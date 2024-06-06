Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (2024)

Home » VPN Server Lists » The List of NordVPN’s Servers
by Tim Tremblay
Server Locations
- 1 North America
- 2 Europe
- 3 Oceania
- 4 Asia
- 5 Central America
- 6 South America
- 7 Africa
NordVPN has one of the largest server networks of all VPN providers with 6125 server in 61 countries. That server count is second only to Private Internet Access. But, with PIA you can’t pick which exact server to use – a very useful feature. So, score one for NordVPN there.
The geographical diversity offered by NordVPN is also top notch. Unless you’re trying to connect to a small island country in the middle of the ocean, NordVPN almost certainly has you covered.
There’s also good news for the streamers among us. Most NordVPN servers unblock Netflix assuming, of course, you pick the country corresponding to the Netflix library you wish to access.
The tables below breaks down the most up to date list of NordVPN servers by continent, country, city, server type, and server count.
Besides regular servers, NordVPN runs several specialized servers. These include static IP (a.k.a. dedicated IP), double VPN, Tor (what Nord calls Onion Over VPN), and, of course, P2P servers. All the special server types any given location or country supports are listed in the corresponding table row.
Also, please note that the total server count for each country is the sum of all servers, regular and special purpose, across all cities.
If at any point you’re curious about how fast some of these servers are, head over to my NordVPN speed tests (spoiler – they’re smoking fast). And for any other information NordVPN related, please visit the review page.
Official NordVPN Coupon
Get 69% off NordVPN (the price drops to $2.99 per month)
(Discount applied automatically by clicking the link above)
North America
There are 2519 NordVPN servers in North America.
|Country
|City / Location
|Server Types
|Number of Servers
|Canada
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|297
|Canada
|Montreal
|P2P
|77
|Canada
|Toronto
|P2P
|128
|Canada
|Toronto
|Double VPN (Canada)
|18
|Canada
|Toronto
|Obfuscated
|4
|Canada
|Toronto
|Static IP
|31
|Canada
|Vancouver
|P2P
|39
|Mexico
|Mexico
|P2P
|48
|United States
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|2174
|United States
|Atlanta, GA
|P2P
|121
|United States
|Atlanta, GA
|Obfuscated
|2
|United States
|Buffalo, NY
|P2P
|72
|United States
|Buffalo, NY
|Static IP
|37
|United States
|Charlotte, NC
|P2P
|38
|United States
|Chicago, IL
|P2P
|155
|United States
|Chicago, IL
|Obfuscated
|2
|United States
|Chicago, IL
|Static IP
|27
|United States
|Dallas, TX
|P2P
|183
|United States
|Dallas, TX
|Static IP
|54
|United States
|Denver, CO
|P2P
|94
|United States
|Kansas City, MO
|P2P
|34
|United States
|Los Angeles, CA
|P2P
|196
|United States
|Los Angeles, CA
|Obfuscated
|11
|United States
|Los Angeles, CA
|Static IP
|71
|United States
|Manassas, VA
|P2P
|108
|United States
|Manassas, VA
|Double VPN (United States)
|2
|United States
|Miami, FL
|P2P
|129
|United States
|Miami, FL
|Obfuscated
|5
|United States
|Miami, FL
|Static IP
|27
|United States
|New York, NY
|P2P
|364
|United States
|New York, NY
|Double VPN (United States)
|16
|United States
|New York, NY
|Obfuscated
|27
|United States
|New York, NY
|Static IP
|82
|United States
|Phoenix, AZ
|P2P
|47
|United States
|Salt Lake City, UT
|P2P
|24
|United States
|San Francisco, CA
|P2P
|77
|United States
|Seattle, WA
|P2P
|114
|United States
|Seattle, WA
|Static IP
|19
|United States
|St Louis, MO
|P2P
|36
Europe
There are a massive 2790 NordVPN servers in Europe.
|Country
|City / Location
|Server Types
|Number of Servers
|Albania
|Tirana
|-
|6
|Austria
|...
|P2P
Static IP
|65
|Austria
|Vienna
|P2P
|61
|Austria
|Vienna
|Static IP
P2P
|4
|Belgium
|...
|P2P
Static IP
|84
|Belgium
|Brussels
|P2P
|80
|Belgium
|Brussels
|Static IP
|4
|Bosnia
|Sarajevo
|P2P
|5
|Bulgaria
|Sofia
|P2P
|30
|Croatia
|Zagreb
|P2P
|16
|Cyprus
|Nicosia
|P2P
|13
|Czech Republic
|Prague
|P2P
|52
|Denmark
|...
