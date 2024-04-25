Chicken and Spinach Quiche | Slimming Eats Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

How amazing does this Chicken and Spinach Quiche look?

Pastry is something we don't hear off too often within Slimming Eats, most of us avoid it because it can be pretty high .

For that reason you will find dozens of recipes for crustless quiches, but what about when you want a crust?

That's where the hash brown crust comes in and it's delicious.If you love quiche with a pastry crust, then you won’t be disappointed with this hash brown crust.

Yummy flavour of chicken with spinach, in a cheesy quiche filling with a crispy potato crust, what more could one ask for.

It is great dish for packed lunches or days out etc because it can be eaten hot or cold.

I like to make it in a springform 8 inch spring form pan, with this pan, you will that you will getnice height to thequiche. But if you don’t have one of those, then a large round quiche type dish will work too.

I like to serve this with a mixed salad of baby greens, julienne carrot, cucumber and red onion. It is also great with a side of my ranch dressing

More Quiche Recipes

BREAKFAST QUICHE

CRUSTLESS BACON LEEK AND SWEET POTATO QUICHE

HAM AND BROCCOLI QUICHE

SALMON AND BROCCOLI QUICHE

DAIRY FREE CRUSTLESS BACON AND VEGETABLE QUICHE

SPIRALLED ZUCCHINI QUICHE

or head on over to my Full Recipe Index with over 900 delicious Slimming Eats and Weight Watchers friendly recipes all fully searchable by meal type, ingredients, value and smart points etc

LET’S CONNECT!

Find meONFACEBOOK |INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST |TWITTER| and YOUTUBE,comeand follow meTO MAKE SURE YOU KEEP UP TO DATE ON ALL NEW RECIPES.

You can also subscribe to Slimming Eats so that you never miss any new updates.

IF YOU TRY THIS RECIPE, LET US KNOW! LEAVE A COMMENT, RATE IT AND TAG US IN YOUR PHOTOS @SLIMMINGEATS ON INSTAGRAM

Recipe Card Chicken and Spinach Quiche Yield: SERVES 3 See Also Plant Based Proteins: 12 Meatless Recipes That Are Actually Filling30 Cozy, Homemade Soup Recipes You Can Make In 30 MinutesHearty Vegan Stew Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 35 minutes This recipe is gluten free, Slimming and Weight Watchers friendly WW Smart Points - 11 (when making the quiche serve 4 instead of 3) Ingredients 800g of Russet Potatoes, peeled and grated (squeezed of excess moisture)

⅔ cup (160ml) of fat free cottage cheese

5 eggs

3 chicken thighs, cut small strips

1 red onion, halved and sliced thinly

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

3 cups of baby spinach

90g (3oz) of parmesan cheese

Oil

Salt and Black Pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 200c or 400f (gas mark 6) Spray a 8 inch springform pan with spray oil Season grated potato with salt and black pepper. Fill the end of the pan with an even layer of the gratedpotato and then carefully turning the pan on it's side, firmly press down the grated potato around the sides also, until you have a grated potato shell. Spray all over the with spray oil. Place in the oven and bake for approx 35-40 mins until lightly golden. Lower oven to 180c or 350f (gas mark 4) Spray a frying pan with spray oil. Add the chicken. onion and garlic and cook until chicken is golden. Add the spinach and mix to combine it all with the chicken. Set aside to cool slightly. Add the cottage cheese and eggs to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Add to a bowl with the parmesan and mix to combine, season the egg mixture with salt and black pepper. Add the chicken mixture to the hash brown crust and then slowly pour in the egg mixture, gently stirring as you do, so that the mixture evenly falls to the bottom. Place in the oven and bake for approx 40 mins, quiche should be lightly golden on top. Allow to cool for approx 10 mins before slicing. Serve with your choice of sides. Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

scroll down to nutritional info box WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values. If you wish to share this recipe, then please do so by using the share buttons provided at top of this post. DO NOT COPY AND/OR PASTE FULL RECIPES OR SCREENSHOTS OF ANY CONTENT FROM SLIMMING EATS TO ANY SOCIAL MEDIA OR WEBSITE, IT IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. ALL IMAGES AND CONTENT ON SLIMMING EATS ARE COPYRIGHT PROTECTED Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate values yourself by the ingredients you use and the tools provided to you as a member of the programme you are following. It is the responsibility of the Reader to assure the products or ingredients they use in any recipes from Slimming Eats are allergen-free (gluten-free, egg-free, soy-free and/or dairy-free, for example). Slimming Eats assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatement about products, opinions or comments on this site. Check Legal section, for Full Disclaimer, Disclosure and Privacy Policy. Nutrition Information Yield 3

Amount Per ServingCalories 540Total Fat 18.9gSaturated Fat 8.9gCholesterol 372.1mgSodium 1001.7mgCarbohydrates 48.7gFiber 7.4gSugar 4.8gProtein 43.5g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

Are you Looking for Slimming World Syns or Weight Watchers (WW) Points? We are removing all Slimming World syn values from the website, you can read more about that here. To ensure precise calculations, we recommend utilizing the official tools provided with your membership to specific plans, as they may undergo regular updates. Values can vary between different brands, so it's essential to calculate recipes using these tools to guarantee accuracy in any recipe you prepare.