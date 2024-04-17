Best Selling Computer Peripherals | Newegg.com (2024)

01 (198) Meta - Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB Part Number: 899-00182-02

Type: Standalone

Display Type: LCD

Dimensions: 10.20" x 7.40" x 5.00"

Model #: 899-00182-02

Item #: N82E16826910033

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy $299.99 Free Shipping Great price to get started in vr! Was super excited to use it and the tutorial when I first opened the product was very nice. I also liked how easy the app was to set up on my phone too. Overall great product and a great buy able to use it with friends

02 (4) Acer Nitro QG241Y S3 23.8inch 1920x1080 180Hz Refresh rate 1ms response time AMD FreeSync Premium HDR Gaming Monitor, HDMIx2, DisplayPort, Speaker Pixel Pitch: 0.275mm

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1 ms

Model #: UM.QQ1AA.301

Item #: N82E16824011481

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 20% $119.99 $149.99 Free Shipping Great monitor

03 (323) EVGA X20 Gaming Mouse, Wireless, Black, Customizable, 16,000 DPI, 5 Profiles, 10 Buttons, Ergonomic 903-T1-20BK-KR Maximum dpi: 16000 dpi

Package Contents: Accessories:Quick GuideUSB ReceiverUSB Charging/Data CableExtension Adapter

Model #: 903-T1-20BK-KR

Item #: N82E16826188010

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 74% $17.99 $69.99 Free Shipping Has multiple methods to connect, Corded, Dongle, and Bluetooth.Fits the Right well, specifics of the ergonomics will vary by person.

04 (248) ASUS TUF Gaming 23.8" 1080P Monitor (VG249Q1R) - Full HD, IPS, 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Speaker, FreeSync Premium, Shadow Boost, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI Pixel Pitch: 0.2745mm

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1ms MPRT

Model #: 90LM05V1-B01EB0

Item #: N82E16824281256

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 25% $119.99 $159.99 Free Shipping 1080p 165hz is way better than what I had (2 different sized dell monitors) it only weighs 6lbs and is very thin (my 2 others were around 15lbs each and much thicker). The price is probably the best you are going to find for a 24 inch 1080p monitor that isn't sketchy.

05 (77) Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1 ms

Model #: UM.HX1AA.P03

Item #: 9SIA7ABK0X9690

Return Policy: View Return Policy $206.62 Special Shipping Price was good and delivery super fast. Very sharp images and great color.

07 (198) Meta - Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256GB Part Number: 301-00351-02

Type: Standalone

Display Type: LCD

Dimensions: 10.20" x 7.40" x 5.00"

Model #: 301-00351-02

Item #: N82E16826910032

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 14% $299.99 $349.00 Free Shipping - Great visuals- feels comfortable, both headset doesn't get overly tiring, and controllers are responsive and easy to hold- no motion sickness- Glad to have gotten the expanded storage space (I expect my library to grow to a point of needing it)

08 (44) Acer Nitro VG271U M3bmiipx 27" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, Up to 180Hz, Up to 0.5ms, DCI-P3 95% (1 x Display Port 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.0 and 1 x Audio Out) Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1ms (G to G) - Up to 0.5ms (G to G)

Model #: UM.HV1AA.301

Item #: N82E16824011467

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 29% $20 Off w/ Code $189.99 $269.99 Free Shipping Everything

09 (50) AOC Gaming Full RGB Mechanical Keyboard, 104-Key Outemu Blue Switches, Full NKRO, Detachable Wrist Rest, Light FX RGB, G-Menu Software (GK500) Part Number: GK500

Keyboard Interface: USB 2.0 Type A

Design Style: Standard

Palm Rest: Detachable

Model #: GK500

Item #: N82E16823626001

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 50% $24.99 $49.99 Free Shipping Tactile, high travel and durable switchesFull LED illumination in presets as well as per-key per-colorMagnetic wrist restRemappable key functionsMultiple profiles available for mappings and illuminationMacro functionalityIncludes optional silver WASD keys

10 Free gift included (107) Acer 27" 170 Hz VA QHD gaming monitor FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) 2560 x 1440 (2K) 72% NTSC ED270U P2bmiipx Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1 ms

Widescreen: Yes

Model #: UM.HE0AA.201

Item #: N82E16824011453

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 32% Promotion Deal $169.99 $249.99 Free Shipping * Good panel quality* WQHD* 165 Hz* Great black colors

11 (50) Part Number: AGK700

Keyboard Interface: 2x Wired USB 2.0

Design Style: Standard

Palm Rest: Detachable

Model #: AGK700

Item #: N82E16823626002

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy $44.99 $46.99 Free Shipping Love the touch and the feed back from the keys.

