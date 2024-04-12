Quick and Easy Sesame Noodles Recipe - Belly Full (2024)

These quick and easy Sesame Noodles are light, but filling. Awesome sesame flavor and zing from chili oil. This recipe is ready in only 15 minutes and can be served warm or cold. It’s crazy delicious!

We’ve been obsessed with these Sesame Noodles since 2010 when we first shared it. Our love has not waned, so I thought it was worth bumping this recipe back to the top again. They’re so easy and crazy delish! It’s another one of my life-saver recipes, ready in 15 minutes (tops!) and loved by everyone.

If you can boil water and mix things together in a bowl, you can make these noodles. Tender pasta is tossed with a simple and super flavorful sesame sauce, using common pantry ingredients. You can enjoy it as a side with your favorite stir fry or add some vegetables or protein to them and serve as a complete meal. They are just great!

Sesame Noodles Recipe

To make this sesame noodles recipe, you’ll need these ingredients:

Noodles: I always use thin spaghetti, but really any type of pasta works, so use your favorite!

Soy sauce: Low-sodium to tame the saltiness.

Rice wine vinegar: For wonderful tang and flavor.

Granulated sugar: Yes, sugar! Just a little. It helps balance out the acidity from the vinegar.

Garlic: For aromatics, zing, and flavor.

Toasted sesame oil: One of my most beloved ingredients! Rich, nutty, with a distinct toasted sesame aroma and punch of flavor.

Canola oil: A neutral cooking oil, with a mild flavor.

Hot chili oil: Just a little for some heat. Sriracha could be used instead.

Hot water: Combine with the oils to make more of a sauce that coats the noodles.

Scallions: For a subtle peppery, onion flavor. These get tossed with the noodles and also sprinkled on top.

Recipe Variations

These noodles are awesome as is, but there are so many ways to jazz them up!

Add in some protein: If you want these noodles to be more substantial, you could toss in some seasoned and cooked beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

Add in some veggies: Toss in some edamame, snap peas, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, or carrots. Sky's the limit! They can be raw or cooked, depending on your preference.

Make it spicy: We use a bit of chili oil for this recipe, which gives it a little heat and adds dimension of flavor, but if you want it really spicy, double the amount or add in some cracked red pepper flakes.

Stir in some nut butter: A couple tablespoons of sunflower butter, almond butter, or peanut butter gives the sauce a different, delicious flavor.

Try a different noodle: I always make this with pasta noodles, but lo mein, soba, or ramen are good, too.

How to Make Sesame Noodles

This recipe is crazy easy! Simply:

Cook the pasta, al dente. Whisk together the sauce ingredients. Toss the two together. Sprinkle with scallions and toss again. Serve hot or cold.

What to Serve with Sesame Noodles

These sesame noodles go well with:

