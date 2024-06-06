Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (2024)

Server Locations

  • 1 North America
  • 2 Europe
  • 3 Oceania
  • 4 Asia
  • 5 Central America
  • 6 South America
  • 7 Africa

NordVPN has one of the largest server networks of all VPN providers with 6125 server in 61 countries. That server count is second only to Private Internet Access. But, with PIA you can’t pick which exact server to use – a very useful feature. So, score one for NordVPN there.

The geographical diversity offered by NordVPN is also top notch. Unless you’re trying to connect to a small island country in the middle of the ocean, NordVPN almost certainly has you covered.

There’s also good news for the streamers among us. Most NordVPN servers unblock Netflix assuming, of course, you pick the country corresponding to the Netflix library you wish to access.

The tables below breaks down the most up to date list of NordVPN servers by continent, country, city, server type, and server count.

Besides regular servers, NordVPN runs several specialized servers. These include static IP (a.k.a. dedicated IP), double VPN, Tor (what Nord calls Onion Over VPN), and, of course, P2P servers. All the special server types any given location or country supports are listed in the corresponding table row.

Also, please note that the total server count for each country is the sum of all servers, regular and special purpose, across all cities.

If at any point you’re curious about how fast some of these servers are, head over to my NordVPN speed tests (spoiler – they’re smoking fast). And for any other information NordVPN related, please visit the review page.

North America

There are 2519 NordVPN servers in North America.

CountryCity / LocationServer TypesNumber of Servers
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (1)Canada...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		297
CanadaMontrealP2P77
CanadaTorontoP2P128
CanadaTorontoDouble VPN (Canada)18
CanadaTorontoObfuscated4
CanadaTorontoStatic IP31
CanadaVancouverP2P39
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (2)MexicoMexicoP2P48
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (3)United States...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		2174
United StatesAtlanta, GAP2P121
United StatesAtlanta, GAObfuscated2
United StatesBuffalo, NYP2P72
United StatesBuffalo, NYStatic IP37
United StatesCharlotte, NCP2P38
United StatesChicago, ILP2P155
United StatesChicago, ILObfuscated2
United StatesChicago, ILStatic IP27
United StatesDallas, TXP2P183
United StatesDallas, TXStatic IP54
United StatesDenver, COP2P94
United StatesKansas City, MOP2P34
United StatesLos Angeles, CAP2P196
United StatesLos Angeles, CAObfuscated11
United StatesLos Angeles, CAStatic IP71
United StatesManassas, VAP2P108
United StatesManassas, VADouble VPN (United States)2
United StatesMiami, FLP2P129
United StatesMiami, FLObfuscated5
United StatesMiami, FLStatic IP27
United StatesNew York, NYP2P364
United StatesNew York, NYDouble VPN (United States)16
United StatesNew York, NYObfuscated27
United StatesNew York, NYStatic IP82
United StatesPhoenix, AZP2P47
United StatesSalt Lake City, UTP2P24
United StatesSan Francisco, CAP2P77
United StatesSeattle, WAP2P114
United StatesSeattle, WAStatic IP19
United StatesSt Louis, MOP2P36

Europe

There are a massive 2790 NordVPN servers in Europe.

