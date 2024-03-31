Easy Chicken Coq au Vin Recipe | The Modern Proper (2024)

Which Wine is Best for Coq au Vin?

Coq au vin is traditionally made with red wine. White wine (and even champagne!) is a fun variation on the classic, but we love the bold flavor that a good red has to offer and so we've decided to stick with tradition on this one. Red wine from the French wine growing region of Burgundy is most common, and we like using Pinot Noir or another lighter bodied red wine for this coq au vin recipe.

Recently we have discovered (and enjoyed thoroughly) the wines of the Rioja region of Spain. The wines of Rioja are the only ones in the world that are not released until they are ready to drink. The cool growing conditions in Rioja produce fruity wines with moderate alcohol and low acidity, making them the perfect wine for pairing and cooking virtually any dish, especially this coq au vin.

We’ll be frank, a big old Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot boxed wine is going to be just as tasty after everything is cooked together in the red wine sauce, so don’t sweat it!

