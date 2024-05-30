Balsamic Glaze Recipe (2024)

Homemade Balsamic Glaze is ridiculously easy to make and so versatile. We love it on Berry Goat Cheese Salad, steak, chicken, Caprese Salad, or drizzled over fresh fruit.

Just like our Strawberry Sauce, silky Caramel Sauce, and Pesto, this Balsamic Reduction proves that homemade condiments are best!

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

What is Balsamic Glaze?

Balsamic glaze is also called a “balsamic reduction.” It is essentially a reduction of balsamic vinegar. Additional sweeteners like honey or sugar can be added. The balsamic vinegar is simmered in a saucepan until it has reduced down and thickened to a maple-syrup consistency. It is very dark in color and has deep concentrated flavor.

Ingredients for Balsamic Glaze:

This recipe makes about 1/3 cup balsamic reduction. It is easy to scale up or down. If doubling the recipe, it will take slightly longer to reduce. If cutting the recipe in half, it will cook faster.

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 Tbsp honey, or sugar (optional)

What Type of Balsamic Vinegar is Best?

Buy the best quality balsamic vinegar you can find. Balsamic vinegar of Modena is made in Italy and a great choice. (look up flavor profiles of balsamic vinegar)

Is Honey Necessary in Balsamic Glaze?

Adding sweetness is completely optional. As the vinegar boils down, it concentrates and has a natural sweetness. When I’m making a Caprese salad, I prefer a balsamic glaze that is less sweet, while I do like it slightly sweeter for fruit salads. We found that using 1/2 Tbsp honey or sugar is just right for both sweet and savory recipes.

How to Make Balsamic Glaze:

Pour 1 cup balsamic vinegar into a saucepan and add 1/2 Tbsp honey (if using). Bring to a low boil, then reduce heat to keep at a simmer for 12-15 minutes.* Stir occasionally until reduced by half and lightly coats the back of a spoon. It will thicken more as it cools.

*Reduction time depends on the surface area of your saucepan – a larger saucepan will reduce faster.

How to Fix Balsamic Reduction that is too thick?

If you overcook the glaze and it ends up too thick, you can heat and thin it out with a little water. Keep an eye on the glaze especially in the last few minutes of cooking. If you burn it, you won’t be able to salvage it.

What to Serve with Balsamic Glaze:

We use balsamic glaze most often over our Arugula Salad but here are some additional ways to use balsamic reduction:

Any kind of “ Caprese ” style recipe (tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil)

” style recipe (tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil) Drizzled on Caprese Crostini

Over vanilla ice cream

Drizzled over a platter of berries or fresh peaches

On Strawberry Bruschetta

Over roasted vegetables

As a finishing touch for pizza

On grilled chicken or steak

How to Store Balsamic Glaze:

Balsamic glaze keeps really well. Transfer to a mason jar or air-tight container, let cool to room temperature then refrigerate for 3 to 4 weeks.

More Italian Recipes to Discover:

Arancini – cheese-stuffed rice balls

– cheese-stuffed rice balls Roasted Pepper Bruschetta – incredible flavor!

– incredible flavor! Zuppa Toscana – a restaurant copycat recipe

– a restaurant copycat recipe Lasanga – cheesy, beef and so saucy

– cheesy, beef and so saucy Chicken Tetrazzini – an Italian cheesy pasta bake

– an Italian cheesy pasta bake Affogato – irresistible coffee ice cream

Watch Natasha Make Balsamic Glaze:

I hope this easy Balsamic Glaze recipe becomes a new favorite for you. Here is a quick tutorial on how we make balsamic glaze. We used it on our Caprese Salad to really amp up the flavor of the salad. Let me know in the comments how you love to serve it.

