Chicken Enchilada Soup: Total Fat 8.9g-
69 more rows

Show Me More
What is Mexican soup made of? ›

Combine cooked chicken, chicken broth, kidney beans, stewed tomatoes, corn, onion, bell peppers, chile peppers, and cumin in a large pot over medium heat. Simmer for 45 minutes.

Learn More Now

What is Mexican enchilada sauce made of? ›

What is Enchilada Sauce? Red enchilada sauce may also be called salsa roja, salsa roja para enchiladas or mole rojo. It is a sauce made out of ancho/ pasilla/New Mexico and/or Cascabel chiles, onion, garlic, tomatoes, broth, cumin, oregano, etc. all blended together then simmered until thickened.

Learn More
Is the chicken enchilada soup from Chili's good? ›

In our opinion, Chili's chicken enchilada soup is one of the best things on their menu. It took a while to figure out, but we've finally figured out how to recreate it at home. Don't skip the masa harina! It gives this soup that undeniable enchilada taste we all crave.

Read More
What is tortilla soup made of? ›

Chicken tortilla soup is a Mexican-inspired soup that has a tomato and chicken broth base. It is spiced with chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, oregano, and has a little kick from the jalapeño. It also has hearty ingredients like beans, corn, and of course the shredded chicken.

Discover More
