Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (2024)

National Coffee Day may come around once a year, but in our book, it's every day. Give your next cup of java an extra kick with one of these alcoholic coffee drink recipes.
1
Espresso Martini
1½ oz. Kahlúa
1 oz. Absolut Vodka
1 oz. espresso
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass.
Source: Kahlúa
2
Pumpkin Spice Margarita
¼ c. Sauza Blue Silver Tequila
½ c. cream
2 tbsp. pumpkin spice syrup
2 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1½ c. hot coffee
Garnish: whipped cream and cinnamon
Combine cream, pumpkin spice syrup, sugar, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice in a cup and stir. Pour into coffee and add tequila. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Source: Sauza Tequila
Serves 2
3
The Truffle
1 oz. Frangelico
1 oz. SKYY Vodka
¾ oz. cold espresso
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass.
Source: Campari America
4
2 oz. espresso
4 oz. skim milk
3 tbsp. light chocolate syrup
2 oz. Kahlúa
Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir.
Source: KRUPS
5
The Wake Up Call
2 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka
1 oz. coffee
½ oz. triple sec
1 oz. milk
Garnish: three coffee beans
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.
Source: New Amsterdam Vodka
6
Morning Rooster
1½ oz. Espolón Tequila Reposado
½ oz. coffee liqueur
8 oz. coffee
2 tbsp. agave nectar
1 c. heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Garnish: grated nutmeg
Combine agave nectar, heavy cream, and vanilla extract in a bowl and stir until firm. Combine tequila, coffee liqueur, and coffee in a cup. Top with cream. Garnish with grated nutmeg.
Source: Espolón Tequila
7
Snow Cap
½ oz. Stolichnaya Vanil Vodka
½ oz. Frangelico
Coffee
Garnish: whipped cream and a raspberry
Combine vodka, Frangelico, and coffee in a glass and stir. Garnish with whipped cream and a raspberry.
Source: Whiskey Blue New Orleans
8
Espresso Summer
1 oz. De'Longhi Espresso
1½ oz. gin
4 blackberries
½ oz. simple syrup
½ oz. orange juice
Garnish: orange wheel and blackberry
To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Muddle blackberries in the bottom of a co*cktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with an orange wheel and blackberry.
Source: Jonathan Pogash, De'Longhi mixologist
9
Haute & Steamy
1½ oz. Godiva Chocolate Infused Vodka
Coffee
Garnish: whipped cream and caramel sauce
Combine coffee and vodka in a glass and stir. Garnish with a scoop of whipped cream and caramel sauce.
Source: Godiva Chocolate Infused Vodka
10
Double shot espresso
1/8 oz. absinthe
1½ oz. gin
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass.
Source: Péché
11
2 oz. SKYY Infusions Coconut
½ oz. espresso
½ oz. coffee liqueur
½ oz. irish cream
Garnish: coffee grounds
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with coffee grounds.
Source: Moses Laboy, Red Rooster mixologist
12
1 oz. Patron XO Coffee Liqueur
1 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream
Double shot of espresso
Steamed milk
Garnish: mint sprig
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Source: Hash House A Go Go
13
Espresso Noir
1¼ oz. Grey Goose Cherry Noir
¾ oz. Disaronno
1 oz. espresso
Dash of simple syrup
Dash of cream
Garnish: grated espresso beans
To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Combine all ingredients except cream in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with cream. Garnish with grated espresso beans.
Source: Grey Goose
14
Gingerbread Irish Coffee
2 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream
4 oz. coffee
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Garnish: whipped cream
Combine Irish cream and pumpkin pie spice in a mug. Pour in coffee and stir. Garnish with whipped cream.
Source: Baileys Original Irish Cream
15
Raspberry Truffle
1 oz. Blue Ice Vodka
¾ oz. coffee liqueur
¾ oz. raspberry liqueur
Garnish: whipped cream and semi-sweet chocolate shavings
Combine vodka and liqueurs in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute. Garnish with whipped cream and semi-sweet chocolate shavings.
Source: Blue Ice Vodka
16
Paradise Found
6 oz. coffee
1 oz. spiced rum
1 oz. butterscotch schnapps
Cream
sugar
Garnish: whipped cream and a coffee bean
Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with whipped cream and a coffee bean.
Source: Margaritaville Hospitality
17
½ oz. Baileys Irish Cream
½ oz. Frangelico
6 oz. coffee
Garnish: crushed pistachios
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Rim glass with crushed pistachios
Source: The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
18
Perk Up
3 oz. Purity Vodka
½ tbsp. coffee grounds
1 oz. coconut milk
¾ oz. maple syrup
Garnish: three coffee beans
Pour coffee grounds into a bottle of vodka and let sit for three minutes. Strain vodka into a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
Source: John Pomeroy, mixologist
19
Ice Kaffe
½ oz. SVEDKA Vanilla Vodka
1 ½ oz. vodka
1 oz. coffee liqueur
½ oz. cream
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass.
Source: SVEDKA Vodka
20
Honeyffee
1½ oz. Honey Jack Daniels Whiskey
1 oz. brown sugar simple syrup
4 oz. coffee
Cream
Garnish: whipped cream
To make brown sugar simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and brown sugar until sugar is dissolved. Combine whiskey, simple syrup, coffee, and cream in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with whipped cream.