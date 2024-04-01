Homemade Rye Bread Recipe (2024)

Our Homemade Rye Bread Recipe has a gentle rye flavor that’s beautifully delicate. It’s sure to be enjoyed! Today’s easy rye bread recipe is mild in flavor because it uses two varieties of flour, rye flour and all-purpose flour. It’s tasty enough enough for the non-rye bread lovers too.

Our Rye Bread has the perfect “rye” ratio!

So, I have a confession… I’m not really a “rye bread” lover. I know surprising, right?! Y’all know how much I love bread but a heavy rye flavored bread hasn’t ever been my thing.

That being said… I LOVE this recipe because it’s the perfect “rye” ratio. Our Homemade Rye Bread is not that “in-your-face kind” of rye flavored bread. It’s delicate and moist with a gentle rye flavor that will please every palate.

I love it, a lot. It’s SO fabulous for making a delicious our Irish Spicy Reuben Sandwich Recipe or our Ultimate Reuben Sandwich! We hope you’ll love our Homemade Rye Bread Recipe just as much as we do. 🙂

How to make Homemade Rye Bread Recipe

In a stand mixer with a large bowl and dough hook attachment combine yeast, sugar, butter, egg, warm milk.

Beat 1 minute.

Add salt, rye flour, all purpose flour, and caraway seeds; beat 1 minute.

Beat on medium speed until ball forms.

Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl to raise double in size.

Remove dough to lightly floured surface, lightly knead, separate and shape into 3 loaves.

Allow to raise and brush with beaten egg.

Preheat oven 350 degrees F.

Bake 45 minutes or until lightly golden browned and hollow sounding when tapped with fingers.

Cool on cooling racks.

Slice and enjoy!

Helpful baking tips for higher elevations

If you live 3,000 feet above sea level or more it is considered high elevation and may take longer to cook/bake.

Adjustments are needed for 5000+ feet and above:

Reduce baking powder: for each teaspoon, decrease 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon.

Reduce sugar: for each cup, decrease 2 tablespoons.

Increase liquid: for each cup, add 2 to 4 tablespoons.

Increase oven temperature by 25 degrees F.

Check if it is done a little early.

This takes some trial and error to get it right for you.

Learn more HERE

Yield: 3 Our Homemade Rye Bread Recipe has a gentle rye flavor that’s beautifully delicate and is sure to be enjoyed even if you’re not a lover of rye! Prep Time45 minutes Cook Time45 minutes Total Time1 hour 30 minutes Ingredients 1 tablespoon dry instant yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 egg, room temperature

1 cup warm milk

Beat 1 minute

1 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup rye flour

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

Beat 1 minute

1 egg, beaten See Also The ORIGINAL Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe! Instructions In a stand mixer with a large bowl and dough hook attachment combine yeast, sugar, butter, egg, warm milk. Beat 1 minute. Add salt, rye flour, all purpose flour, and caraway seeds; beat 1 minute. Beat on medium speed until ball forms. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl to raise double in size. Remove dough to lightly floured surface, lightly knead, separate and shape into 3 loaves. Place loaves on 18x13 rimmed cookie sheet pans (I fit two per sheet). Allow to raise and brush with beaten egg. Preheat oven 350 degrees F. Bake 45 minutes or until lightly golden browned and hollow sounding when tapped with fingers. Cool on cooling racks. Slice and enjoy! Nutrition Information: Yield: 24 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 93Total Fat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 20mgSodium: 159mgCarbohydrates: 15gFiber: 1gSugar: 1gProtein: 3g

Our Homemade Rye Bread Recipe is simple and easy to make!

