Computer Parts: Shop PC Parts and Build Your Own | Micro Center (2024)

Shop High Performance Computer Parts

Computer components like the CPU, GPU, and motherboard each play pivotal roles in creating a competent PC. The quality of ones PC parts directly impacts the capabilities of a computer, whether one decides to use it primarily for gaming or as a workstation.

And with so many different computer components on the market today, selecting parts for your build can sometimes feel like a daunting task. When shopping for PC parts one needs to consider costs, compatibility between parts, resale value, and more. Lets go over some of the more major components, and what attributes you should look for when shopping.

Get the Most Out of Your PC with a Powerful Processor

The computers Central Processing Unit (CPU) is the first component that one should focus on when building a computer, as it determines most components that a computer can use. Most desktop computers use Intel processors or AMD processors.

Some factors to take into consideration while shopping for a CPU include clock speed, the number of cores and threads, overclocking capabilities, and the amount of processor cache. If you are looking to build a PC that is highly overclockable, then be sure to select an unlocked processor and add an adequate CPU cooler and power supply.

Gamers will likely want a CPU with at least six cores, as the more cores or threads a CPU has, the better overall performance it will provide. And as games advance over time, the number of recommended cores and threads will only go up. Speaking of gaming, some CPUs feature integrated graphics, which essentially is a GPU built in to a processor unit. However, those who are looking for an optimal gaming experience will still likely want to purchase a discrete or standalone graphics card.

Level Up Your Gaming Performance with a New Graphics Card

Graphics cards range wildly in both price and performance. Serious gamers looking to maximize their PCs gaming performance will likely look for GPUs that offer higher memory, overclocking support, and the ability to tinker in depth with card features.

But of course, for those of us who use PCs for more than just gaming, there are even more factors to consider. Workstation graphics cards are designed to handle power intensive programs outside of games with maximized performance. While entry level GPUs support basic computer tasks such as surfing the web and using word processing programs, more powerful cards handle more demanding programs with much greater ease. As previously stated, many CPUs now come with integrated graphics, so for those who do not plan on using graphically intensive programs, this might be an adequate option.

Gamers may want to opt for more powerful cards, as they offer several features that and lead to benefits including higher frame rates and graphical settings when playing games, VR game support, and future proofing ones system. A few select NVIDIA graphics cards can also be connected to be used in tandem, via Nvlink. Multiple video cards can further boost your systems graphical performance, though this may also require additional case space, fans, and a better cooling system.

There are a few specs that gamers should take into consideration when shopping for a GPU. The first is the memory, which is the amount of data that can be accessed by the GPU at any given time. GDDR5 is currently the most popular type of graphics memory, however upcoming cards may feature GDDR6 or even GDDR6X instead. Another spec to consider is VRAM, which is similar to system memory but dedicated specifically to graphics processing.

The number of displays that a GPU can support also matters, as it determines how many displays a user can use simultaneously with their PC. Those who like to play games on their TV and computer monitor simultaneously will want a GPU that can support at least three displays.

The Motherboard Offers a Home for Your System

The motherboard is the central home of a computer, where all of a systems components including the CPU, GPU, RAM, hard drive, and fans all connect and interact with one another. The motherboard allows all PC parts to work together properly, and is the glue that holds them together.

Shopping for motherboards can be tricky mostly due to compatibility between PC parts. Intel and AMD processors are only compatible with their respective motherboards, though there is some overlap in manufacturers. Companies such as ASUS create motherboards for both Intel and AMD. Be sure to check compatibility between your processor and motherboard before you build!

One should also consider whether a motherboard supports quad channel memory versus dual channel, its power delivery, and VRM.

One other spec to look out for is the number of connections, including SATA ports, NVMe slots, PCIe ports, and USB headers. These connections allow for the use of hard drives, SSDs, optical drives, graphics cards, and more. Most motherboards come with at least one of each, however high end boards can offer more.

There are also several different form factors to consider when shopping for boards. Motherboards have three main form factors: ATX, micro ATX, and mini ITX, though other, less common versions exist. ATX motherboards are the most common, regularly found in family desktops, workstations and gaming rigs. Micro ATX boards are smaller than ATX motherboards, which means that they can fit in much smaller PC cases and are great for minimalist builds. Mini ITX boards are some of the smallest motherboards out there; they are the best option for tiny cases, but can also be a bit more of a challenge to build with. They are fantastic for those small, subtle builds, but offer their own set of challenges.