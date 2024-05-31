Classic Tiramisù Recipe (2024)

By Alison Roman
Updated Nov. 13, 2023
Done correctly, a classic tiramisù can be transcendent. A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and a rich mascarpone, tiramisù relies heavily on the quality of its ingredients. If you don’t have a barista setup at home, pick up the espresso at a local coffee shop, or use strongly brewed coffee. As for the ladyfingers, make your own or buy them, but keep in mind that store-bought varieties can range from soft and spongy (like angel food cake) to hard and crunchy (like biscotti). Both kinds will work here, but if you're using the softer variety, stick to a light brushing of espresso, instead of a deep dip.
Ingredients
Yield:6 to 8 servings
- 4large egg yolks
- ½cup/100 grams granulated sugar, divided
- ¾cup heavy cream
- 1cup/227 grams mascarpone (8 ounces)
- 1¾cups good espresso or very strong coffee
- 2tablespoons rum or cognac
- 2tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- About 24 ladyfingers (from one 7-ounce/200-gram package)
- 1 to 2ounces bittersweet chocolate, for shaving (optional)
Nutritional analysis per serving (8 servings)
408 calories; 25 grams fat; 14 grams saturated fat; 1 gram trans fat; 7 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 39 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram dietary fiber; 17 grams sugars; 8 grams protein; 150 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Prepare the cream: Using an electric mixer in a large bowl, whip together egg yolks and ¼ cup/50 grams sugar until very pale yellow and about tripled in volume. A slight ribbon should fall from the beaters (or whisk attachment) when lifted from the bowl. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whip cream and remaining ¼ cup/50 grams sugar until it creates soft peaks. Add mascarpone and continue to whip until it creates a soft, spreadable mixture with medium peaks. Gently fold the mascarpone mixture into the sweetened egg yolks until combined.
For the assembly, combine espresso and rum in a shallow bowl and set aside.
Using a sifter, dust the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish (an 8x8-inch dish, or a 9-inch round cake pan would also work here) with 1 tablespoon cocoa powder.
Working one at a time, quickly dip each ladyfinger into the espresso mixture -- they are quite porous and will fall apart if left in the liquid too long -- and place them rounded side up at the bottom of the baking dish. Repeat, using half the ladyfingers, until you’ve got an even layer, breaking the ladyfingers in half as needed to fill in any obvious gaps (a little space in between is O.K.). Spread half the mascarpone mixture onto the ladyfingers in one even layer. Repeat with remaining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and mascarpone mixture.
Dust top layer with remaining tablespoon of cocoa powder. Cover with plastic wrap and let chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours (if you can wait 24 hours, all the better). Top with shaved or finely grated chocolate, if desired, then slice or scoop to serve.
Cooking Notes
Sander
There's no cream in tiramisu. You beat the yolks with sugar (ruban), and mix with mascarpone. You beat the whites with sugar separately and then fold the two together. This creates a light, fluffy mixture which you'll never get using cream. Liquor is either amaretto or marsala (personally I don't care what you use, but the recipe is supposed to be 'classic'). Also, if you don't use raw eggs it's NOT a tiramisu. Different technique alltogether and totally irrational to be afraid of raw eggs.
Ellie
Ignore the purists. Although calling it authentic can be misleading, there is nothing wrong with praising a delicious take on a classic.After making this 5x now, my takeaways:-the quality of espresso and the strength make the dish. If you don’t have a moka pot or espresso maker, either make super concentrated coffee with good beans, or get espresso from a good coffee shop (worth the effort!)-can sub vanilla extract for the liquor, but half the volume-1/3c of sugar is plenty instead of 1/2c
lucyhuh
Superb recipe. Like others, I too was a little worried about the egg yolks- so after whipping the yolks and sugar in my stand mixer I put it over a double boiler and cooked the mixture for about three minutes while continuously whipping it. It folded beautifully into the mascarpone and cream.
I used tongs to dip the ladyfingers into the rum/espresso which made them much easier to handle.
Ladyfingers are sometimes difficult to find- World Market carries an excellent Italian brand (Vicenzovo).
Karen K.
I whipped room temp mascarpone into the whipped cream and ended up with a clumpy mess. Thankfully, I had more mascarpone and whipping cream. On my next attempt I whipped the mascarpone into the beaten egg yolks & sugar mixture (according to an Italian recipe I have), and it all mixed together perfectly. Then I whipped the cream and folded it into the egg yolks/mascarpone mixture.
Max Alexander
I live in Italy. There are as many recipes for tiramisù as there are cooks in this country--but you can be sure there is only one correct recipe according to that cook. Some use cream, some use egg whites. Some swear by Strega, others use marsala. Some add grated baking chocolate, others don't. Just about nobody measures anything. If you have a Moka pot, use that for the coffee, which is what every Italian does; no need for barista espresso.
Linsey
The taste and texture of this tiramisu is 5 stars, however I would give the recipe instructions 2 stars. Beating the marscapone into the whipped cream didn't work at all--I ended up with a watery, chunky, highly disappointing mess. However, a trip to the grocery store and another tub of marscapone later, this turned out delicious! I mixed the marscapone into the yolks and then folded in the whipped cream.
Charlie
The egg yolks and sugar should be done on the stove over a water bath, to make a kind of sabayon. That is the proper way to make a tiramisu.
andrew
The "cream" is something I've never encountered in a real tiramisu. Beat yolks separately. Add sugar. Then beat the whites separately. Add all the fluffy mixtures together, then add the mascarpone. Add rum if you like. Make espresso. Dip ladyfingers into the espresso, layer in the baking dish. Add the mascarpone mixture, then a layer of chocolate (a dusting) then repeat another layer. Put it all in the fridge for two hours, then take it out and serve. Done.
