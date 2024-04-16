Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe
★★★★★4.9 from 66 reviews
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 30 minutes
- Yield: 6 to 8 servings 1x
Ingredients
Scale
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small white onion, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 to 3 cups(about 1 pound) shredded cooked chicken
- 1 1/4 cups (10 ounces) enchilada sauce, homemade or store-bought
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with their juices
- 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 cup masa harina
- 8 ounces freshly-grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- fine sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper, to taste
- optional toppings: tortilla chips/strips, diced avocado, extra shredded cheese, sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, or pico de gallo
Instructions
- Sauté the veggies. Heat the oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring frequently.
- Simmer. Add the chicken stock, cooked chicken, enchilada sauce, black beans, tomatoes, green chiles, cumin and stir to combine. Continue cooking the soup until it reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low to maintain the simmer.
- Mix in the masa harina. Ladle out 2 cups of the hot broth into a heatproof bowl or measuring cup. Add the masa harina and whisk until combined. Add the mixture back to the hot soup and stir until combined.
- Add the cheeses. Add the cheeses and stir until melted and evenly combined. Taste and season the soup with salt and pepper as needed.
- Serve. Serve warm, garnished with lots of your favorite toppings.
Notes
Source:Recipe inspired by the amazing chicken enchilada soup from Chili’s.
Update:Recipe updated slightly in 2022.
posted on September 17, 2014 by Ali
Main Dishes, Soups / Stews
-
Connie Dominguez — November 1, 2020 @ 5:51 pm Reply
Fantastic!! Deep flavor and creaminess are its best selling points. Made no changes except I had no beans. I can expect the result would have only been yummier! I’ll make again…and again!❤️
★★★★★
-
Linda — November 7, 2020 @ 1:09 pm Reply
Love more recipes
★★★★★
-
Kaykay Hint9n — November 12, 2020 @ 3:50 pm Reply
It turned out great and we loved it.
★★★★★
-
Leann — November 18, 2020 @ 2:36 pm Reply
This has easily become one of my favorite soups to make. It’s so fast and easy and everyone that’s tried it has loved it. Thank you for a great recipe!
★★★★★
-
Alexsandra Zupancic — November 30, 2020 @ 12:51 pm Reply
I made this using my homemade enchilada sauce and leftover turkey from thanksgiving. The soup was delicious! We both loved it!
★★★★★
-
Quanita Jones — December 8, 2020 @ 6:27 am Reply
So good! And quick! I subbed left over chicken from taco night for the shredded chicken and my boys really enjoyed it!
★★★★★
-
Rachel's Husband — December 9, 2020 @ 10:11 pm Reply
do you add too much salt first then remove some of it?? having trouble with the salt directions
-
Nate soroko — December 17, 2020 @ 1:49 am Reply
Absolutely killer quick recipe and dinner.
I used a full 32oz of chicken stock just so I didn’t have the left over cup.
I also added a 1lbs of frozen corn
Instead of chicken I got 1lbs of carnitas from Northgate (Mexican market here in California)See AlsoBest Soup Recipes For One
Was one of the best under 30 min meals
★★★★★
-
Sandy — January 2, 2021 @ 7:44 pm Reply
I have made this several times. We love it!
★★★★★
-
Allie — February 16, 2021 @ 9:44 pm Reply
This was lights out. I didn’t have masa harina on hand, so subbed with cornstarch until I got the thickness I wanted. Also didn’t have fire-roasted diced tomatoes, but had regular tomatoes and a fire-roasted salsa, so combined those two and threw them in! It was SO GOOD on this cold winter night, especially with the little hit of cayenne I added. Amazing soup.
-
Caroline Philbeck — July 8, 2021 @ 5:30 pm Reply
Super yummy! I added green pepper and frozen corn. Also added half a pack of taco seasoning ( I double the recipe). One of my families favorites.!!???
