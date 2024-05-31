Classic Tiramisù Recipe (2024)

Superb recipe. Like others, I too was a little worried about the egg yolks- so after whipping the yolks and sugar in my stand mixer I put it over a double boiler and cooked the mixture for about three minutes while continuously whipping it. It folded beautifully into the mascarpone and cream.

I used tongs to dip the ladyfingers into the rum/espresso which made them much easier to handle.

Ladyfingers are sometimes difficult to find- World Market carries an excellent Italian brand (Vicenzovo).