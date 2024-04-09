Easy Chocolate Sauce Recipe (2 ingredients, ready in 3 minutes!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This is the easiest and quickest chocolate sauce you’ll ever make, which also happens to be the most delicious! No messing with cocoa, corn syrup or sugar, just 2 ingredients are all you need!

I’ve been making this chocolate sauce, which is a quick and rough recipe for chocolate ganache, for years! There are lots of recipes you can use to make a chocolate sauce, but honestly, why complicate things when you’re just using it to pour over cake or ice cream?

What Makes the Best Chocolate Sauce?

I could make a strong case for why this recipe is better than so many others, but in a nutshell, the key is in the type of chocolate that is used. Make it with a waxy, low quality product like H——‘s, and you’re going to end up with something awful (I can’t even imagine how it would turn out, or even IF it would turn out). However, use a good quality chocolate with a high content of cocoa butter/cocoa solids, and you’re golden!

How Can I UseThis Chocolate Sauce?

This chocolate sauce is served warm so it’s perfect for pouring over ice cream, desserts, banana splits, cheesecakes , this hazelnut chocolate cake , etc. (Want a magic shell type chocolate topping for ice cream?)

Use it as a dip or fondue for fruit, cookies, marshmallows , and pieces of sponge cake.

, and pieces of sponge cake. Keep it on hand for a quick and easy hot chocolate base! Just a spoonful or two into hot milk makes a decadent hot chocolate beverage!

After refrigerating, roll into balls and you havechocolate truffles!

Easy Chocolate Sauce Recipe

recipe for a rough ganache (honestly don’t know where I learned this so credit goes to

Escoffier’s apprentice) Makes 8 oz (1 cup of sauce) Serves 6

heavy whipping cream (try to use organic, without any added ingredients)

good quality chocolate, chopped (I prefer dark, but use what you like) such asCallebaut,Valrhona,or even Trader Joe’s Belgian chocolate (Pound Plus bar, chocolate chips or the small bars).

Put the cream into a small pot over medium low heat.

Add the chocolate pieces, callets, chips or whatever you’re using (just don’t add huge chunks or it won’t melt quickly enough).

Stir quickly (using a wooden spoon) touching the bottom of the pan to ensure the chocolate doesn’t stick.

Within a minute or two, you’ll start to get a smooth, thick consistency forming. Turn off the heat at this point and continue stirring until completely smooth and glossy.

You can add more hot cream if you want a less thick sauce, but I prefer it with the original 1:1 ratio. See how rich, thick and glossy it is? Perfection! Two ingredients and three minutes, it’s fabulous!

Use as desired. May I suggest this hazelnut chocolate cake as a trial for your first chocolate sauce?

Keep leftover chocolate sauce refrigerated for up to one week.

I also use this ganache on my pumpkin cheesecake chocolate mousse cake!

Easy Chocolate Sauce - Only 2 Ingredients and 3 Minutes! Yield: 6 Prep Time: 1 minute Cook Time: 2 minutes Total Time: 2 minutes A simple chocolate sauce that can be used in many ways! Ingredients 1 cup (237 ml) heavy whipping cream

1 cup (237 g) good quality chocolate, chopped, or chips, callets, etc. Instructions Put the cream into a small pot over medium low heat. Add the chocolate pieces, callets, chips or whatever you’re using (just don’t add huge chunks or it won’t melt quickly enough). Stir quickly touching the bottom of the pan to ensure the chocolate doesn’t stick. Within a minute or two, you’ll start to get a smooth, thick consistency forming. Turn off the heat at this point and continue stirring until completely smooth and glossy. You can add more hot cream if you want a less thick sauce, but I prefer it with the original 1:1 ratio. See how rich, thick and glossy it is? Perfection! Use as desired. Keep leftover sauce refrigerated for up to one week. Notes Use on ice cream, desserts, cheesecake, banana splits. Dip fruit, marshmallow, cookies or cake into it like fondue.

Roll into balls when cool to make truffles. Nutrition Information: Yield: 6Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 48Total Fat: 4gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 27mgCarbohydrates: 3gFiber: 0gSugar: 1gProtein: 1g Nutrition information is only estimated. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a review by clicking on the 5 stars above, in the purple header (a form will appear) or tag me on Instagram! 😍

