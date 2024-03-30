Chocolate-Cherry Heart Smart Cookies Recipe (2024)

I am a big fan of this recipe! I always use reduced sugar craisins because I like the tartness of them and they are easier to find (and less expensive) than dried cherries.

For those of you struggling with the batter, I pop the bowl in the freezer for 10-15 minutes and that makes it much easier to scoop and get on the cookie sheet without an enormous sticky mess.

These are one of my all-time favs!