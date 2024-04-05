Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (2024)

National Coffee Day may come around once a year, but in our book, it's every day. Give your next cup of java an extra kick with one of these alcoholic coffee drink recipes.

1

Espresso Martini

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (2)

1½ oz. Kahlúa

1 oz. Absolut Vodka

1 oz. espresso

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass.

Source: Kahlúa

2

Pumpkin Spice Margarita

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (3)

¼ c. Sauza Blue Silver Tequila

½ c. cream

2 tbsp. pumpkin spice syrup

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1½ c. hot coffee

Garnish: whipped cream and cinnamon

Combine cream, pumpkin spice syrup, sugar, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice in a cup and stir. Pour into coffee and add tequila. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Source: Sauza Tequila

Serves 2

3

The Truffle

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (4)

1 oz. Frangelico

1 oz. SKYY Vodka

¾ oz. cold espresso

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass.

Source: Campari America

4

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (5)

2 oz. espresso

4 oz. skim milk

3 tbsp. light chocolate syrup

2 oz. Kahlúa

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir.

Source: KRUPS

5

The Wake Up Call

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (6)

2 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka

1 oz. coffee

½ oz. triple sec

1 oz. milk

Garnish: three coffee beans

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.

Source: New Amsterdam Vodka

6

Morning Rooster

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (7)

1½ oz. Espolón Tequila Reposado

½ oz. coffee liqueur

8 oz. coffee

2 tbsp. agave nectar

1 c. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Garnish: grated nutmeg

Combine agave nectar, heavy cream, and vanilla extract in a bowl and stir until firm. Combine tequila, coffee liqueur, and coffee in a cup. Top with cream. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Source: Espolón Tequila

7

Snow Cap

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (8)

½ oz. Stolichnaya Vanil Vodka

½ oz. Frangelico

Coffee

Garnish: whipped cream and a raspberry

Combine vodka, Frangelico, and coffee in a glass and stir. Garnish with whipped cream and a raspberry.

Source: Whiskey Blue New Orleans

8

Espresso Summer

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (9)

1 oz. De'Longhi Espresso

1½ oz. gin

4 blackberries

½ oz. simple syrup

½ oz. orange juice

Garnish: orange wheel and blackberry

To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Muddle blackberries in the bottom of a co*cktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with an orange wheel and blackberry.

Source: Jonathan Pogash, De'Longhi mixologist

9

Haute & Steamy

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (10)

1½ oz. Godiva Chocolate Infused Vodka

Coffee

Garnish: whipped cream and caramel sauce

Combine coffee and vodka in a glass and stir. Garnish with a scoop of whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Source: Godiva Chocolate Infused Vodka

10

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (11)

Double shot espresso

1/8 oz. absinthe

1½ oz. gin

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass.

Source: Péché

11

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (12)

2 oz. SKYY Infusions Coconut

½ oz. espresso

½ oz. coffee liqueur

½ oz. irish cream

Garnish: coffee grounds

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with coffee grounds.

Source: Moses Laboy, Red Rooster mixologist

12

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (13)

1 oz. Patron XO Coffee Liqueur

1 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream

Double shot of espresso

Steamed milk

Garnish: mint sprig

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Source: Hash House A Go Go

13

Espresso Noir

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (14)

1¼ oz. Grey Goose Cherry Noir

¾ oz. Disaronno

1 oz. espresso

Dash of simple syrup

Dash of cream

Garnish: grated espresso beans

To make simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Combine all ingredients except cream in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with cream. Garnish with grated espresso beans.

Source: Grey Goose

14

Gingerbread Irish Coffee

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (15)

2 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream

4 oz. coffee

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Garnish: whipped cream

Combine Irish cream and pumpkin pie spice in a mug. Pour in coffee and stir. Garnish with whipped cream.

Source: Baileys Original Irish Cream

15

Raspberry Truffle

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (16)

1 oz. Blue Ice Vodka

¾ oz. coffee liqueur

¾ oz. raspberry liqueur

Garnish: whipped cream and semi-sweet chocolate shavings

Combine vodka and liqueurs in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute. Garnish with whipped cream and semi-sweet chocolate shavings.

Source: Blue Ice Vodka

16

Paradise Found

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (17)

6 oz. coffee

1 oz. spiced rum

1 oz. butterscotch schnapps

Cream

sugar

Garnish: whipped cream and a coffee bean

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with whipped cream and a coffee bean.

Source: Margaritaville Hospitality

17

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (18)

½ oz. Baileys Irish Cream

½ oz. Frangelico

6 oz. coffee

Garnish: crushed pistachios

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Rim glass with crushed pistachios

Source: The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

18

Perk Up

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (19)

3 oz. Purity Vodka

½ tbsp. coffee grounds

1 oz. coconut milk

¾ oz. maple syrup

Garnish: three coffee beans

Pour coffee grounds into a bottle of vodka and let sit for three minutes. Strain vodka into a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.

Source: John Pomeroy, mixologist

19

Ice Kaffe

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (20)

½ oz. SVEDKA Vanilla Vodka

1 ½ oz. vodka

1 oz. coffee liqueur

½ oz. cream

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass.

Source: SVEDKA Vodka

20

Honeyffee

Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up (21)

1½ oz. Honey Jack Daniels Whiskey

1 oz. brown sugar simple syrup

4 oz. coffee

Cream

Garnish: whipped cream

To make brown sugar simple syrup, mix equal parts hot water and brown sugar until sugar is dissolved. Combine whiskey, simple syrup, coffee, and cream in a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass. Garnish with whipped cream.

Source: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

