Chocolate Crinkle Cookies Recipe (2024)

Rich, fudgy and delightfully classic chocolate crinkle cookies! Thick, decadent chocolate crinkles with a little bit of crisp in the outside and a soft crunch in the middle.
This is the perfect season for baking cookies, people come together for dinner parties, and how not to treat them with something sweet? Where there’s a crowd, there should always be cookies!
Not all cookies are the same, though. Although every type of cookie has a unique personality, it’s hard to find cookies more decadent and fudgy than chocolate crinkles.
If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, chocolate crinkles are easily recognizable for being chocolatey one-biters sprinkled with powdered sugar. As they bake, the dough cracks a bit, and small crevices are formed. These are the famous crinkles! Allow me to share with you my most successful chocolate crinkle cookies recipe.
Chocolate crinkle cookies is one of the specialty type of cookies I always find in every bakery in my country. Not only they are present during Christmas but also any time of the year. It's a good home selling business too. I remember during my high school days, one of my teachers were selling them to co-teachers and students.
What You’ll Need to Make Chocolate Crinkle Cookies?
The ingredients are quite common, so you probably have most of them at home. If not, they’re readily available at the supermarket, online or at baking specialty stores.
You want to make a whole bunch of these delicious chocolate cookies, so my recipe makes around 50 pieces — enough to go around!
It all starts with the chocolate base. Cocoa powder, white sugar, and vegetable oil come together for what will become the base for our cookies. Once this dark, shiny paste comes together, well enrich it with eggs. At this point, just a little vanilla extract yields beautiful results.
Then we’re adding our dry ingredients. Flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. The secret ingredient here, and what makes the flavor of the cookies really pop, is a teaspoon of espresso powder.
Once we’ve incorporated everything, we’ll just chill our dough to make it more manageable, and we’ll move on to a wide, clean space to roll our cookies.
The truth is, these cookies are so pretty and so delicious, they look as if they’re hard work, but this recipe is fairly easy!
Tip: The secret for a thick crinkles is to chill the dough overnight because in this recipe we are using oil instead of butter. We are giving time for the oil to solidify to achieve a tender and well-formed cookies.
Our last step is baking these beauties for 10 to 12 minutes (that’s where the crackling starts!), and we’re ready to go.
When To Serve Your Chocolate Crinkles?
If you were looking for some cookies to leave by your Christmas tree along with a glass of milk, look no further. No, really, these cookies are just festive. If you place them in a bag or a nice box, They’re thoughtful gifts to show your loved ones how much you care, and they’re also show-stopping cookies to treat your guests coming over for the holidays.
It comes without saying these cookies are fabulous all year round. There’s no better time for chocolate cookies than now, right? And since they’re crowd-pleasing treats, you know you can’t go wrong with them.
Let’s Get Baking!
Now we’re ready to make ourselves a wholesome batch of chocolate crinkles.
If you’re reading this recipe during the holiday season, I wish you merry everything & happy always. If you find this post any other time of year, because that’s how Internet blog posts work, well, I wish you a great time making and sharing these cookies.
Without further ado, let’s get to work. The tastiest chocolate crinkle cookies recipe, from my kitchen to yours. Shall we get started?
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Rich, fudgy and delightfully classic chocolate crinkle cookies! Thick decadent cookies with soft crunch in the inside.
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Chilling time 1 day d
Total Time 1 day d 35 minutes mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 50 cookies
Ingredients
- 1 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 cups white granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 4 large eggs room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour spooned and leveled
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon espresso powder optional
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Instructions
In a big bowl or mixer, combine the cocoa, sugar and vegetable oil. Give it a good mix. Drop the eggs one at a time while mixing. Add the vanilla extract too.
In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and salt. Also add the espresso powder. Whisk. Pour the flour mixture to the cocoa mixture. Combine well. Cover and chill overnight inside the fridge.
The next day, preheat your oven at 350 degrees F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper, set aside. In a bowl, place your powdered sugar.
Using a spoon or a scooper, scoop the chilled dough and roll the dough using your hand into balls, about 1-inch size. Drop the balls into a bowl of powdered sugar and make sure to roll them to totally cover the balls with the sugar. Place on the prepared baking sheets and make sure to make spaces between cookies.
Bake for 10-12 minutes and make sure to allow to cool for a couple of minutes before removing them from the baking sheet and transferring them into the wire rack. Serve and enjoy. Store in an airtight container for a week.