|P2P
Static IP
|64
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|P2P
|60
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|Static IP
|4
|Estonia
|Tallinn
|P2P
|10
|Finland
|Helsinki
|P2P
|21
|France
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|302
|France
|Marseille
|P2P
|79
|France
|Marseille
|Static IP
P2P
|4
|France
|Paris
|P2P
|183
|France
|Paris
|Double VPN (France)
|6
|France
|Paris
|Obfuscated
|6
|France
|Paris
|Static IP
|24
|Germany
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|236
|Germany
|Berlin
|P2P
|32
|Germany
|Frankfurt
|P2P
|163
|Germany
|Frankfurt
|Obfuscated
|7
|Germany
|Frankfurt
|Static IP
|34
|Greece
|Athens
|P2P
|21
|Hungary
|Budapest
|P2P
|20
|Iceland
|Reykjavik
|P2P
|10
|Ireland
|...
|P2P
Static IP
|64
|Ireland
|Dublin
|P2P
|60
|Ireland
|Dublin
|Static IP
|4
|Italy
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|103
|Italy
|Milan
|P2P
|54
|Italy
|Milan
|Obfuscated
|2
|Italy
|Milan
|Static IP
|10
|Italy
|Rome
|P2P
|37
|Latvia
|Riga
|-
|12
|Lithuania
|Vilnius
|P2P
|10
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
|P2P
|12
|Macedonia
|Skopje
|-
|2
|Moldova
|Chisinau
|-
|3
|Netherlands
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
Tor
|227
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|P2P
|186
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|Double VPN (Netherlands)
|12
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|Obfuscated
|4
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|Static IP
|23
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|Tor
|2
|Norway
|Oslo
|P2P
|84
|Poland
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|71
|Poland
|Warsaw
|P2P
|63
|Poland
|Warsaw
|Obfuscated
|4
|Poland
|Warsaw
|Static IP
|4
|Portugal
|...
|P2P
Static IP
|53
|Portugal
|Lisbon
|P2P
|49
|Portugal
|Lisbon
|Static IP
|4
|Romania
|Bucharest
|P2P
|25
|Serbia
|Belgrade
|P2P
|20
|Slovakia
|Bratislava
|P2P
|15
|Slovenia
|Ljubljana
|P2P
|6
|Spain
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|96
|Spain
|Barcelona
|P2P
|24
|Spain
|Madrid
|P2P
|62
|Spain
|Madrid
|Obfuscated
|4
|Spain
|Madrid
|Static IP
|6
|Sweden
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|155
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|-
|135
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|Double VPN (Sweden)
|8
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|Obfuscated
|4
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|Static IP
P2P
|8
|Switzerland
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
Tor
|130
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|P2P
|106
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|Double VPN (Switzerland)
|8
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|Obfuscated
|3
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|Static IP
|12
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|Tor
|1
|Turkey
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
|14
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|P2P
|12
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|Obfuscated
|2
|Ukraine
|Kyiv
|P2P
|14
|United Kingdom
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|719
|United Kingdom
|Edinburgh
|P2P
|36
|United Kingdom
|Glasgow
|P2P
|36
|United Kingdom
|London
|P2P
|482
|United Kingdom
|London
|Double VPN (United Kingdom)
|10
|United Kingdom
|London
|Obfuscated
|6
|United Kingdom
|London
|Static IP
|95
|United Kingdom
|Manchester
|P2P
|54
Oceania
The number of NordVPN servers in Oceania stands at 218.
|Country
|City / Location
|Server Types
|Number of Servers
|Australia
|...
|P2P
Static IP
|191
|Australia
|Adelaide
|P2P
|18
|Australia
|Brisbane
|P2P
|34
|Australia
|Melbourne
|P2P
|36
|Australia
|Perth
|P2P
|33
|Australia
|Sydney
|P2P
|50
|Australia
|Sydney
|Static IP
|20
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|P2P
|27
Asia
The NordVPN server list in Asia currently stands at 505.
|Country
|City / Location
|Server Types
|Number of Servers
|Georgia
|Tbilisi
|P2P
|8
|Hong Kong
|...
|Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|73
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|P2P
|62
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Double VPN (Hong Kong)
|1
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Obfuscated
|2
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Static IP
|8
|India
|Mumbai
|P2P
|10
|Indonesia
|Jakarta
|P2P
|10
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|P2P
|20
|Japan
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|201
|Japan
|Osaka
|P2P
|36
|Japan
|Tokyo
|P2P
|133
|Japan
|Tokyo
|Obfuscated
|4
|Japan
|Tokyo
|Static IP
|28
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|P2P
|10
|Singapore
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
|77
|Singapore
|Singapore
|P2P
|70
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Obfuscated
|1
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Static IP
|6
|South Korea
|Seoul
|P2P
|34
|Taiwan
|...
