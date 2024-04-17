Best Selling Computer Peripherals | Newegg.com (2024)

01

(198)

Meta - Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB

  • Part Number: 899-00182-02
  • Type: Standalone
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Dimensions: 10.20" x 7.40" x 5.00"
  • Model #: 899-00182-02
  • Item #: N82E16826910033
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

$299.99

Free Shipping

Great price to get started in vr! Was super excited to use it and the tutorial when I first opened the product was very nice. I also liked how easy the app was to set up on my phone too. Overall great product and a great buy able to use it with friends

02

(4)

Acer Nitro QG241Y S3 23.8inch 1920x1080 180Hz Refresh rate 1ms response time AMD FreeSync Premium HDR Gaming Monitor, HDMIx2, DisplayPort, Speaker

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.275mm
  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1 ms
  • Model #: UM.QQ1AA.301
  • Item #: N82E16824011481
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 20%

$119.99

$149.99

Free Shipping

Great monitor

03

(323)

EVGA X20 Gaming Mouse, Wireless, Black, Customizable, 16,000 DPI, 5 Profiles, 10 Buttons, Ergonomic 903-T1-20BK-KR

  • Maximum dpi: 16000 dpi
  • Package Contents: Accessories:Quick GuideUSB ReceiverUSB Charging/Data CableExtension Adapter
  • Model #: 903-T1-20BK-KR
  • Item #: N82E16826188010
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 74%

$17.99

$69.99

Free Shipping

Has multiple methods to connect, Corded, Dongle, and Bluetooth.Fits the Right well, specifics of the ergonomics will vary by person.

04

(248)

ASUS TUF Gaming 23.8" 1080P Monitor (VG249Q1R) - Full HD, IPS, 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Speaker, FreeSync Premium, Shadow Boost, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.2745mm
  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1ms MPRT
  • Model #: 90LM05V1-B01EB0
  • Item #: N82E16824281256
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 25%

$119.99

$159.99

Free Shipping

1080p 165hz is way better than what I had (2 different sized dell monitors) it only weighs 6lbs and is very thin (my 2 others were around 15lbs each and much thicker). The price is probably the best you are going to find for a 24 inch 1080p monitor that isn't sketchy.

05

(77)

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm
  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1 ms
  • Model #: UM.HX1AA.P03
  • Item #: 9SIA7ABK0X9690
  • Return Policy: View Return Policy

$206.62

Special Shipping

Price was good and delivery super fast. Very sharp images and great color.

06

(757)

GIGABYTE G27Q 27" 144Hz 1440P Gaming Monitor, 2560 x 1440 IPS Display, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time, 92% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400, FreeSync Premium, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.2331mm
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)
  • Widescreen: Yes
  • Model #: G27Q
  • Item #: N82E16824012015
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 12%

$10 Off w/ Code

$219.99

$249.99

Free Shipping

FPS, colors, length of cable (because that is important, trust me), ports.

07

(198)

Meta - Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256GB

  • Part Number: 301-00351-02
  • Type: Standalone
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Dimensions: 10.20" x 7.40" x 5.00"
  • Model #: 301-00351-02
  • Item #: N82E16826910032
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 14%

$299.99

$349.00

Free Shipping

- Great visuals- feels comfortable, both headset doesn't get overly tiring, and controllers are responsive and easy to hold- no motion sickness- Glad to have gotten the expanded storage space (I expect my library to grow to a point of needing it)

08

(44)

Acer Nitro VG271U M3bmiipx 27" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, Up to 180Hz, Up to 0.5ms, DCI-P3 95% (1 x Display Port 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.0 and 1 x Audio Out)

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm
  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1ms (G to G) - Up to 0.5ms (G to G)
  • Model #: UM.HV1AA.301
  • Item #: N82E16824011467
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 29%

$20 Off w/ Code

$189.99

$269.99

Free Shipping

Everything

09

(50)

AOC Gaming Full RGB Mechanical Keyboard, 104-Key Outemu Blue Switches, Full NKRO, Detachable Wrist Rest, Light FX RGB, G-Menu Software (GK500)

  • Part Number: GK500
  • Keyboard Interface: USB 2.0 Type A
  • Design Style: Standard
  • Palm Rest: Detachable
  • Model #: GK500
  • Item #: N82E16823626001
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 50%

$24.99

$49.99

Free Shipping

Tactile, high travel and durable switchesFull LED illumination in presets as well as per-key per-colorMagnetic wrist restRemappable key functionsMultiple profiles available for mappings and illuminationMacro functionalityIncludes optional silver WASD keys

10

Free gift included

(107)

Acer 27" 170 Hz VA QHD gaming monitor FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) 2560 x 1440 (2K) 72% NTSC ED270U P2bmiipx

  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1 ms
  • Widescreen: Yes
  • Model #: UM.HE0AA.201
  • Item #: N82E16824011453
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 32%

Promotion Deal

$169.99

$249.99

Free Shipping

* Good panel quality* WQHD* 165 Hz* Great black colors

11

(50)

  • Part Number: AGK700
  • Keyboard Interface: 2x Wired USB 2.0
  • Design Style: Standard
  • Palm Rest: Detachable
  • Model #: AGK700
  • Item #: N82E16823626002
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

$44.99

$46.99

Free Shipping

Love the touch and the feed back from the keys.

