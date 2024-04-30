Bakewell Blondies Recipe (Gluten Free and Dairy Free Option) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links for which I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. For more info, check out my Disclosure Policy. Thank you for your support!

Almond fans you're in for a treat - my gluten free Bakewell blondies are here!

A fudgy, frangipane bake, packed white chocolate chunks, flaked almonds and jammy swirls.

Packed full of almond flavours, these Bakewell blondies are such a treat and perfect for anyone who loves a marzipan flavour.

If you've already made my gluten free cherry Bakewells then trust me, these are going to become your new favourite gluten free bake!

They're a new take on my classic gluten free blondies which I think just takes them to a whole new level of YUM.

What is a Bakewell blondie?

Imagine a gluten free brownie which tastes like a classic Bakewell tart and is packed with white chocolate chunks.

Add to that the delicious, fragrant taste of marzipan with big jammy swirls and crunchy flaked almonds.

Gluten free blondies are a brownie-like bake, with the same fudgy texture and crackled top.

My original blondies are vanilla-flavoured, but these Bakewell blondies switch vanilla for almond extract to create that classic Bakewell flavour.

A lot of people think blondies are just white chocolate brownies, but they're not at all!

In fact, you don't use cocoa powder at all in this recipe like you would with a brownie; the only chocolate is the white chocolate chunks.

They're made in a really similar way to brownies using similar ingredients, and the wet batter creates the delicious fudge-like brownie texture.

Over-bake them and they'll turn out more cake-like, so it's really important to follow the recipe!

What ingredients do I need?

There's a full printable recipe card down below with the ingredients and full method.

But for the shopping list you'll need the following ingredients for these Bakewell blondies:

200g unsalted butter (melted)

100g caster sugar

150g light brown sugar

1 tsp almond extract

3 large eggs

225g plain gluten free flour

¼ tsp xanthan gum

100g ground almonds

100g white chocolate chips

150g raspberry jam

50g flaked almonds

It might look like a long list of ingredients but it's all easily accessible stuff you can find in the supermarket.

I always use the FREEE plain gluten free flour in my bakes, but any supermarket plain gluten free flour will work.

If you're in the US you'll need a gluten free, All Purpose flour for this recipe.

I add xanthan gum as this helps with the texture of the bake - it's especially important if your gluten free flour blend doesn't contain this as standard.

Raspberry jam is my favourite in this recipe but it also works really well with strawberry or cherry jam - or even apricot for something different.

GLUTEN FREE BLONDIE RECIPE FAQS

I've made many,manybatches of this gluten free blondie recipe so I'll try to answer a few of the most-common questions here:

CAN THIS Bakewell BLONDIE RECIPE BE MADE DAIRY FREE OR VEGAN?

I haven't personally tried a dairy free version of these blondies but I can't imagine why it wouldn't work.

You'd just need to substitute the butter for a dairy-free version such as Stork baking block and switch the white chocolate for a dairy free version.

The eggs are pretty integral to this recipe so I'm not sure it would work with a vegan egg replacement.

WHY DID MY BLONDIES SINK?

I used a 9x9-inch square baking tin for this recipe so if you use a smaller tin your blondies may be a lot thicker.

You'll need to adjust the cooking time if so, otherwise the brownies won't cook in the middle.

This could cause them to sink in the middle - it's best to take them out when they only wobble a little in the centre.

MY BLONDIES WON'T SET?

When you take the gluten free blondies out of the oven they should still have a little wobble to them.

It's really important to let them cool COMPLETELY before cutting them up.

The blondies will still be cooking in the centre and will set as they cool.

You could try popping the blondies in the fridge to set them further - if they still don't set then they are probably under-baked.

MY BLONDIES LOOK MORE LIKE CAKE?

If your blondies look pretty firm and cake-like in the centre they have been over-baked.

Every oven is slightly different so it's best, if you're not sure, to keep checking your blondies when they're in the oven.

If you notice they are not wobbling at all after less time in the oven then it's time to take them out.

Again, using a different-sized tin will also affect the baking times.

My gluten free Bakewell blondies recipe

Here it is, my gluten free Bakewell blondies recipe - the perfect treat for frangipane lovers.

This recipe makes a batch of 16 blondie squares (or 8 large bars) and is an easy, one-bowl recipe.

Yield: 16 Gluten Free Bakewell Blondies Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Ingredients 200g unsalted butter (melted)

100g caster sugar

150g light brown sugar

1 tsp almond extract

3 large eggs

225g plain gluten free flour

¼ tsp xanthan gum

100g ground almonds

100g white chocolate chips

150g raspberry jam

50g flaked almonds Instructions Preheat the oven to 180'C / Fan 160'C / Gas Mark 4. Line a 9-inch (23cm) square baking tin with baking paper and set to one side. In a large mixing bowl add the melted butter, caster sugar, light brown sugar and almond extract. Beat with an electric mixer (or wooden spoon) until combined. Add the eggs to the mixture and beat again with the mixer until it starts to thicken. It should go slightly paler and fluffier - after around a minute or so of whisking. Add the gluten free flour, xanthan gum and ground almonds and beat again briefly until combined with no lumps of flour. Fold in the chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the lined baking tin and spread out into an even layer using a spatula. Dollop the jam onto the batter and then use a knife to lightly swirl into the mixture. Sprinkles with the flaked almonds and then bake for around 20-25 minutes until the blondie is golden on top. It should still wobble slightly in the centre. Remove the blondie from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin before slicing up into squares. Notes It's important to let the blondie cool completely before you cut into it, otherwise the centre will not set. You can speed this up by refrigerating it.

You want the blondies to be a golden brown on top with a slight wobble when you remove them from the oven. If the mixture is very wobbly you may need to give it slightly longer. If it is too firm it is over-baked and will be more cake-like.

The blondies can be frozen once baked and cooled completely. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. 9-Inch (23cm) Square Tin Nutrition Information: Yield: 16 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 364Total Fat: 20gSaturated Fat: 9gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 9gCholesterol: 64mgSodium: 79mgCarbohydrates: 42gFiber: 2gSugar: 28gProtein: 5g