|Double VPN
P2P
|20
|Taiwan
|Taipei
|P2P
|19
|Taiwan
|Taipei
|Double VPN (Taiwan#3)
|1
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|-
|14
|United Arab Emirates
|...
|Obfuscated
P2P
|13
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai
|P2P
|8
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai
|Obfuscated
|5
|Vietnam
|Hanoi
|-
|15
Central America
NordVPN has 12 servers in Central America.
|Country
|City / Location
|Server Types
|Number of Servers
|Costa Rica
|San Jose
|-
|12
South America
There are currently 57 NordVPN servers in South America.
|Country
|City / Location
|Server Types
|Number of Servers
|Argentina
|Buenos Aires
|P2P
|9
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|P2P
|28
|Chile
|Santiago
|P2P
|10
|Colombia
|Bogota
|P2P
|10
Africa
NordVPN has 24 servers in Africa.
|Country
|City / Location
|Server Types
|Number of Servers
|South Africa
|...
|P2P
Static IP
|24
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|P2P
|20
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|Static IP
|4
Is theres a command list in linux to connect to particular city.
Eg Australia = nordvpn c au
But what is command for
Australia>Adelaide
Australia>Sydney etc
Thanks
Reply
To answer my own question, Using the unofficial Linux GUI I discovered that there is the seemingly undocumented command line option to just add the city name to the command.
EG
Australia>Adelaide – nordvpn c adelaide
Australia>Sydney etc – nordvpn c sydney
Reply
Hi Alfred,
Beat me to it 🙂 Yes, that’s exactly it. It’s the same idea as what the NordVPN native apps do (i.e., you can enter specific cities into the server search box).
Reply
Tim,
Do any vpn’s have servers in Philadelphia, Pa? I can’t find any that do.
Thanks!
Tom
Reply
Hi Tom,
Not that I know of, unfortunately. Sorry. HideMyAss! has servers in Scranton if you’re looking to stay in Pennsylvania, but that’s about it. Shortest distance wise, all providers will have servers in either New York, New Jersey, or Washington, DC (and in some cases, all three).
Reply
Hi Tim,
Which of the servers in the United States list are in Indiana or New Jersey?
Thanks,
Josh
Reply
Hi Josh,
NordVPN does not currently have servers in either of those states. Chicago or Saint Louis would be closest to Indiana, and New York closest to New Jersey (though, depending on what you want to do, closest may not be good enough).
Server numbers change often (as hardware is brought on or off line) and the best way to get a current list of NordVPN servers in a specific city is to use the search box in the client app. Just type in the city name.
If you do need exact locations, HideMyAss! has servers in South Bend and ExpressVPN runs some in New Jersey (unfortunately, as far as I know, no one VPN covers both states).
Reply
I enjoyed your article and found it very helpful. I am using NORD now and find that if I type the city in the search box a server will come up for that city. It works great with Netflix.
thank you, Jake
Reply
Hi Jacob. Thank you. I’m glad I could help and I appreciate the kind words 🙂 Indeed, using the search box in the client is a great way of listing all NordVPN servers in a specific city.
Reply
Hi there!
does anyone know servers list in Michigan and Indiana please?
Thank You.
Reply
Hi Christian. The best way of getting a servers list for a specific location is to use the search box in the NordVPN client. It’s located in the top left corner.
Unfortunately, the search box does not work with US states, only cities. So you’ll have to check every city with NordVPN servers in a state to get a complete list. Hope that helps!
Reply
How can i know which city’s server is Canada 193 or any other server’s number.
Tks
Reply
Hi Rick. Currently, the only way to find out what city a NordVPN server is in is to connect to it and use a website like https://whatismyipaddress.com/. The NordVPN client, unfortunately, does not provide this information.
Reply
I Tim, I really have found lots of help from your articles — you are the best!
My question: how do I get Office 365 to recognize VPN? I use NordVPN.
Reply
Hi Weldon. Thank you! I’m very happy to hear you’re finding the site useful 🙂 You don’t need to do anything special to get Office 365 to recognize NordVPN. Just connect to Nord, fire up Office, and all traffic will automatically be tunnelled through the VPN. If there’s a specific case where you’re having issues, let me know. I’ll be happy to help.
