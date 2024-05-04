21 Instant Pot Soup Recipes That'll Warm Up The Soul - The Daily Spice (2024)

It’s no secret that a delicious and warm bowl of soup can be serious comfort food. Whether to warm you up on a cold winters day or perhaps a rainy night, soup will never go out of season. And with these instant pot soup recipes, making a warm and hearty soup is just that much easier!

21 Deliciously Warm Instant Pot Soup Recipes

We’re a bit obsessed with the instant pot, as it’s so easy to make a variety of different meals and recipes. And soup is no different. You simply need to throw some ingredients together, let your instant pot do its magic, and voila, you’ve got a tasty meal.

1.Chunky Potato Cheese Soup

Potato Cheese Soup loaded with chunky potatoes, bacon, corn and two kinds of cheese. A hearty potato soup recipe ready in just minutes in a pressure cooker / Instant Pot.

From:pressurecookingtoday.com

2.Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder

This easy Instant Pot potato corn chowder recipe is amazing!! It only takes 15 minutes to make and is the perfect creamy corn soup to eat all year long.

Served by itself for dinner or with a side of rolls it surely will be your new favorite pressure cooker soup. Your kids will think it’s a winner too!

From:temeculablogs.com

3.Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

This Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup is the perfect comfort meal for these cool fall and winter days!

It’s easy to make, and it has the perfect balance of sweet and savory. It’s certain to soothe the soul!

From:onehappyhousewife.com

4.Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe is hands down the easiest comfort food recipe ever. It’s the perfect combination of earthy, zesty and creamy. This powerhouse of flavors is an all-season Tex-Mex delight!

From:spicecravings.com

5.Instant Pot Chicken Curry Soup

Instant Pot Chicken Curry Soup is an Indian curry-flavored creamy chicken soup that’s going to have everyone going back for seconds. Serve this curried Indian chicken soup with crusty bread or over rice.

From:paintthekitchenred.com

6.Instant Pot Sweet Potato Coconut Soup

An Instant Pot vegan soup recipe featuring vibrant orange sweet potatoes and creamy coconut milk. Delicious, healthy, and easy to make.

From:yayforfood.com

7.Instant Pot Lobster Bisque

Make this smooth, creamy Instant Pot Lobster Bisque and your guests will think you’ve spent hours in the kitchen. Really? This lobster bisque recipe takes less than an hour from start to finish.

From:taunieverett.com

8.Healthy Dill-Icious Cheeseburger Soup

Healthy Dill-icious Cheeseburger Soup is my lightened up, Instant Pot version of cheeseburger soup.

The dill pickles are definitely the co-star here. Haven’t done pickles in your soup yet? Just trust me and thank me later.

From:mealplanaddict.com

9.Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

A delicious Warm one pot meal with the flavors of Lasagna in soup form! The beauty of this soup is, It is made in Instant Pot that comes together in no time!

From:cookingcarnival.com

10.Instant Pot Wild Rice Mushroom Soup

This Wild Rice Mushroom Soup is a great blend of flavors and textures, and the creaminess from the coconut milk just puts it over the top.

From:cookingcarnival.com

11.Pressure Cooker Hearty Lentil Beer Soup

Hearty lentil beer soup stars black and red lentils plus tender potatoes and carrots, and the beverage dear to my heart, beer!

This pressure cooker beer soup recipe is quick and easy to make, high-in-protein, plant-based, and tasty as all get out—a home-cooked Instant Pot soup for this busy time of year.

From:pressurecookingtoday.com

12.Healthy Cauliflower Soup

This healthy cauliflower soup is creamy, delicious and incredibly easy to make. This cauliflower recipe is keto friendly and can easily be customized. This recipe has instructions for instant pot and stovetop.

From:theflavoursofkitchen.com

13.Instant Pot Beefy Ravioli Soup Recipe

This Instant Pot Beefy Ravioli Soup recipe and easy to make. This tasty comfort food will warm you from the inside at the end of a busy, cold day.

From:fromvalskitchen.com

14.Creamy Tomato Gnocchi Soup

This creamy tomato gnocchi soup is easy, comforting, and comes together fast. The pillowy gnocchi make this the best tomato soup ever.

From:saltandlavender.com

15.Instant Pot Beef Barley Soup

This Instant Pot Beef Barley Soup is a delicious, comforting recipe for colder months, and it comes together easily in the pressure cooker. It’s also freezer-friendly!

From:eatinginstantly.com

16.Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

Make the best tomato soup ever with the Instant Pot or electric pressure cooker! This Instant Pot creamy tomato basil soup is sure to be your new favorite soup recipe.

From:foodlove.com

17.Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

This Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup is THE BEST chicken noodle soup I have ever had and it’s one of the easiest I have ever made. Tender chunks of chicken in a rich homemade chicken broth with big hearty veggies.

Homemade Instant Pot chicken noodle soup from scratch in less than an hour.

From:number-2-pencil.com

18.Instant Pot Goulash

This delicious goulash recipe comes together quickly and results in delicious comfort food.

From:itsgravybaby.com

19.Instant Pot Lentil Soup

This simple veggie lentil soup is one of my family’s favorite soups! Instant Pot Lentil Soup is hearty, satisfying, and filling.

It’s feel-good food that’s filled with fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Lentil soup makes a great dinner any night of the week and an Instant Pot pressure cooker makes it easier than ever.

From:yummymummykitchen.com

20.Instant Pot Hamburger Soup

This recipe is proof that Whole30 meals don’t have to break the budget. Only the most basic ingredients are required, all things that you likely already have on hand.

From:tastythin.com

21.Smoked Sausage, White Bean & Vegetables Soup

This Instant Pot soup recipe is easy, delicious and hassle-free. Made with smoked sausage, white beans, and vegetables with an herb-infused broth.

From:goodinthesimple.com