12

(206)

Acer 27" 240Hz Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor 1ms Adaptive-Sync 1920 x 1080 HDMI, DisplayPort Built-in Speakers Nitro ED270 Xbmiipx

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.3114mm
  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1ms (VRB)
  • Model #: UM.HE0AA.X01
  • Item #: N82E16824011367
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 26%

$219.99

$299.99

Free Shipping

Large, curved, just looks good and easy to set up

13

(1,196)

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC / Mac

  • Mouse Grip Style: Palm / Claw
  • Maximum dpi: 25600 dpi
  • Hand Orientation: Right Hand
  • Mouse Adjustable Weight: 5 x 3.6g
  • Model #: 910-005469
  • Item #: 3C6-0064-00002
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 10%

$44.99

$49.99

$0.99 Shipping

- Cable of great quality and a good lenght- Good precision- Confortable (at least for my hand)- A lot of options and personnalisation optionsIf it's like the other Logitech product, will probably outlive the rest of my setup

14

(13)

AOC GH300 USB Gaming Headset with RGB-LED Gaming Headset with Detachable Microphone, 50mm Drivers and 7.1 Virtual Surround Stereo with Hi-Fi Audio

  • Compatibility: PC
  • Color: Black/Red
  • LED: RGB
  • Connection Type: Wired
  • Model #: GH300
  • Item #: N82E16826283006
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 50%

$19.99

$39.99

Free Shipping

Quality build overall

15

(47)

Meta Quest 3 128GB — Breakthrough Mixed Reality — Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 Bundle - White

  • Part Number: 899-00579-01
  • Type: Standalone
  • Display Resolution: 2064x2208 pixels per eye2064x2208 pixels per eye
  • Lens Type: Pancake lens
  • Model #: 899-00579-01
  • Item #: N82E16826910052
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

$499.00

$519.98

Free Shipping

Incredible, wireless PCVRMixed reality is cool, but needs more apps

16

(315)

ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A 27" QHD 2560 x 1440 (2K) 165 Hz (144Hz and higher) Wi-Fi Antenna FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) Built-in Speakers Curved Gaming Monitor

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.2331mm
  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1 ms
  • Model #: PG27Q15R2A
  • Item #: N82E16824028005
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 27%

$173.99

$239.99

$7.99 Shipping

- Easy HDR setup and configuration- Great price- High Refresh Rate- Wifi Booster is a nice plus

17

(47)

Meta Quest 3 512GB — Breakthrough Mixed Reality — Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Meta Quest+ Bundle - White

  • Part Number: 899-00583-01
  • Type: Standalone
  • Display Resolution: 2064x2208 pixels per eye2064x2208 pixels per eye
  • Lens Type: Pancake lens
  • Model #: 899-00583-01
  • Item #: N82E16826910054
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

$649.00

$674.99

Free Shipping

FOV is great, feels close to an index imo.Massive upgrade on visuals.Color passthrough, very good quality compared to the Quest 2.

18

(315)

ASRock PHANTOM GAMING 27" FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz/1ms (144Hz and higher) FreeSync Gaming Monitor, 2 * DisplayPort, 1 * HDMI (PG27FF1A)

  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1 ms
  • Stand Adjustments: Tilt: +23° ~ -5°Swivel: +20° ~ -20°
  • Model #: PG27FF1A
  • Item #: N82E16824028002
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 38%

$109.99

$179.99

$3.99 Shipping

-Great image quality. Bright colors and sharp picture. (I thought) I was satisfied with my old monitor other than the refresh rate, but the picture quality on this monitor blows it away.-No noticeable ghosting. Limited IPS glow.-Basic but sufficient adjustment options.-Sleek look and not overly gamer (except for "gaming" written on the bottom bezel...)

19

(257)

GIGABYTE 34" 144Hz 2K Curved Gaming Monitor 1ms FreeSync Premium, UWQHD 3440 x 1440 VA 1500R Display, (MPRT), 90% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0 G34WQC A-SA

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.23175mm (H) x 0.23175mm (V)
  • Display Colors: 16.7 Million
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)
  • Model #: G34WQC A-SA
  • Item #: N82E16824012046
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 25%

$299.99

$399.99

Free Shipping

Perfect size and curve. Great screen with no dead pixels. Used VESA mount with a second monitor in portrait mode.

20

(238)

GIGABYTE GS32QC 32" Curved Gaming Monitor

  • Pixel Pitch: 0.2724mm
  • Cabinet Color: Black
  • Response Time: 1 ms MPRT
  • Widescreen: Yes
  • Model #: GS32QC SA
  • Item #: N82E16824012068
  • Return Policy: Standard Return Policy

Save 20%

$199.99

$249.99

Free Shipping

Has a great picture quality and was very easy to add this monitor to my existing monitors. Definitely an upgrade worth considering!! I purchase all my computer products through NEWEGG! Thank you Newegg!

