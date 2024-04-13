Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Chicken Pot Pie Soupis the ultimate comfort food dinner in an easy to serve bowl. You’ll love this cozy soup recipe with buttery pie crust dippers! Ready in under 30 minutes!

Why You’ll Love This Chicken Pot Pie Soup

I’m always looking for easy dinner recipe ideas. I bought a package of Pillsbury pie crusts and had every intention of making some individual pot pies.

But then my kids requestedbroccoli cheese soup. So I thought, what if I combined the two? The answer is Chicken Pot Pie Soup!

Here’s why you’re going to love this recipe:

Chicken Pot Pies are the ultimate comfort food meal and this recipe is the ultimate comfort food soup !

I’ve also got aBeef Pot Pie Souprecipe on the blog if you think you want to try that version. It’s a little less creamy and a lot more like a stew!

Important Ingredient Notes

Chicken – You’ll need chicken that’s already cooked. I share some ideas for meal prepping chicken later in this post!

– You’ll need chicken that’s already cooked. I share some ideas for meal prepping chicken later in this post! Vegetables – Onion and celery are two-thirds of a traditional mirepoix, creating a nice base of flavor for our soup. Then, I add chopped broccoli florets, but you can use another veggie if you’d like!

– Onion and celery are two-thirds of a traditional mirepoix, creating a nice base of flavor for our soup. Then, I add chopped broccoli florets, but you can use another veggie if you’d like! Chicken broth – Use a good quality broth here for the best flavor. Homemade chicken broth is always my top choice, but for convenience, I often rely on cartons of broth!

– Use a good quality broth here for the best flavor. Homemade chicken broth is always my top choice, but for convenience, I often rely on cartons of broth! Heavy cream – This gives the soup the richness of chicken pot pie filling.

– This gives the soup the richness of chicken pot pie filling. Crushed red pepper flakes – Use more or less, depending on your family’s preferences.

– Use more or less, depending on your family’s preferences. Cheddar cheese – If you have time, shred your own cheese. It will melt much more smoothly! But if you don’t have time, no worries—your chicken pot pie soup will still be delicious.

– If you have time, shred your own cheese. It will melt much more smoothly! But if you don’t have time, no worries—your chicken pot pie soup will still be delicious. Pie crust– I used Pillsbury, but if you’re ambitious enough to make homemade pie crust , go for it!

How to Make Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Make the Soup:

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium-high heat.

Add the onions, celery, and broccoli and cook until the vegetables soften, about 3-5 minutes.

Sprinkle the vegetables with flour and cook an additional minute, stirring constantly.

Slowly whisk in the broth, milk, and cream, followed by the red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

Add the cooked chicken and continue to cook over medium heat until warm, about 10-15 minutes.

Make the Crust Strips:

Unroll the thawed pie crust.

Cut the dough into strips and set them on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Bake in a 450 degree oven for 6-8 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove from the oven.

Serve: Pour the soup into individual ramekins and top them with shredded cheese and pieces of pie crust strips.

How to Meal Prep Chicken for Recipes

Even as a food blogger, I don’t have time to make dinner from scratch every night. Instead, I’ll often use one batch of chicken to make several recipes (like this chicken pot pie soup!) throughout the week.

Here are some ideas for how to do it:

BAKE. To make life easier, whenever I cook chicken for dinner, I always bake up a few extra plain chicken breasts. I stick them in a ziploc freezer bag and put them in the freezer to save for a quick dinner fix.

Recipe FAQs

What kind of chicken should I use for this recipe? You can use cooked chicken breasts or thighs—whichever you prefer! I do like using chicken thighs in soup because they’re a little more forgiving, and more flavorful too. See Also Quick and Easy Sesame Noodles Recipe - Belly FullInstant Pot Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe42 Home Recipes Of Famous FoodsHomemade Taco Seasoning Recipe - Rachel Cooks® What can I substitute for the pie crust dippers? If you don’t have time to make the pie crust strips, you can use oyster crackers or saltines. Or, if you just don’t have pie crust on hand, try baking flour tortilla strips or puff pastry. Croutons would also be delicious—or just serve your soup with a piece of crusty bread on the side! What can I use instead of flour to thicken soup? You can use a cornstarch slurry instead of flour, or even puree some white beans or chickpeas and stir them into the broth.

What to Serve with Pot Pie Soup

SavePinPrint Chicken Pot Pie Soup 4.80 from 25 votes See Also 50 Copycat Recipes from Favorite Restaurants By: Aimee Need a quick and easy dinner idea? Try making some Chicken Pot Pie Soup. Use Pillsbury Pie Crust to make the crust on top, saves time and tastes delicious! Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 19 minutes minutes Total Time: 29 minutes minutes Servings: 6 servings Ingredients ▢ 2 cups chicken cooked and diced

▢ 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter

▢ ½ yellow onion diced

▢ 3 celery stalks diced

▢ 1 cup fresh broccoli florets chopped

▢ ¼ cup all purpose flour

▢ ¾ cup chicken broth

▢ 1 cup heavy cream

▢ 1 cup milk I used skim

▢ pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

▢ 1 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

▢ 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded

▢ ½ package pie crust I used Pillsbury, thawed Instructions In a large pot, melt butter over medium high heat. Add onions, celery and broccoli and cook to soften about 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour and cook an additional minute, stirring constantly. Slowly add broth, milk, cream, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Use a whisk to combine, then add in cooked chicken. Heat over medium heat until warm, about 10-15 minutes.

To make crust strips, unroll thawed pie crust (for one crust). Cut into strips and lay on parchment paper lined baking sheet. Bake in a 450 degree oven for 6-8 minutes, until browned. Remove from oven.

To assemble, Pour soup into individual ramekins and top with shredded cheese and pieces of pie crust strips. ENJOY! Notes Leftover turkey after Thanksgiving and Christmas is a great idea. Comfort food is always a good option.

after Thanksgiving and Christmas is a great idea. Comfort food is always a good option. Keep it vegetarian . Skip the meat and add more vegetables. Swap in some potatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms!

. Skip the meat and add more vegetables. Swap in some potatoes, peas, carrots, and mushrooms! Take away the heavy cream and substitute with fat free milk. You may want to add in an extra tablespoon of flour to help this soup thicken up.

Another way to cut calories would be to remove the cheese and pie crust dippers. I know. Those pie crust dippers are one of the best parts. But if you don’t make them, you won’t miss them.

Use homemade pie crust if you prefer.

if you prefer. See blog post for more recipe tips and tricks. Video Nutrition Calories: 484kcal, Carbohydrates: 19g, Protein: 20g, Fat: 37g, Saturated Fat: 20g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 14g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 125mg, Sodium: 779mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 3g Course: Soups and Stews Cuisine: American Did you make this recipe?Mention @shugarysweets or tag #shugarysweets!

