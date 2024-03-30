Collard Greens Recipe (2024)

Southern Style Collard Greens are one of those recipes that are fairly easy to learn how to cook and super delicious!
I find precooking the ham hock in broth and seasonings provides the maximum amount of flavor with out sacrificing excessive cooking time for the greens.
The tougher larger old Collard Greens usually found at the store will hold up better to a longer simmer in the ham hock broth. The older large leaves have a tendency to be waxy and take longer to cook. If you happen to have young tender greens the cook time will need to be reduced, until just tender.
If your hesitant to try Collard Greens thinking they will be slimy and gross like over cooked spinach rest assured they are delicious. The smokey ham hock and chili flakes impart an amazing flavor that shouldn't be missed!
Here's how I make my Collard Greens:
In a large pot add 2 tablespoons Butter and melt over medium-high heat.
Stir in 1 whole medium Onion sliced into four and sliced. Cook until onion starts to caramelize.
Add 4-5 cloves Minced Garlic and 1/4 teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes. Stir until garlic starts to soften and become fragrant.
Brown 1 1/2 pounds Ham Hock on both sides to start releasing flavor.
Try to find a meaty ham hock if possible. These were full of flavor but definitely lacking in the meat department. We have a local butcher that smokes all their own meat and usually have some pretty amazing ham hocks, but I had to have Lorna grab these at the store, and could definitely tell the difference.
Stir in 2 cups Chicken Broth and 3 cups Water. Cover pot and reduce heat too low. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours.
Meanwhile prepare 3 large bunches Collard Greens.
It's really important to wash the greens well. Even if they look clean it's amazing how much grit will come off of them.
The first time I place them in a clean sink filled with cold water, and swish them around really good. Then I remove them, and spray the sink down. I then add 1 tablespoon Baking Soda, and add enough warm water to dissolve it. I then finish filling the sink with cold water and add the Collard Green. Swish the greens around in the water really good and allow to sit for 5-10 minutes. I then rinse them off, and remove again from the sink. Then clean the sink out again and rinse one last time in cold water. The water should be clear at this point. If not repeat.
Cut or rip out the tough rib out of the center. I usually remove it until it's about the size of the other veins.
Make a stack of about 4-5 collard leaves and roll into a tube.
Slice into ribbons that are about 1/2" thick.
Fill the pot working in batches, and stirring greens to help them shrink.
Add a little additional water or broth if needed to just barely cover collard greens.
Once all greens are in the pot cover and simmer 25- 40 minutes, until tender. Mine were tougher and done around the 35 minute mark.
Remove from heat and remove ham hock from pot.
Remove the meat off the ham hock bone and dice.
Stir the ham hock meat back into the collard greens.
Taste Collard Greens and add salt if needed. This usually depends on my ham hocks and chicken broth if I will need it.
You can also stir in 1 tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar or Red Wine Vinegar if you like, or a little hot sauce for a little more kick.
What starts out as a huge amount of greens cooks down to just enough to feed 6-7 generous portions.
If you haven't had Collard Greens before you'll be surprised how quickly these will get devoured. So delicious!
Southern
Yield: 6
Author: Serena Bakes Simply From Scratch
Collard Greens Recipe
Collard Greens simmered Southern-style with ham hock, red pepper flakes, and chicken broth from Serena Bakes Simply From Scratch.
Prep time: 20 MinCook time: 2 HourTotal time: 2 H & 20 M
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 1 whole Medium Sized Onion, Cut into fourths and sliced
- 4-5 cloves Garlic, Minced
- 1/4 teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
- 1 1/2 pounds Ham Hock
- 2 cups Chicken Broth
- 3 cups Water
- 3 large bunches Collard Greens
- Salt If Needed
- 1 tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar or Red Wine Vinegar (optional)
Instructions
- In a large pot over medium-high heat melt butter. Stir in onion, and cook until caramelized.
- Add garlic and red pepper flakes. Stir until garlic starts to soften and becomes tender.
- Add ham hock and brown on both sides. Stir in chicken broth and water.
- Bring to a simmer, cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours.
- Meanwhile prepare collard greens. In a clean sink fill with cold water. Add greens and swish them around really good. Drain sink, remove greens, and clean sink.
- Add 1 tablespoon Baking to sink with enough warm water to dissolve. Finish filling sink with cold water. Add collard greens swish around and allow to soak for 5-10 minutes. Rinse greens off and remove. Clean sink again and fill the sink 1 final time with cold water. Swish greens around and rinse well. If water is still dirty continue washing until water is clear.
- Cut the tough rib out of the center of each collard green leaf.
- Stack 4-5 leaves at a time and roll into a tube. Slice into 1/2" ribbons.
- Once ham hock is done stir in collard greens in batches until they shrink down.
- If needed add just enough additional water or broth to barely cover collard greens.
- Cover pot and return to a simmer for 25-40 minutes until greens are tender.
- Remove from heat. Remove ham hock and dice ham from ham hock. Stir back into pot.
- Taste collard greens and add additional salt if needed.
- Stir in vinegar if desired and serve.
