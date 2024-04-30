Chinese Takeout-Style Tofu and Broccoli (recipe from The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook) (2024)

PinterestFacebookXEmail

This Chinese-inspired Takeout-Style Tofu and Broccoli is so flavorful and so easy to make thanks to the Instant Pot! It features sticky tofu and broccoli packed with the sweet, sour and spicy flavors you love from Chinese restaurants!

Watch: How to Make Take-Out Style Tofu and Broccoli

TAKEOUT-STYLE TOFU AND BROCCOLI | vegan Instant Pot recipe

And I made a cute little video showing you exactly how to make this recipe! And if you want more than 90 incredible vegan Instant Pot recipes, be sure to order my cookbook, The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook!

If you’re new to the Instant Pot, the book contains a comprehensive primer to the machine and all its functions, so you can become an instant pot ninja!

Tips for making this recipe

And just a few notes to help you nail this takeout-style tofu and broccoli recipe.

As with many tofu recipes, it helps to press the tofu. Since we are essentially searing tofu in hot oil, you want to make sure you’ve thoroughly pressed all of the water out of the tofu. I explain how to do this in the instructions. It takes a little time to press the tofu, but you can prep the rest of the ingredients in the mean time.

And please don’t try to skip the oil! The oil is necessary to sauté the tofu. Without oil, the tofu will just stick to the bottom of the inner pot and not only will you ruin the dish, you’ll also have a very difficult time scrubbing your pot.

And finally, if you are sensitive to spicy food, go easy on the amount of Sriracha called for in the recipe! This dish is quite spicy!

More East-Asian Inspired Recipes

Baked Peanut Tofu

15-Minute Vegan Noodles with Chili Garlic Sauce

Restaurant-Style Tofu Stir Fry

Marinated Tofu

Chinese Braised Tofu