★★★★★
-
Fred — August 10, 2021 @ 9:13 pm Reply
I grabbed the ingredients from the list and then headed home. I followed the directions starting from step one, but there was no step about the shredded chicken. I simply sliced raw chicken into strips and carried on. Unfortunately I didn’t realize the chicken should have been cooked and shredded before hand? The chicken turned out kind of gummy. Not sure if it was fully cooked after all
-
Lydia — August 14, 2021 @ 2:46 pm Reply
Best soup ever. I have also made without chicken, with rice. Yummy
★★★★★
-
Harry Potter — October 3, 2021 @ 2:09 pm Reply
Can this be freezed? I have to cook things ahead of time.
-
Alexis D. — November 30, 2021 @ 5:50 pm Reply
This soup was excellent. My husband and I enjoyed it immensely! I didn’t have masa harina but blitzed up some corn tortillas in my food processor and it did the trick! I also added a jalapeño, lemon juice, chili powder, and more cumin.
★★★★★
-
Diane Haines — December 16, 2021 @ 2:16 pm Reply
Hi, I noticed your 20-minute Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup yesterday with the Masa Harina ingredient, so today I purchased some Maseca corn flour. Today, I came across some info that says masa harina and corn flour are not the same thing. So I’m thinking the Maseca corn flour is the wrong thing, but when I seach my local grocery store and my local Walmart online, all I’m finding is pretty much what I bought, the Maseca. I’m very confused. Can you set me straight and let me know if I purchased the right thing for your enchilada soup recipe. Thank you so much.
-
Vira — January 7, 2022 @ 8:58 pm Reply
This was soooo good. Oh my gosh! I changed up mine a little bit… added a can of rotel diced chiles & tomatoes. Increased the cumin to 2 teaspoons, added 1 more can of black beans, increased the enchilada sauce to 2 cans, increased the chicken stock to 32oz. 3 minced garlic cloves or 2 teaspoons minced garlic. It was a huge HIT! WOW!!!
★★★★★
-
Michelle — March 6, 2022 @ 6:08 pm Reply
I didn’t have masa harina so I used arrowroot starch at the end. I used a can of Rotel instead of the canned green chilis and canned tomatoes. This is a recipe I will make again definitely.
-
Wendy — May 7, 2022 @ 7:50 am Reply
Hi, I was just checking my ingredients. I’ve made this several times. Did you change the recipe? I’ve never noticed cream cheese and I swear the recipe called for adding the masa after softening the onions. Just curious. I love this recipe by the way 😀
-
Lisa Mohr — November 28, 2022 @ 5:41 pm
I agree…. I almost kept looking for another recipe thinking that I had the wrong one. I never have put cream cheese or did the masa that way. Hmmmm…..
★★★★
-
-
Sandy — September 11, 2022 @ 9:36 am Reply
Is the change for 2022 just the addition of cream cheese? We love the original and have made it many, many times.
-
Patti — September 22, 2022 @ 7:16 pm Reply
Can someone tell me how many calories per serving? thank you
★★★★★
-
Nicole Emm — October 23, 2022 @ 6:59 pm Reply
I’ve been meaning to try this for awhile, and I’m so glad I finally did. It is SO good! I made the homemade enchilada sauce, subbing arrowroot powder for flour. Otherwise I made it per instructions. I added celery and about a cup of frozen corn to the soup. I thought it needed a little more flavor, so I used a little more enchilada sauce, and about a Tbsp of my homemade taco seasoning. I’m glad I tried the masa harina. I had never used it before, but it thickened really nicely, and added a hint of corn flavor. I only used 1/2 the cheddar thinking we could garnish with more if needed. Topped with fresh parsley, green onion and tortilla strips. My husband really liked it too. I’ll definitely be making this again.
★★★★★
-
Courtney — October 24, 2022 @ 9:20 pm Reply
Why did you remove the masa from the recipe? I came back to it for the first time this fall and thought I was losing my mind!
-
Veronica — November 14, 2022 @ 5:51 pm Reply
This is my go to recipe so delicious. I make the older version but noticed it has been changed a bit. Do you have a link to the older version?
★★★★★
-
Erin — December 7, 2022 @ 5:07 am Reply
This soup has been one of my favorites for years! I have made it lots of times and it always tastes perfect. However, this new version didn’t turn out as well as the previous version. Is there any way you could send me a copy of the original recipe? deseosa0 @yahoo.com
