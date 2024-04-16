Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

This soup has been one of my favorites for years! I have made it lots of times and it always tastes perfect. However, this new version didn’t turn out as well as the previous version. Is there any way you could send me a copy of the original recipe? deseosa0 @yahoo.com

This is my go to recipe so delicious. I make the older version but noticed it has been changed a bit. Do you have a link to the older version?

Why did you remove the masa from the recipe? I came back to it for the first time this fall and thought I was losing my mind!

I’ve been meaning to try this for awhile, and I’m so glad I finally did. It is SO good! I made the homemade enchilada sauce, subbing arrowroot powder for flour. Otherwise I made it per instructions. I added celery and about a cup of frozen corn to the soup. I thought it needed a little more flavor, so I used a little more enchilada sauce, and about a Tbsp of my homemade taco seasoning. I’m glad I tried the masa harina. I had never used it before, but it thickened really nicely, and added a hint of corn flavor. I only used 1/2 the cheddar thinking we could garnish with more if needed. Topped with fresh parsley, green onion and tortilla strips. My husband really liked it too. I’ll definitely be making this again.

Can someone tell me how many calories per serving? thank you

Is the change for 2022 just the addition of cream cheese? We love the original and have made it many, many times.

I agree…. I almost kept looking for another recipe thinking that I had the wrong one. I never have put cream cheese or did the masa that way. Hmmmm…..

Hi, I was just checking my ingredients. I’ve made this several times. Did you change the recipe? I’ve never noticed cream cheese and I swear the recipe called for adding the masa after softening the onions. Just curious. I love this recipe by the way 😀

I didn’t have masa harina so I used arrowroot starch at the end. I used a can of Rotel instead of the canned green chilis and canned tomatoes. This is a recipe I will make again definitely.

This was soooo good. Oh my gosh! I changed up mine a little bit… added a can of rotel diced chiles & tomatoes. Increased the cumin to 2 teaspoons, added 1 more can of black beans, increased the enchilada sauce to 2 cans, increased the chicken stock to 32oz. 3 minced garlic cloves or 2 teaspoons minced garlic. It was a huge HIT! WOW!!!

Hi, I noticed your 20-minute Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup yesterday with the Masa Harina ingredient, so today I purchased some Maseca corn flour. Today, I came across some info that says masa harina and corn flour are not the same thing. So I’m thinking the Maseca corn flour is the wrong thing, but when I seach my local grocery store and my local Walmart online, all I’m finding is pretty much what I bought, the Maseca. I’m very confused. Can you set me straight and let me know if I purchased the right thing for your enchilada soup recipe. Thank you so much.

This soup was excellent. My husband and I enjoyed it immensely! I didn’t have masa harina but blitzed up some corn tortillas in my food processor and it did the trick! I also added a jalapeño, lemon juice, chili powder, and more cumin.

Can this be freezed? I have to cook things ahead of time.

Best soup ever. I have also made without chicken, with rice. Yummy

I grabbed the ingredients from the list and then headed home. I followed the directions starting from step one, but there was no step about the shredded chicken. I simply sliced raw chicken into strips and carried on. Unfortunately I didn’t realize the chicken should have been cooked and shredded before hand? The chicken turned out kind of gummy. Not sure if it was fully cooked after all

Super yummy! I added green pepper and frozen corn. Also added half a pack of taco seasoning ( I double the recipe). One of my families favorites.!!???

This was lights out. I didn’t have masa harina on hand, so subbed with cornstarch until I got the thickness I wanted. Also didn’t have fire-roasted diced tomatoes, but had regular tomatoes and a fire-roasted salsa, so combined those two and threw them in! It was SO GOOD on this cold winter night, especially with the little hit of cayenne I added. Amazing soup.

I have made this several times. We love it!

Was one of the best under 30 min meals

Absolutely killer quick recipe and dinner. I used a full 32oz of chicken stock just so I didn’t have the left over cup. I also added a 1lbs of frozen corn Instead of chicken I got 1lbs of carnitas from Northgate (Mexican market here in California)

do you add too much salt first then remove some of it?? having trouble with the salt directions

So good! And quick! I subbed left over chicken from taco night for the shredded chicken and my boys really enjoyed it!

I made this using my homemade enchilada sauce and leftover turkey from thanksgiving. The soup was delicious! We both loved it!

This has easily become one of my favorite soups to make. It’s so fast and easy and everyone that’s tried it has loved it. Thank you for a great recipe!

It turned out great and we loved it.

Fantastic!! Deep flavor and creaminess are its best selling points. Made no changes except I had no beans. I can expect the result would have only been yummier! I’ll make again…and again!❤️

