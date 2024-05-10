Chocolate Sauce Recipe for Plating, Dipping & Drizzling | DessArts (2024)

· 25 Comments
This homemade chocolate sauce recipe is better than any store bought version. Use it as a plating sauce, chocolate dip or chocolate drizzle on a variety of desserts.
Knowing how to make a good dessert sauce really comes in handy. I’ve made this chocolate sauce over and over again for all kinds of occasions.
I use it to plate plain desserts...Like a chocolate drizzle on cheesecake, ice cream or my favorite, Mexican Fried Ice Cream.
Whenever we have summer parties we always include an ice cream sundae bar for the kids.
A batch of this chocolate sauce makes the perfect topping option to add along with your whipped cream, colored sprinkles and candies.
Making your own chocolate sauce is super easy and takes only a few minutes. You can make chocolate sauce with chocolate chips, milk, cream and butter.
I know it’s easier to buy the jar from the store but this is quick and doesn’t come with preservatives such as those found popular chocolate syrups. This is authentic real ingredient chocolate sauce.
How to Make Chocolate Sauce:
First, make a simple ganache with chocolate chips and hot milk. I measure my milk in a glass measuring cup and put it right into the microwave but you can also use the stove.
Times vary depending on microwaves but 45 seconds usually does the trick for me. I wait for it to bubble and take it out.
Next, pour the hot milk over the chocolate chips and immediately begin slowly stirring. The chocolate will eventually melt and become an even consistency.
Separately bring the cream, butter and sugar to a boil. These are all fats so they heat up very quickly!
Continually stir it so it doesn’t burn. Lower the heat and add your ganache. Keep stirring until everything is nice and smooth. Done! Now transfer it to a jar or serving bowl. So easy right?
Just look at that silky smooth chocolate fudge sauce! Ok. Enough drooling. Hit me with the questions! I’ve tried to answer a few commonly asked questions below.
Can I Make Chocolate Sauce From a Chocolate Bar?
Absolutely! This is a great way to make a flavored sauce too if you find one of those flavored chocolate bars like mint or even chili pepper!
Just measure out about 75 grams of your chocolate bar and chop it into small pieces and follow the recipe. It’s the same as using chocolate chips.
For reference, 75 grams of chocolate is about ½ cup of regular sized chocolate chips.
What is the Difference Between Chocolate Sauce and ChocolateGanache?
Chocolate ganache is traditionally a 1:1 ratio of chocolate and heavy cream and no other ingredients. This type of ganache is typically used as a filling.
Of course, you can make a looser ganache by adding more cream and less chocolate and get a sauce like consistency that way. However, I prefer this recipe for a true sauce.
The butter makes it shiny and it tends to get less clumpier than ganache. A chocolate sauce is also more fluid than a typical ganache and can’t be used as a filling because it will not harden the way ganache hardens.
What Can I Use Chocolate Sauce For?
Anything you can imagine really. Here are just a few suggestions:
- Ice cream topping! Like I said, this chocolate sauce is great for a sundae bar. I have a little fondue warmer that I put it in so everyone can enjoy a warm sauce over their ice cream.
- Use it for plating desserts with sauces like in the Mexican Fried Ice Cream shown above. It also works nicely when plated with poached pears.
- Use chocolate sauce for dipping churros (shown below) or for drizzling over profiteroles.
- Drizzle it over a glass of affogato for a stunning after dinner treat.
Not ready to make chocolate sauce yet? Be sure to pin it so you can make it whenever you're ready!
Yield: ½ cup
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
This homemade chocolate sauce recipe is better than any store bought version. Keep it handy to add to a variety of desserts.
Ingredients
- ½ cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
Instructions
1.Place the chocolate chips in a medium bowl. Heat the milk on the stove or microwave until just boiling. 45 seconds – 1 minute in the microwave works for me. Keep an eye on it.
2.Pour the hot milk over the chocolate and stir slowly until all the chocolate is melted and you have a smooth even mixture.
3.In small sauce pan, combine the cream, butter and sugar. Bring it to a boil while whisking so it doesn’t burn.
4.Add the ganache into the sauce pan and stir on low heat until smooth.
5.Transfer the sauce to your storage or serving container.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 8Serving Size: 1 Tablespoon
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 113Total Fat: 8gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 9mgSodium: 26mgCarbohydrates: 8gFiber: 1gSugar: 3gProtein: 2g
This nutrition information is only an approximate provided for convenience and as a courtesy only. Information comes from Nutritionix, an automated nutrition calculator.
Diane says
Great recipe! Thank you! I made this for a pretzel dipping sauce. Might I add that it thickens as it cools, so if you give it time, it becomes the perfect consistency!
Urvashee says
Hi Diane,
Thanks! I love the sweet salty combo of pretzels and chocolate! Yes, the sauce does thicken as it cools. which makes it versatile for many things. Warm it if you want to drizzle it or make plate decorations and let it cool for dipping.
Marie says
Hi Diane, can I know what you mean by giving it time to become the perfect consistency? Because I want my chocolate sauce does not harden at all. Is this possible?
Urvashee says
Marie,
The sauce will not become completely hard but it will reach a maximum thickness over time. To keep it more fluid, you would have to keep it warm. Alternatively, you can add an extra tablespoon of butter which may keep it more fluid too but I have not tested it for thickness comparison.
Dave Spangler says
How would I go about “canning “ or preserving this for longer term storage ?
Urvashee says
Hi Dave,
I'm sorry but I have not tried to can the sauce for longer storage.
E says
Can I use this sauce in an ice cream cake without it becoming too hard or chewy?
Tim says
Does this need to be stored in the refrigerator or at room temperature? Thanks!
Bhumika says
How long can this sauce be stored ? Will it freeze or change in any way if kept at room temperature for longer period ?
G says
May I adjust how can I store this if made a day in advance? Also does it garden if refrigerated?
G says
May I ask how can I store this if made a day in advance? Also does it harden if refrigerated?
Urvashee says
You can make it in advance and store it in the refrigerator. It will harden so you will have to take it out in advance and rewarm it. I would try to gently warm on the stove or reheat in the microwave in 10 second increments, stirring in between. The amount of microwave time will depend on how much you are reheating.
Argee says
Could this sauce be used as the "chocolate swirl" in ice cream? I'm recreating Jamoca Almond Fudge ice cream and I need to find a good recipe for the chocolate. I need it to stay "gooey" even when frozen in the ice cream.
Thanks!
Rebecca says
Hi Argee,
I wonder if you’ve tried this as chocolate swirl in ice cream. If so, did it stay gooey? I’m also looking for a swirling sauce recipe. Thank you.
Julia J says
Can I use this recipe for a chocolate dip for sttawberries?
Mary Jameson says
This is a delicious chocolate! I used it for plating a cheesecake with strawberries. Super combination of flavors.
Megan W says
As I took a taste test I said to myself, “oh. my. god. This is awesome!” I used it for drizzling on a no bake Oreo cheesecake. This sauce reminds me of the lava inside a Chili’s molten lava cake. Absolutely divine. Thanks for an amazing recipe!
Olga says
Hello, I was wondering if a coffee or chocolate liqueur such as Tia Maria or Kalua be added to this recipe. Also, how long does it keep as I would like to make some as gifts in a few jars for Christmas.
