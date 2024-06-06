Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (2024)

Server Locations 1 North America

Europe

3 Oceania

4 Asia

5 Central America

6 South America

7 Africa

NordVPN has one of the largest server networks of all VPN providers with 6125 server in 61 countries. That server count is second only to Private Internet Access. But, with PIA you can’t pick which exact server to use – a very useful feature. So, score one for NordVPN there.

The geographical diversity offered by NordVPN is also top notch. Unless you’re trying to connect to a small island country in the middle of the ocean, NordVPN almost certainly has you covered.

There’s also good news for the streamers among us. Most NordVPN servers unblock Netflix assuming, of course, you pick the country corresponding to the Netflix library you wish to access.

The tables below breaks down the most up to date list of NordVPN servers by continent, country, city, server type, and server count.

Besides regular servers, NordVPN runs several specialized servers. These include static IP (a.k.a. dedicated IP), double VPN, Tor (what Nord calls Onion Over VPN), and, of course, P2P servers. All the special server types any given location or country supports are listed in the corresponding table row.

Also, please note that the total server count for each country is the sum of all servers, regular and special purpose, across all cities.

If at any point you’re curious about how fast some of these servers are, head over to my NordVPN speed tests (spoiler – they’re smoking fast). And for any other information NordVPN related, please visit the review page.

North America

There are 2519 NordVPN servers in North America.



Country City / Location Server Types Number of Servers Canada ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 297 Canada Montreal P2P 77 Canada Toronto P2P 128 Canada Toronto Double VPN (Canada) 18 Canada Toronto Obfuscated 4 Canada Toronto Static IP 31 Canada Vancouver P2P 39 Mexico Mexico P2P 48 United States ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 2174 United States Atlanta, GA P2P 121 United States Atlanta, GA Obfuscated 2 United States Buffalo, NY P2P 72 United States Buffalo, NY Static IP 37 United States Charlotte, NC P2P 38 United States Chicago, IL P2P 155 United States Chicago, IL Obfuscated 2 United States Chicago, IL Static IP 27 United States Dallas, TX P2P 183 United States Dallas, TX Static IP 54 United States Denver, CO P2P 94 United States Kansas City, MO P2P 34 United States Los Angeles, CA P2P 196 United States Los Angeles, CA Obfuscated 11 United States Los Angeles, CA Static IP 71 United States Manassas, VA P2P 108 United States Manassas, VA Double VPN (United States) 2 United States Miami, FL P2P 129 United States Miami, FL Obfuscated 5 United States Miami, FL Static IP 27 United States New York, NY P2P 364 United States New York, NY Double VPN (United States) 16 United States New York, NY Obfuscated 27 United States New York, NY Static IP 82 United States Phoenix, AZ P2P 47 United States Salt Lake City, UT P2P 24 United States San Francisco, CA P2P 77 United States Seattle, WA P2P 114 United States Seattle, WA Static IP 19 United States St Louis, MO P2P 36

Europe

There are a massive 2790 NordVPN servers in Europe.



Country City / Location Server Types Number of Servers Albania Tirana - 6 Austria ... P2P

Static IP 65 Austria Vienna P2P 61 Austria Vienna Static IP

P2P 4 Belgium ... P2P

Static IP 84 Belgium Brussels P2P 80 Belgium Brussels Static IP 4 Bosnia Sarajevo P2P 5 Bulgaria Sofia P2P 30 Croatia Zagreb P2P 16 Cyprus Nicosia P2P 13 Czech Republic Prague P2P 52 Denmark ... P2P

Static IP 64 Denmark Copenhagen P2P 60 Denmark Copenhagen Static IP 4 Estonia Tallinn P2P 10 Finland Helsinki P2P 21 France ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 302 France Marseille P2P 79 France Marseille Static IP

P2P 4 France Paris P2P 183 France Paris Double VPN (France) 6 France Paris Obfuscated 6 France Paris Static IP 24 Germany ... Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 236 Germany Berlin P2P 32 Germany Frankfurt P2P 163 Germany Frankfurt Obfuscated 7 Germany Frankfurt Static IP 34 Greece Athens P2P 21 Hungary Budapest P2P 20 Iceland Reykjavik P2P 10 Ireland ... P2P

