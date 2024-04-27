Plant Based Proteins: 12 Meatless Recipes That Are Actually Filling (2024)

I’ve never been a huge meat eater. It depends what type of meat and from where (how could I say no to the Mongolian beef from P.F. Chang’s?), but typically if there’s a meatless option, I’ll go for it. I love tofu and I’m a sucker for plant based proteins like lentils, leafy greens and black beans.

A lot of people ask me if I’m vegetarian or vegan, and although I don’t think I could fully convert, I often look for meatless recipes to make at home. I even got my boyfriend on the tofu train, which is a pretty impressive feat! As long as there’s a ton of protein, plant based recipes are a great alternative to meaty meals.

Whether you’re fully meatless or like me, are looking for plant based recipes to make at home, here are 12 recipes that are filled with delicious plant based proteins that are actually filling!

Spiced Sweet Potato Tacos| Forks Over Knives

I’m all for taco Tuesdays, actually I love tacos any day of the week, and these ones are going to make it into my rotation ASAP.Mix the sweet potatowith beans, corn, cumin, ancho chile and salt, and spread avocado on the tortilla before filling it. Top with lime juice and you have one delicious, healthy taco!

Black Bean Quinoa Veggie Burgers| Emilie Eats

Forget hamburger patties, black bean quinoa patties are incredibly filling and scrumptious! Quinoais great because along with being rich in fiber, protein and minerals, it’s also an affordable grain you can buy in bulk. Mix the black beans and quinoa with spinach, flax meal, jalapeños, and spices, and you’ll have delicious protein-rich patties to grill up on the barbeque.

Dairy Free Herbed Scalloped Potatoes| Vegan in the Freezer

Made with dairy-free butter, russet potatoes, cashews, thyme,and more, these herbed scalloped potatoesare the perfect meal to whip up when you need a feel-good bite. They’re filling, tasty, and healthy, and it doesn’t get much better than that. The potatoeswill keep you satisfied and it’s a greatside for a wholesome meal.

Creamy Coconut Lentil Curry| The Endless Meal

Whenever you’re in the mood for delicious Indian flavors, this creamy curry should be your new go to. Made with coconut oil, coconut milk, turmeric, brown lentils, cayenne powder and tomatoes, it’s a dreamy blend of ingredients that will fill you up in the most tasty way. It takes less than an hour to make (mostly hands off time). Eat it over rice and enjoy the rich, creamy flavors.

Zucchini Meatballs| Making Thyme for Health

Zucchini is often used as a replacement for meat in plant based meals. It contains protein, vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids and as a “meatball” is pretty awesome! Combined with chickpeas, oregano, basil, lemon and topped with marinara sauce, these zucchini meatballs are the perfect meatless meal to whip up for your family or guests!

Vegan Spinach and Hominy Enchiladas| Serious Eats

Spinach is insanely good for you, packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and more. And these enchiladas are topped with a spicy cashew cream, which makes my mouth water just thinking about it. Combined with ingredients likecumin, black pepper, garlic, chili powder and a homemade salsa verde, you’ll have enchiladas of plant-based dreams.

Nourishing Spring Macro Bowl| Rachl Mansfield

I don’t know about you, but I love a good bowl! This one is made up of brown rice, fava beans, avocado, snap peas, carrots radishes and kraut. Not only is it incredibly healthy and filling, the colors also make for a gorgeous, bright bowl. You can feel the freshness just from looking at it! It’s sweet, crunchy, and the flavors compliment each other perfectly. You have to give it a try!

Chickpea and Mushroom Burger| Trinity’s Kitchen

I’m a huge sucker for mushrooms so this recipe caught my eye right away! The addition of tahini, apple, parsley, and rosemary doesn’t hurt either. I love how creative you can get with a burger patty, especially when it’s meatless and this one will keep you totally satisfied since it’s high in protein.

Chickpea Shawarma Stuffed Pita with Hummus| Naturally Emma

Chickpeas are an awesome source of protein, and what better way to eat them than mixed with delicious spices and wrapped in a pita? Roast the chickpeas with cumin, turmeric, ginger cayenne, and corianderfor a super flavorful mouthful, and add in your favorite veggies for a bite so good, even the biggest meat eaters won’t care it’s plant based.

Sweet Potato, Spinach & Butter Bean Stew| The Flexitarian

If you’re anything like me, you’re more than happy to eat stew any time of year. Yes, even in the summer, a hearty bowl of soup makes it into my dinner rotation! Especially if it’s made with a fresh mixture of veggies like sweet potato, spinach, butter beans and tomatoes. Add in spices like paprika, cumin, and fresh coriander and you have a healthy, hearty stew idea for any season!

Better Than Chipotle Vegan Burrito| Raw Till Whenever

This quick and easy burrito recipe is plant based, protein filled and totally mouth-watering. Combine brown rice, guacamole, pintobeans, red pepper, red onionand hot sauce for a zesty bite you’ll crave over and over again! The avocado andpintobeans aregreat sources of protein to make you feel nice and full.

Vegan Tempeh Chili| Live Eat Learn

Tempeh is one of the best foods for you! Made from soybeans, it’s high in protein, fiber and nutrients, plus it’s fermented, which gives it its amazing wholesome flavor. The addition of pinto beans and kidney beans give the chili even more protein so it’s sure to keep you satisfied! These recipes made from plant based proteins are meals even the biggest meat eaters will enjoy. They’re filling, healthy and oh-so delicious, so make sure to give them a try!

