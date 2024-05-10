Chocolate Sauce Recipe for Plating, Dipping & Drizzling | DessArts (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This homemade chocolate sauce recipe is better than any store bought version. Use it as a plating sauce, chocolate dip or chocolate drizzle on a variety of desserts.

Knowing how to make a good dessert sauce really comes in handy. I’ve made this chocolate sauce over and over again for all kinds of occasions.

I use it to plate plain desserts...Like a chocolate drizzle on cheesecake, ice cream or my favorite, Mexican Fried Ice Cream.

Whenever we have summer parties we always include an ice cream sundae bar for the kids.

A batch of this chocolate sauce makes the perfect topping option to add along with your whipped cream, colored sprinkles and candies.

Making your own chocolate sauce is super easy and takes only a few minutes. You can make chocolate sauce with chocolate chips, milk, cream and butter.

I know it’s easier to buy the jar from the store but this is quick and doesn’t come with preservatives such as those found popular chocolate syrups. This is authentic real ingredient chocolate sauce.

How to Make Chocolate Sauce:

First, make a simple ganache with chocolate chips and hot milk. I measure my milk in a glass measuring cup and put it right into the microwave but you can also use the stove.

Times vary depending on microwaves but 45 seconds usually does the trick for me. I wait for it to bubble and take it out.

Next, pour the hot milk over the chocolate chips and immediately begin slowly stirring. The chocolate will eventually melt and become an even consistency.

Separately bring the cream, butter and sugar to a boil. These are all fats so they heat up very quickly!

Continually stir it so it doesn’t burn. Lower the heat and add your ganache. Keep stirring until everything is nice and smooth. Done! Now transfer it to a jar or serving bowl. So easy right?

Just look at that silky smooth chocolate fudge sauce! Ok. Enough drooling. Hit me with the questions! I’ve tried to answer a few commonly asked questions below.

Can I Make Chocolate Sauce From a Chocolate Bar?

Absolutely! This is a great way to make a flavored sauce too if you find one of those flavored chocolate bars like mint or even chili pepper!

Just measure out about 75 grams of your chocolate bar and chop it into small pieces and follow the recipe. It’s the same as using chocolate chips.

For reference, 75 grams of chocolate is about ½ cup of regular sized chocolate chips.

What is the Difference Between Chocolate Sauce and ChocolateGanache?

Chocolate ganache is traditionally a 1:1 ratio of chocolate and heavy cream and no other ingredients. This type of ganache is typically used as a filling.

Of course, you can make a looser ganache by adding more cream and less chocolate and get a sauce like consistency that way. However, I prefer this recipe for a true sauce.

The butter makes it shiny and it tends to get less clumpier than ganache. A chocolate sauce is also more fluid than a typical ganache and can’t be used as a filling because it will not harden the way ganache hardens.

What Can I Use Chocolate Sauce For?

Anything you can imagine really. Here are just a few suggestions:

Ice cream topping! Like I said, this chocolate sauce is great for a sundae bar. I have a little fondue warmer that I put it in so everyone can enjoy a warm sauce over their ice cream.

Use it for plating desserts with sauces like in the Mexican Fried Ice Cream shown above. It also works nicely when plated with poached pears .

like in the Mexican Fried Ice Cream shown above. It also works nicely when plated with . Use chocolate sauce for dipping churros (shown below) or for drizzling over profiteroles.

(shown below) or for drizzling over profiteroles. Drizzle it over a glass of affogato for a stunning after dinner treat.

Not ready to make chocolate sauce yet? Be sure to pin it so you can make it whenever you're ready!