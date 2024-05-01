Olive Cheese Bread Recipe (2024)

This Olive Cheese Bread recipe is an easy and delicious appetizer with salty olives, gooey cheese, and crunchy bread. Crazy good!

Olives will forever remind me of when my sister and I were kids; our relatives would come up for the holidays and my mom always put out a bowl of whole olives. We would place one on every single finger and pretend they were people. Of course. Seriously, didn’t every kid do this?? Ah, good times.

But I rarely make anything with for olives because my husband and own kids don’t like them – apparently nobody finds the fun in olive finger puppets like I did!

So I make Olive Tapenade, Olive Quick Bread, and this Olive Cheese Bread just for me – oh, and all of our friends who come over and swear they don’t like olives, but then fight for every last slice!

What type of olives should I use?

My favorite olives to use are a mix of black and pimiento-stuffed green, but anything goes! Use whatever you love best. There are many different kinds of olives (26 I think!), but I would say these are the most common in the U.S.:

Mission – this is America’s baby. Plump and mild, with a slightly nutty flavor. Perfect on pizza, salads, and used as finger puppets, as mentioned above! Ha. You can find them in all sizes, pitted, chopped, or sliced. They offer something for everyone.

Manzanilla – also simply know as the “green olive,” these are brine-cured, with a subtle smokey taste. They’re perfect for stuffing with garlic, cheese, and peppers and always make a great appetizer.

Kalamata – plump and reddish-purple, these come from Greece and are popular worldwide. They’re usually preserved in vinegar or oil and offer a salty taste to so many dishes.

Gaeta – these gems are small, brownish-black, with a nutty flavor, and tricky to pit.

Niçoise – as the name would indicate, these are French. They’re a purplish-brown in color and pretty small. Great for tapenade.

Piccoline – also originally from France, these are most commonly seen used in a martini.

Olive Cheese Bread Recipe

Ingredients you need to make this:

French breadloaf

Mayonnaise

Unsalted butter

Sriracha hot sauce

6 ounce jar sliced pimiento-stuffed green olives

2 ounce can sliced black olives

Shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Green onions

(Scroll down to the detailed printable recipe card for exact measurements.)

How to Make Olive Cheese Bread

This appetizer bread is ridiculously easy to make in a few simple steps. Here’s a summary (detailed printable recipe card below):

Slice the bread: slice the loaf of bread in half, lengthwise. Scoop out some of the surface, making a shallow well. Place on a baking sheet. Make the filling: mix together the mayonnaise, butter, and Sriracha until combined and smooth. Add in both olives, cheese, and scallions; mix to combine. Divide and spread the filling evenly between the two bread halves. Bake: bake in a preheated oven until cheese is melted and browning.Cut into 2-inch portions across and serve as an appetizer.

Make Ahead

This can be fully prepped a day beforehand (not baked) – secure in plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator. Let sit at room temperature for a bit and then bake as directed.

My goodness, this bead. The edges are all crunchy, the olives salty, the cheese all melty. If you love olives like I do, you will love this!

Olive Cheese Bread Video

Olive Cheese Bread 5 from 33 Ratings This Olive Cheese Bread is an easy and delicious appetizer with salty olives, gooey cheese, and crunchy bread. Crazy good! Print Recipe Rate Recipe Pin Recipe See Also Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 25 minutes minutes Total Time 35 minutes minutes Servings: 14 Ingredients 1 loaf French bread (14-inches long)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup unsalted butter ,softened

1 1/2 teaspoons Sriracha

6 ounces (1 jar) sliced pimiento-stuffed green olives ,drained

2.25 ounces (1 can) sliced black olives ,drained

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 stalks green onions ,diced Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Slice the loaf of bread in half, lengthwise. Scoop out some of the surface, making a shallow well. Place on a baking sheet.

In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, butter, and Sriracha until combined and smooth. Add in both olives, cheese, and scallions; mix to combine.

Divide and spread the filling evenly between the two bread halves.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is melted and browning.

Nutrition Serving: 14servings | Calories: 280kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 35mg | Sodium: 556mg | Potassium: 59mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 415IU | Vitamin C: 0.7mg | Calcium: 145mg | Iron: 1.3mg Nutritional information given is an automatic calculation and can vary based on the exact products you use and any changes you make to the recipe. If these numbers are very important to you, I would recommend calculating them yourself. Other Notes Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Keyword: appetizer, olive bread, olive cheese bread

slightly adapted from The Pioneer Woman