Static IP 64 Ireland Dublin P2P 60 Ireland Dublin Static IP 4 Italy ... Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 103 Italy Milan P2P 54 Italy Milan Obfuscated 2 Italy Milan Static IP 10 Italy Rome P2P 37 Latvia Riga - 12 Lithuania Vilnius P2P 10 Luxembourg Luxembourg P2P 12 Macedonia Skopje - 2 Moldova Chisinau - 3 Netherlands ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP

Tor 227 Netherlands Amsterdam P2P 186 Netherlands Amsterdam Double VPN (Netherlands) 12 Netherlands Amsterdam Obfuscated 4 Netherlands Amsterdam Static IP 23 Netherlands Amsterdam Tor 2 Norway Oslo P2P 84 Poland ... Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 71 Poland Warsaw P2P 63 Poland Warsaw Obfuscated 4 Poland Warsaw Static IP 4 Portugal ... P2P

Static IP 53 Portugal Lisbon P2P 49 Portugal Lisbon Static IP 4 Romania Bucharest P2P 25 Serbia Belgrade P2P 20 Slovakia Bratislava P2P 15 Slovenia Ljubljana P2P 6 Spain ... Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 96 Spain Barcelona P2P 24 Spain Madrid P2P 62 Spain Madrid Obfuscated 4 Spain Madrid Static IP 6 Sweden ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 155 Sweden Stockholm - 135 Sweden Stockholm Double VPN (Sweden) 8 Sweden Stockholm Obfuscated 4 Sweden Stockholm Static IP

P2P 8 Switzerland ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP

Tor 130 Switzerland Zurich P2P 106 Switzerland Zurich Double VPN (Switzerland) 8 Switzerland Zurich Obfuscated 3 Switzerland Zurich Static IP 12 Switzerland Zurich Tor 1 Turkey ... Obfuscated

P2P 14 Turkey Istanbul P2P 12 Turkey Istanbul Obfuscated 2 Ukraine Kyiv P2P 14 United Kingdom ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 719 United Kingdom Edinburgh P2P 36 United Kingdom Glasgow P2P 36 United Kingdom London P2P 482 United Kingdom London Double VPN (United Kingdom) 10 United Kingdom London Obfuscated 6 United Kingdom London Static IP 95 United Kingdom Manchester P2P 54

Oceania

The number of NordVPN servers in Oceania stands at 218.



Country City / Location Server Types Number of Servers Australia ... P2P

Static IP 191 Australia Adelaide P2P 18 Australia Brisbane P2P 34 Australia Melbourne P2P 36 Australia Perth P2P 33 Australia Sydney P2P 50 Australia Sydney Static IP 20 New Zealand Auckland P2P 27

Asia

The NordVPN server list in Asia currently stands at 505.



Country City / Location Server Types Number of Servers Georgia Tbilisi P2P 8 Hong Kong ... Double VPN

Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 73 Hong Kong Hong Kong P2P 62 Hong Kong Hong Kong Double VPN (Hong Kong) 1 Hong Kong Hong Kong Obfuscated 2 Hong Kong Hong Kong Static IP 8 India Mumbai P2P 10 Indonesia Jakarta P2P 10 Israel Tel Aviv P2P 20 Japan ... Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 201 Japan Osaka P2P 36 Japan Tokyo P2P 133 Japan Tokyo Obfuscated 4 Japan Tokyo Static IP 28 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur P2P 10 Singapore ... Obfuscated

P2P

Static IP 77 Singapore Singapore P2P 70 Singapore Singapore Obfuscated 1 Singapore Singapore Static IP 6 South Korea Seoul P2P 34 Taiwan ... Double VPN

P2P 20 Taiwan Taipei P2P 19 Taiwan Taipei Double VPN (Taiwan#3) 1 Thailand Bangkok - 14 United Arab Emirates ... Obfuscated

P2P 13 United Arab Emirates Dubai P2P 8 United Arab Emirates Dubai Obfuscated 5 Vietnam Hanoi - 15

Central America

NordVPN has 12 servers in Central America.



Country City / Location Server Types Number of Servers Costa Rica San Jose - 12

South America

There are currently 57 NordVPN servers in South America.



Country City / Location Server Types Number of Servers Argentina Buenos Aires P2P 9 Brazil Sao Paulo P2P 28 Chile Santiago P2P 10 Colombia Bogota P2P 10

Africa

NordVPN has 24 servers in Africa.

