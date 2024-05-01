Crispy Chickpeas With Beef Recipe (2024)

This dish is stupendous! I don't like spicy foods but I LOVED THIS!! My husband-like person was off put by the spice, so next time I'll cut it down. Also, do add a splash if white wine. AND be aware that as it sits in the 'fridge it gets more spicy!! Next day lunch was pretty warm. However - with our Sunday breakfast eggs, I was enraptured!! Never had a recipe get to my heart like this. 100 percent - you will love THIS. Serve it with plain or vanilla Greek yogurt on the side just in case!