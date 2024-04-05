Classic Chicken Salad Recipe (2024)

Of all the summer salads, a classic chicken salad recipe is always a favorite at a picnic, a barbecue, or an office potluck!

Just a few ingredients can be transformed into a cold, creamy salad or filling for a homemade chicken salad sandwich or wrap!

Keep this chicken salad recipe on hand for last-minute sandwiches, or serve it over a bed of lettuce or with a side ofpasta salad and corn on the cob!

Ingredients in Chicken Salad

Chicken – Use leftover chicken from last night’s dinner or rotisserie chicken. Even leftover grilled chicken works well. Canned chicken can be used, but fresh is preferred.

To prepare chicken for chicken salad: Make baked chicken breast or thighs or poach until tender.

Ensure the chicken is cooled and shred or chop it into bite-sized pieces.

Add-ins – As this is a classic chicken salad recipe, I’ve kept the additions to a minimum. Celery for crunch, green onions for flavor.

Add a variety of nuts, veggies, or fruit for added flavor and texture. Try this chicken salad recipe with grapes, avocado, dried cranberries, pecans or almonds.

Dressing – Mayonnaise and simple seasonings are the base of this recipe.

Change the flavor and replace some of the mayo for Greek yogurt, ranch dressing, or your add your favorite salad dressing.

Create an Avocado Chicken Salad by replacing some of the mayonnaise with mashed avocado.

How to Make Chicken Salad

Prepare this classic chicken salad recipe in just 15 minutes with only a few simple ingredients.

Chop cooked and cooled chicken and place into a large bowl with celery and onions. Mix dressing ingredients (according to the recipe below) in a bowl. Toss with chicken. Serve on rolls, bread or over a bed of lettuce.

This chicken salad sandwich recipe can be served on any bread. We love this on a baguette or rolls. Keep it low carb and serve in romaine lettuce as lettuce wraps or spoon over a tossed salad.

Got Leftovers?

Refrigerator: Store chicken salad in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Give it a stir and refresh the flavor with a fresh herb or an extra dollop of Dijon mustard.

Freezer: Chicken salad doesn’t freeze well. To prep ahead, simply dice the chicken and freeze. When ready to make, combine it with the ingredients below for a quick lunch!

Must Try Sandwiches Best Egg Salad Recipe Easy Tuna Salad Ham Salad Recipe Pineapple Chicken Salad with Grapes Shrimp Salad Turkey Sandwich Cucumber Sandwiches Club Sandwich