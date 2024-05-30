Balsamic Glaze Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
What is Balsamic Glaze?
Ingredients for Balsamic Glaze:
What Type of Balsamic Vinegar is Best?
Is Honey Necessary in Balsamic Glaze?
How to Make Balsamic Glaze:
How to Fix Balsamic Reduction that is too thick?
What to Serve with Balsamic Glaze:
How to Store Balsamic Glaze:
More Italian Recipes to Discover:

Homemade Balsamic Glaze is ridiculously easy to make and so versatile. We love it on Berry Goat Cheese Salad, steak, chicken, Caprese Salad, or drizzled over fresh fruit.

Just like our Strawberry Sauce, silky Caramel Sauce, and Pesto, this Balsamic Reduction proves that homemade condiments are best!

Balsamic Glaze Recipe (1)

What is Balsamic Glaze?

Balsamic glaze is also called a “balsamic reduction.” It is essentially a reduction of balsamic vinegar. Additional sweeteners like honey or sugar can be added. The balsamic vinegar is simmered in a saucepan until it has reduced down and thickened to a maple-syrup consistency. It is very dark in color and has deep concentrated flavor.

Balsamic Glaze Recipe (2)

Ingredients for Balsamic Glaze:

This recipe makes about 1/3 cup balsamic reduction. It is easy to scale up or down. If doubling the recipe, it will take slightly longer to reduce. If cutting the recipe in half, it will cook faster.

  • 1 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 Tbsp honey, or sugar (optional)

What Type of Balsamic Vinegar is Best?

Buy the best quality balsamic vinegar you can find. Balsamic vinegar of Modena is made in Italy and a great choice. (look up flavor profiles of balsamic vinegar)

Balsamic Glaze Recipe (3)

Is Honey Necessary in Balsamic Glaze?

Adding sweetness is completely optional. As the vinegar boils down, it concentrates and has a natural sweetness. When I’m making a Caprese salad, I prefer a balsamic glaze that is less sweet, while I do like it slightly sweeter for fruit salads. We found that using 1/2 Tbsp honey or sugar is just right for both sweet and savory recipes.

How to Make Balsamic Glaze:

  1. Pour 1 cup balsamic vinegar into a saucepan and add 1/2 Tbsp honey (if using).
  2. Bring to a low boil, then reduce heat to keep at a simmer for 12-15 minutes.* Stir occasionally until reduced by half and lightly coats the back of a spoon. It will thicken more as it cools.

*Reduction time depends on the surface area of your saucepan – a larger saucepan will reduce faster.

How to Fix Balsamic Reduction that is too thick?

If you overcook the glaze and it ends up too thick, you can heat and thin it out with a little water. Keep an eye on the glaze especially in the last few minutes of cooking. If you burn it, you won’t be able to salvage it.

Balsamic Glaze Recipe (4)

What to Serve with Balsamic Glaze:

We use balsamic glaze most often over our Arugula Salad but here are some additional ways to use balsamic reduction:

  • Any kind of “Caprese” style recipe (tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil)
  • Drizzled on Caprese Crostini
  • Over vanilla ice cream
  • Drizzled over a platter of berries or fresh peaches
  • On Strawberry Bruschetta
  • Over roasted vegetables
  • As a finishing touch for pizza
  • On grilled chicken or steak

Balsamic Glaze Recipe (5)

How to Store Balsamic Glaze:

Balsamic glaze keeps really well. Transfer to a mason jar or air-tight container, let cool to room temperature then refrigerate for 3 to 4 weeks.

More Italian Recipes to Discover:

  • Arancini – cheese-stuffed rice balls
  • Roasted Pepper Bruschetta – incredible flavor!
  • Zuppa Toscana – a restaurant copycat recipe
  • Lasanga – cheesy, beef and so saucy
  • Chicken Tetrazzini – an Italian cheesy pasta bake
  • Affogato – irresistible coffee ice cream

Watch Natasha Make Balsamic Glaze:

I hope this easy Balsamic Glaze recipe becomes a new favorite for you. Here is a quick tutorial on how we make balsamic glaze. We used it on our Caprese Salad to really amp up the flavor of the salad. Let me know in the comments how you love to serve it.

Balsamic Glaze

4.92 from 72 votes

Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com

Balsamic Glaze Recipe (7)

Homemade Balsamic Glaze is ridiculously easy to make and so versatile. We love it on salad, steak, chicken, or drizzled over fresh fruit.

Ingredients

Servings: 8 people

Instructions

  • Pour 1 cup balsamic vinegar into a saucepan and add 1/2 Tbsp honey (if using).

  • Bring to a low boil, then reduce heat to keep at a simmer for 12-15 minutes.* Stir occasionally until reduced by half and lightly coats the back of a spoon. It will thicken more as it cools. Transfer to a mason jar or air-tight container, let cool to room temperature then refrigerate for 3 to 4 weeks.

Notes

*Reduction time depends on the surface area of your saucepan - a larger saucepan will reduce faster.

Nutrition Per Serving

32kcal Calories7g Carbs1g Protein7mg Sodium36mg Potassium6g Sugar9mg Calcium1mg Iron

  • Full Nutrition Label
  • Nutrition Disclosure

Nutrition Facts

Balsamic Glaze

Amount per Serving

Calories

32

% Daily Value*

Sodium

7

mg

%

Potassium

1

%

Carbohydrates

7

g

2

%

Sugar

6

g

7

%

Protein

1

g

2

%

Calcium

9

mg

1

%

Iron

1

mg

6

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Course: Condiments, Dressing, Sauce

Cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

Keyword: balsamic glaze

Skill Level: Easy

Cost to Make: $

Calories: 32