Reply
Hi tem you are awesome for your answer
I tried everything to get the city on NordVPN but I can’t find it, could you please tell me a vpn service other than NordVPN and ExpressVPN to provide me a service with city options please.
Reply
Hi Adel. Thank you. I’m glad to be of service 🙂 Give CyberGhost a try. They give you a city option (not to mention are a great VPN provider).
Reply
Hey Tim could you tell me where to get Philippines vpn server
Reply
Hi Pradeip. Both PureVPN and ExpressVPN have servers in the Philippines.
Reply
Hi Tim. Is it possible to get access to content from Colombia with Nord VPN? I don’t see any server form there. But wanted to know for sure if there is any possibility.
Reply
Hi David. No, NordVPN does not currently have any servers in Colombia. Your best bet might be CyberGhost, which runs 4 servers there. ExpressVPN, HideMyAss! and PureVPN also have a single server in Colombia each.
Reply
tim any servers in new york
Reply
Hi Perry. Yes, I believe US servers 1130 through 1141 are in New York, plus any other ones that would be shown as the same distance from your location.
Reply
How lame that you can’t/won’t list the cities in which you operate servers. For that reason alone I will never use your service. I must connect to specific locations.
Reply
Hi Millard. I agree it would be nice for NordVPN to list the cities in which they run servers. I’m not sure why they don’t. Pretty much every other VPN service I can think of does.
That said, in practice, I found knowing which city you connect to doesn’t matter than much. At least for how I use VPNs, as long as I’m connecting to the right country and to a server that’s as close to me as possible (and distance is a metric NordVPN does supply), I’m good. But, I completely understand that some people would want to know the actual city name.
Reply
Well for me and my current VPN provider I know if I connect to my closest server location my throughput is half that of a larger city server farther away. So knowing my location connection city location in this instance is critical. Yes one could say my VPN provider has a problem then, but it is my current situation and why Nord won’t work for me. I’ll try another suggested provider instead.
Reply
C/O Tim Tremblay: Tim, I presently reside in Indonesia and my NordVPN is being detected/and access denied by ‘Acorn TV’ (to which I am a subscriber). I am not a computer savy person, but have been told that ‘acorn tv’ is only accessible through NordVPN servers: US 605-608. What is the easiest way to connect to one of these servers from Indonesia? I realize this question is well below your pay grade, but I long to again have access to ‘Acorn tv’. Thank you for your assistance Tim!
Reply
Hi Bob. If you’re on a Mac, click on the menu icon (top left of your NordVPN client) and then on the Server List menu item. Once the list of servers is visible on screen, which is sorted by country first and by server number second, simply scroll down until you see one of your servers. You may need to scroll for a bit as NordVPN has a lot of servers 🙂
If you’re on a PC, click on the Countries button in the top left of your NordVPN client. Once you see the list of countries, scroll down to the United States and hover your mouse over it. To the right you’ll see a button with three horizontal lines. Click it to bring up a list of all US servers, then scroll down until you find your server numbers.
I would also suggest you favorite your servers by clicking the heart icon next to them. You’ll then be able to access them much quicker through the Favorite Servers menu item on a Mac and My Favorites menu item (a submenu of Countries) on a PC. Hope this helps!
Reply
When I first started using Nord VPN, some months ago, there was a list of server type to choose from. P2P, double VPN, obfuscated etc. To try things out I selected obfuscated, which seemed to function ok. I now find that I no longer have a list available to choose from, the only choice is obfuscated. Any suggestions on how to rectify this.
Reply
Hi Wally. At some point over the last few months, the NordVPN client interface has changed a bit. As you’re experiencing, the server list now shows either obfuscated servers or other server types, but not a mix of both. I’m assuming this change was done so that people who need to use obfuscated servers don’t accidentally connect to one which isn’t.
If you go into your NordVPN client’s advanced settings, you should see a toggle or checkbox called “Obfuscated Servers.” Turning it off will take you out of obfuscated mode, and the server list should once again show all the P2P, Dedicated IP, Double VPN and Onion Over VPN servers.
Reply
Great article Tim .
How can find out what cities Nord VPN has their servers in the US ?
For instance, do they have on any in Nevada ? Las Vegas ?
Reply
Hi Milan. Thank you, I’m glad to hear you enjoyed the article.
Unfortunately NordVPN does not list the cities in which it operates servers, at least not that I have been able to find (and believe me, I tried). They only allow you to pick servers based on the purpose (ex: P2P, obfuscated), load, country and distance to your current location. Short of actually connecting and using a website like https://mylocation.org/ to see where you have connected to, there is no way to get the cities.
Reply
Just answered my question ty
Reply