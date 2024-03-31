Gluten Free Soda Bread recipe (NO YEAST!) - The Gluten Free Blogger (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links for which I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. For more info, check out my Disclosure Policy. Thank you for your support!

If you're after agluten free soda bread which is SUPER easy to make, you've come to the right place.

After posting my basic gluten free bread recipe last week, loads of people told me they were struggling to get hold of yeast - and now I've got an ABSOLUTE GAME CHANGER.

This gluten free soda bread is possibly thebest gluten free bread I have ever baked.

And to top it all, it'syeast free.

In fact, this gluten free soda bread recipe uses basic storecupboard ingredients (plus a few from the fridge) and bakes in 30 minutes, with no kneading necessary.

What is gluten free soda bread?

I'd heard of soda bread before but up until this week I'd never actually tried it.

I was sceptical of how it would taste but honestly, I am 100% converted.

Basically, soda bread is an Irish bread, traditionally made from flour, baking soda, salt and buttermilk.

The idea uses bicarbonate of soda instead of yeast as a leavening agent.

The bicarb reacts with the buttermilk to create tiny bubbles and that bread-like texture.

Of course, my gluten free soda bread recipe varies slightly from a traditional, 'gluteny' soda bread as the flour properties mean you generally need more liquid in the mix.

You'll also need the added xanthan gum to mimic some of the elasticity of the missing gluten.

But I really hope you'll agree that despite its simplicity, this gluten free soda bread is truly out of this world!

How to make this yeast free, gluten free soda bread

Making this gluten free soda bread recipe is honestly so simple I can't believe I haven't done it before.

And the fact that you don't even need yeast just makes things even quicker. No proving time necessary!

To make this gluten and yeast free soda bread recipe, you'll need:

400g plain gluten free flour

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp caster sugar

½ tsp xanthan gum

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 large egg (lightly whisked)

200ml natural yoghurt

100ml milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

Extra gluten free flour for dusting (I used rice flour but you can use plain GF flour)

Simple storecupboard ingredients

So most of these ingredients are basics I hope you'll already have in stock.

Salt, sugar, bicarb and xanthan gum are always present in my kitchen cupboards!

I know some people are struggling to get hold of gluten free flour, but there are lots of places selling it online.

Check this post out if you're having any trouble as I have found a few stockists online.

Now traditionally soda bread uses buttermilk, but as I didn't have any at home I just made my own.

In fact, you make a simple buttermilk by adding 1 tbsp of lemon juice per 1 cup of milk, simple!

However, I wanted to use a mixture of yoghurt and milk to make the mixture a little thicker and add some moisture to my gluten free soda bread.

I also figured more people would have yoghurt, milk and lemon juice in the fridge than buttermilk!

I haven't tried a dairy or egg free version of this recipe (yet!) so wouldn't want to comment on how this would turn out with replacements.

But if you do give it a try then please let me know how you get on!

What do you eat soda bread with?

Because of its shape, this gluten and yeast free soda bread isn't the best bread for sandwiches.

For that you'll probably want something more like my gluten free loaf recipe.

This bread, however, is perfect for eating warm from the oven slathered in butter.

And that's pretty much what happened to this whole loaf!

Soda bread is also great to serve up as a side with stews or soups.

Try it with my fiery carrot, chilli and ginger soup or on the side of my gluten free roast chicken soup.

You can also toast it and top it with anything you fancy too. It's really very versatile!

Some people also add raisins or currants to their soda bread, though I'm not the biggest fan of this kind of dried fruit so I shall be steering clear. Feel free to go nuts though!

My gluten free, yeast free soda bread recipe

If you're looking for a gluten and yeast free bread recipe, then this gluten free soda bread recipe is definitely something you need to make RIGHT NOW.

It's honestly so simple that I can't believe I haven't tried it before. I'm going to be making this over and over again.

Plus I've now made this handy recipe to show you guys how to put this bread together...