CountryCity / LocationServer TypesNumber of Servers
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (4)AlbaniaTirana-6
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (5)Austria...P2P
Static IP		65
AustriaViennaP2P61
AustriaViennaStatic IP
P2P		4
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (6)Belgium...P2P
Static IP		84
BelgiumBrusselsP2P80
BelgiumBrusselsStatic IP4
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (7)BosniaSarajevoP2P5
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (8)BulgariaSofiaP2P30
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (9)CroatiaZagrebP2P16
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (10)CyprusNicosiaP2P13
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (11)Czech RepublicPragueP2P52
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (12)Denmark...P2P
Static IP		64
DenmarkCopenhagenP2P60
DenmarkCopenhagenStatic IP4
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (13)EstoniaTallinnP2P10
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (14)FinlandHelsinkiP2P21
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (15)France...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		302
FranceMarseilleP2P79
FranceMarseilleStatic IP
P2P		4
FranceParisP2P183
FranceParisDouble VPN (France)6
FranceParisObfuscated6
FranceParisStatic IP24
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (16)Germany...Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		236
GermanyBerlinP2P32
GermanyFrankfurtP2P163
GermanyFrankfurtObfuscated7
GermanyFrankfurtStatic IP34
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (17)GreeceAthensP2P21
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (18)HungaryBudapestP2P20
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (19)IcelandReykjavikP2P10
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (20)Ireland...P2P
Static IP		64
IrelandDublinP2P60
IrelandDublinStatic IP4
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (21)Italy...Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		103
ItalyMilanP2P54
ItalyMilanObfuscated2
ItalyMilanStatic IP10
ItalyRomeP2P37
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (22)LatviaRiga-12
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (23)LithuaniaVilniusP2P10
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (24)LuxembourgLuxembourgP2P12
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (25)MacedoniaSkopje-2
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (26)MoldovaChisinau-3
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (27)Netherlands...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
Tor		227
NetherlandsAmsterdamP2P186
NetherlandsAmsterdamDouble VPN (Netherlands)12
NetherlandsAmsterdamObfuscated4
NetherlandsAmsterdamStatic IP23
NetherlandsAmsterdamTor2
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (28)NorwayOsloP2P84
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (29)Poland...Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		71
PolandWarsawP2P63
PolandWarsawObfuscated4
PolandWarsawStatic IP4
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (30)Portugal...P2P
Static IP		53
PortugalLisbonP2P49
PortugalLisbonStatic IP4
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (31)RomaniaBucharestP2P25
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (32)SerbiaBelgradeP2P20
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (33)SlovakiaBratislavaP2P15
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (34)SloveniaLjubljanaP2P6
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (35)Spain...Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		96
SpainBarcelonaP2P24
SpainMadridP2P62
SpainMadridObfuscated4
SpainMadridStatic IP6
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (36)Sweden...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		155
SwedenStockholm-135
SwedenStockholmDouble VPN (Sweden)8
SwedenStockholmObfuscated4
SwedenStockholmStatic IP
P2P		8
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (37)Switzerland...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP
Tor		130
SwitzerlandZurichP2P106
SwitzerlandZurichDouble VPN (Switzerland)8
SwitzerlandZurichObfuscated3
SwitzerlandZurichStatic IP12
SwitzerlandZurichTor1
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (38)Turkey...Obfuscated
P2P		14
TurkeyIstanbulP2P12
TurkeyIstanbulObfuscated2
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (39)UkraineKyivP2P14
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (40)United Kingdom...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		719
United KingdomEdinburghP2P36
United KingdomGlasgowP2P36
United KingdomLondonP2P482
United KingdomLondonDouble VPN (United Kingdom)10
United KingdomLondonObfuscated6
United KingdomLondonStatic IP95
United KingdomManchesterP2P54

Oceania

The number of NordVPN servers in Oceania stands at 218.

CountryCity / LocationServer TypesNumber of Servers
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (41)Australia...P2P
Static IP		191
AustraliaAdelaideP2P18
AustraliaBrisbaneP2P34
AustraliaMelbourneP2P36
AustraliaPerthP2P33
AustraliaSydneyP2P50
AustraliaSydneyStatic IP20
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (42)New ZealandAucklandP2P27

Asia

The NordVPN server list in Asia currently stands at 505.

CountryCity / LocationServer TypesNumber of Servers
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (43)GeorgiaTbilisiP2P8
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (44)Hong Kong...Double VPN
Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		73
Hong KongHong KongP2P62
Hong KongHong KongDouble VPN (Hong Kong)1
Hong KongHong KongObfuscated2
Hong KongHong KongStatic IP8
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (45)IndiaMumbaiP2P10
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (46)IndonesiaJakartaP2P10
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (47)IsraelTel AvivP2P20
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (48)Japan...Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		201
JapanOsakaP2P36
JapanTokyoP2P133
JapanTokyoObfuscated4
JapanTokyoStatic IP28
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (49)MalaysiaKuala LumpurP2P10
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (50)Singapore...Obfuscated
P2P
Static IP		77
SingaporeSingaporeP2P70
SingaporeSingaporeObfuscated1
SingaporeSingaporeStatic IP6
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (51)South KoreaSeoulP2P34
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (52)Taiwan...Double VPN
P2P		20
TaiwanTaipeiP2P19
TaiwanTaipeiDouble VPN (Taiwan#3)1
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (53)ThailandBangkok-14
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (54)United Arab Emirates...Obfuscated
P2P		13
United Arab EmiratesDubaiP2P8
United Arab EmiratesDubaiObfuscated5
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (55)VietnamHanoi-15

Central America

NordVPN has 12 servers in Central America.

CountryCity / LocationServer TypesNumber of Servers
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (56)Costa RicaSan Jose-12

South America

There are currently 57 NordVPN servers in South America.

CountryCity / LocationServer TypesNumber of Servers
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (57)ArgentinaBuenos AiresP2P9
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (58)BrazilSao PauloP2P28
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (59)ChileSantiagoP2P10
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (60)ColombiaBogotaP2P10

Africa

NordVPN has 24 servers in Africa.

CountryCity / LocationServer TypesNumber of Servers
Complete NordVPN Servers List | P2P & Other Server Types Locations (61)South Africa...P2P
Static IP		24
South AfricaJohannesburgP2P20
South AfricaJohannesburgStatic IP4

