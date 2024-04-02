Espresso Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe: Delicious and ready in 10 minutes! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

You’ll be hard pressed to share your espresso hot fudge sauce with anyone. Hot fudge sauce always tastes great, but adding coffee to any chocolate enriches the flavor.

This? Heaven!

When my husband had his birthday this summer, I didn’t know what to get him. He didn’t need anything.

He deserves gifts and appreciation, but “things” are hard. We’re at the stage in our life where we don’t need stuff.

Food, however, is always welcome. I still found a few small things for him, but this espresso hot fudge sauce? It was the highlight for him.

I could have gone all grown up and made something like this balsamic roasted figs with honey, lemon and vanilla. That would be fantastic drizzled over ice cream, too, but…well, that’s something that sounds amazingto me, but my husband is more into straight chocolate. Go fig! (Get the pun?)

I promised him that the jar of espresso hot fudge sauce I made was just for him. I’m not sure exactly how, but apparently it magically disappeared once I went to bed each night.

The entire jar was gone in under a week. That was pretty successful.

My dad’s birthday is four days after my husband’s birthday, and I struggle with gifts for him, too. This year, I found him a couple great insulated water bottles for biking… and made him another batch of the espresso hot fudge sauce. It was a winner for him, too.

This past week, a friend of mine had a milestone birthday. Me being me, I had promised long ago to make my marshmallow fluff for her for her birthday present.

I picked up a bottle of my favorite wine from the trip to Italy I took too many years ago and figured the espresso hot fudge sauce complemented the theme perfectly. She got a jar, too.

She opened her presents at her surprise party, and she insisted that guests grab a spoon to taste some of each – even though these were intended just for her, no sharing with her family or anything. I got a few requests for the recipe right then and there… which is when I realized I hadn’t shared the recipe with anyone yet.

I’m sorry. Let me rectify this immediately.

I’m pretty sure my husband just warmed up the jar of espresso hot fudge sauce and ate spoonfuls of it. I’d love to drizzle it over strawberries and pineapple. But over ice cream? Heaven!

I had a little salted caramel gelato in my freezer, and this was so good it didn’t even need whipped cream. Or a cherry. I had both in the house, but once I took a bite, I didn’t want anything else.

Although coupling it with a salted caramel sauce?Yeah, that I think I could do! Or whoa, what about bourbon butterscotch sauce? Yeah, that works, too!

Maybe you like to mix your chocolate with a strawberry sauce? Now I’m thinking ice cream bar.

The best news? Espresso hot fudge sauce is incredibly simple to make. Actually, this could be dangerous. Nahhhhh….

How to Make Espresso Hot Fudge Sauce

Use a heavy saucepan. Add cream, hot espresso (or strong coffee), honey, brown sugar, cocoa powder, and salt.

Turn heat to medium and bring to a boil. Whisk constantly until the sugar dissolves, then let boil slowly (turn down the heat if you have a rapid boil) for five minutes.

Remove from heat after five minutes. Add half the chocolate and stir until dissolved, then add the other half, stirring again.

Cut your butter into small chunks and stir to incorporate. Add vanilla last, and stir again.

Pour into a clean glass jar. This fills two pint size jars or one quart jar with just enough left over for a little snacking.

Do not cover until fully cooled, then cover and refrigerate. This lasts about two weeks in the fridge. I think, as it’s never lasted that long.

Reheat gently before serving.

What would you eat with this espresso hot fudge sauce?

Espresso Hot Fudge Sauce Yield: 2 1/2 cups Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 13 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes This delicious and simple espresso hot fudge sauce is delicious without being too rich. Ready in ten minutes, you'll want to whip up this dessert topping every week! Ingredients 1/2 c heavy cream

1/3 c honey

1/4 c hot espresso or strong coffee

1/3 c brown sugar

1/4 c cocoa powder

1/4 t salt

8 oz dark chocolate, chopped

2 T butter

In a heavy saucepan, add cream, honey, espresso, brown sugar, cocoa powder, and salt. Over medium heat, bring to a slow boil, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. Let boil, stirring periodically, for five minutes. Remove from the heat. Add half the chocolate, and stir until melted. Add the remaining chocolate and stir again. Cut butter into chunks and add to sauce, stirring until incorporated. Add vanilla and stir again. Serve immediately, or pour into a clean glass jar. Let cool completely before covering, then store tightly sealed in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Small Cast Iron Pot

Balloon Whisk Nutrition Information: Yield: 24Serving Size: 2 T

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 90Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 3gSodium: 28mgCarbohydrates: 13gFiber: 1gSugar: 11gProtein: 1g Did you make this recipe? Please rate the recipe above and save it on Pinterest so you can find it to make again and again. Leave me a comment to let me know what you think about it, too!

