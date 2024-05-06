Christmas Turkey | Turkey Recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes (2024)

Tap For Method Ingredients 5 kg turkey , preferably free-range or organic

olive oil

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 clementine , halved

a few sprigs fresh rosemary

2 onions , peeled and roughly chopped

2 sticks celery , roughly chopped

2 carrots , roughly chopped

For the stuffing

olive oil

2 onions , peeled and finely chopped

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

a few sprigs fresh sage , leaves picked and roughly chopped

300 g higher-welfare pork mince

1 large handful breadcrumbs



Recipe From Jamie Cooks Christmas By Jamie Oliver