DD Thexton
Can't wait to make this. FWIW, I've used stale pound cake - which is easier to find at my grocery stores - instead of lady fingers and I like it even better that way! (maybe that's blasphemous - sorry!)
Maria
For those who are afraid to eat raw eggs. Don't kid yourself. 2-minute boiling is not going to kill salmonella if it's on/in the egg. Either only eat hard boiled eggs (a sure way to kill the bacteria), or don't be afraid of eating raw eggs. Half measures like 2-minute boiling are meaningless.
Barbara
Advice please; Easter dinner being served at 2 in the afternoon.How far in advance can this be made?If I make it on Friday will it keep okay refrigerated, to serve it on Sunday?OR is it better to make it on Saturday for serving on Sunday?OR just get up very early to make it before church services?
Jeanette Rodman
Nearly all salmonella in raw or undercooked eggs is a result of mixing many eggs together as is done in most restaurants for quick use in scrambles etc. If you purchase fresh good quality eggs and crack them open just before use they are very safe.
Fancy Nancy
1) Savoiyardi Brand lady fingers2) Only 1/4 C sugar (not 1/2 C), half w eggs, half w whipped cream3) 1 Cup true espresso, not just strong coffee4) 1/4 C Amaretto, 1/4 Kahlua4) Mix mascarpone into egg mixture, then fold in whipped cream5) Dip ladyfinger for 5 seconds (top side down), then flip quickly and lay in pan6) To start, put a thin layer of mascarpone mixture on bottom of pan 7) Only use 1 T of Guittard cocoa powder sifted on top8) Best after 36 hours, for flavor melding
Mblom
Yes there is cream if you put it there. While the egg white version is well known its merely OK when judged alongside the whipped cream added one. And the version featured here is at least 28 years old in the NYC area, probably older.
Outrageously fabulous!
This was universally loved by all! Doubled the recipe for a crowd and not a bite was left over. Only change I would suggest is to dust the first layer of cream with cocoa powder as was done on the bottom of the pan. And I dusted the top with both shaved chocolate and cocoa powder. Delicious!
lamb
Dip in espresso, cocoa powder, and brandy
David B.
It's excellent. Perfection, actually. You can modify it a number of simple ways. I prefer slightly less sweet and cut the sugar by a touch. Sweet enough for me but everyone's different. And I like my desserts boozy. So I dipped my ladyfingers into a 1:1 coffee:Kahlua mix. Next time I'll make it boozier still, perhaps with rum. For novices, which I am, it's good to know you'll be mixing the egg yolks with sugar for 3-4 minutes to get the right consistency.
Elena
Everyone raved! This is the second time I made this. Even the Italian guests were impressed and said it was the best tiramisu they ever had!
Brlla
Very rich. I think the added bitterness of the dark chocolate is necessary
Marianna
I cooked the eggs with sugar over a double boiler to 65C and then added to cream and mascarpone. Safer
Marg
OK, maybe not authentic, but it's quick, easy, and tasty. I'd be fine serving it to guests. Used a 9-inch cake pan. Despite others' comments, I had no trouble mixing the mascarpone into the whipped cream. Had to forgo the rum and used the morning's leftover decaf, but otherwise followed the recipe completely. Next time might make it 4 egg yolks (mine were kind of small), decrease the sugar a wee bit, and take the suggstion of adding a little vanilla to the espresso.
tracie
maybe the best tiramisu i’ve had! also for the holidays i added a bit of super creamy eggnog and the flavor was INCREDIBLE!!!
Krush
For those who are hesitant to use raw eggs (Or don't have mascarpone handy), a creme léger could be used. Easy to find a recipe online and not difficult. It is a lightly sweetened cooked custard made with milk and yolks and after cooled, folded into whipped cream. It mimics the thicker and heavier marscapone. Not going to say it is a true tiramisu, but there are actual recipes online for tiramisu léger So as many people have said there are hundreds if not thousands of ways to make tiramisu.
Jackie
Allison you did me dirty. The cream should be spreadable. Not poured. Looks nothing like in the pictures
Amy
Whisked egg yolk and sugar mixture in a double boiler for ~3 min. Cooled yolk mixture in fridge then added mascarpone to yolk mixture before folding in the cream.
LarisaInMaine
Delicious! This was my first time making tiramisu and it is perfect! I used the Goya ladyfingers, which was not what I was expecting but they worked perfectly. One bag was the right amount for an 8 x 8 pan. I bought espresso powder and made it in a French press. I’m not super knowledgeable about coffee but that seemed to work, though admittedly it doesn’t have a bold coffee flavor. I’m fine with that, either way. I used cognac and that flavor didn’t come through a ton either. So good!
Madge
Can this be made ahead of time and then frozen?
kschwab14
Calling this “classic” is certainly a stretch with the addition of cream, but make no mistake, this is a fantastic tiramisu. Make sure you get the coffee right however, coffee is the make or break ingredient for a good Tiramisu in my opinion.As a rule of thumb, the method you use to extract the coffee should involve some pressure whether it be a Moka Pot, Aeropress or a full blown espresso machine.
SEB_cooks
As others have mentioned, much easier to whip room temp mascarpone into the egg yolks versus heavy cream (which puts you at risk for under/over mixing the cream). A little reduction in the sugar and booze were my preference as well. But the foundation is a good one!
R.S.
Super great ! I think next time I'll soak the lady fingers a bit more to get more of the coffee/ amaretto flavors.
Private notes are only visible to you.