12 (206) Acer 27" 240Hz Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor 1ms Adaptive-Sync 1920 x 1080 HDMI, DisplayPort Built-in Speakers Nitro ED270 Xbmiipx Pixel Pitch: 0.3114mm

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1ms (VRB)

Model #: UM.HE0AA.X01

Item #: N82E16824011367

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 26% $219.99 $299.99 Free Shipping Large, curved, just looks good and easy to set up

13 (1,196) Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC / Mac Mouse Grip Style: Palm / Claw

Maximum dpi: 25600 dpi

Hand Orientation: Right Hand

Mouse Adjustable Weight: 5 x 3.6g

Model #: 910-005469

Item #: 3C6-0064-00002

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 10% $44.99 $49.99 $0.99 Shipping - Cable of great quality and a good lenght- Good precision- Confortable (at least for my hand)- A lot of options and personnalisation optionsIf it's like the other Logitech product, will probably outlive the rest of my setup

14 (13) AOC GH300 USB Gaming Headset with RGB-LED Gaming Headset with Detachable Microphone, 50mm Drivers and 7.1 Virtual Surround Stereo with Hi-Fi Audio Compatibility: PC

Color: Black/Red

LED: RGB

Connection Type: Wired

Model #: GH300

Item #: N82E16826283006

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 50% $19.99 $39.99 Free Shipping Quality build overall

15 (47) Meta Quest 3 128GB — Breakthrough Mixed Reality — Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 Bundle - White Part Number: 899-00579-01

Type: Standalone

Display Resolution: 2064x2208 pixels per eye2064x2208 pixels per eye

Lens Type: Pancake lens

Model #: 899-00579-01

Item #: N82E16826910052

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy $499.00 $519.98 Free Shipping Incredible, wireless PCVRMixed reality is cool, but needs more apps

16 (315) ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A 27" QHD 2560 x 1440 (2K) 165 Hz (144Hz and higher) Wi-Fi Antenna FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) Built-in Speakers Curved Gaming Monitor Pixel Pitch: 0.2331mm

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1 ms

Model #: PG27Q15R2A

Item #: N82E16824028005

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 27% $173.99 $239.99 $7.99 Shipping - Easy HDR setup and configuration- Great price- High Refresh Rate- Wifi Booster is a nice plus

17 (47) Meta Quest 3 512GB — Breakthrough Mixed Reality — Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Meta Quest+ Bundle - White Part Number: 899-00583-01

Type: Standalone

Display Resolution: 2064x2208 pixels per eye2064x2208 pixels per eye

Lens Type: Pancake lens

Model #: 899-00583-01

Item #: N82E16826910054

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy $649.00 $674.99 Free Shipping FOV is great, feels close to an index imo.Massive upgrade on visuals.Color passthrough, very good quality compared to the Quest 2.

18 (315) ASRock PHANTOM GAMING 27" FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz/1ms (144Hz and higher) FreeSync Gaming Monitor, 2 * DisplayPort, 1 * HDMI (PG27FF1A) Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1 ms

Stand Adjustments: Tilt: +23° ~ -5°Swivel: +20° ~ -20°

Model #: PG27FF1A

Item #: N82E16824028002

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 38% $109.99 $179.99 $3.99 Shipping -Great image quality. Bright colors and sharp picture. (I thought) I was satisfied with my old monitor other than the refresh rate, but the picture quality on this monitor blows it away.-No noticeable ghosting. Limited IPS glow.-Basic but sufficient adjustment options.-Sleek look and not overly gamer (except for "gaming" written on the bottom bezel...)

19 (257) GIGABYTE 34" 144Hz 2K Curved Gaming Monitor 1ms FreeSync Premium, UWQHD 3440 x 1440 VA 1500R Display, (MPRT), 90% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0 G34WQC A-SA Pixel Pitch: 0.23175mm (H) x 0.23175mm (V)

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Cabinet Color: Black

Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)

Model #: G34WQC A-SA

Item #: N82E16824012046

Return Policy: Standard Return Policy Save 25% $299.99 $399.99 Free Shipping Perfect size and curve. Great screen with no dead pixels. Used VESA mount with a second monitor in portrait mode.