Crispy Chickpeas With Beef Recipe (2024)

Lan
suggestions from our family (my husband hails from the Levant): (1) fry onions along with the meat, (2) coriander is another good addition to the spice mix, (3) add lemon juice & chopped sun-dried tomatoes at the end to help with dryness, (4) serve with a side of arugula drizzled with lemon juice & salt
MahaaFoodie
This is basically a quicker, simpler version of the Indian dish chole keema, which I make often. If you have it, I would use garam masala instead of the cumin in this recipe for a better depth of spice flavors. A heavy pinch of sugar is also a nice counterbalance to the spices.
Figaro
How about Bulgar wheat? And please, no turkey(smells like singed feathers); use 1/2 lb ground lamb or beef w. your spices-cumin, turmeric, Aleppo pepper (Amazon) would go great for a little heat, real garlic, all in olive oil (margarine-I cringe). This is a mid-eastern style dish. Saute meat, then drain fat in colander to omit grease. Cilantro, absolutely. Lemon juice is also a plus. I've been making takes on this for years.
Zestygal
With ground lamb, great! Make a quick yogurt or sour cream based fresh condiment to dollop on top!
Avery
The recipe calls for a cup of cooking liquid - if using canned chickpeas should the liquid from the can be used? I've always been under the impression that this is a bad idea so I'd be inclined to use water instead
Ellie
This has become a back-pocket recipe that my husband and I both love. I up the spices and garlic and use whatever ground meat we have on hand. I also add a lot of chopped parsley at the end and a big squeeze of lemon.
Panama Gal
Add a can of stewed tomato's and this goes over the top !!!
Barney
This is a great choice for something "different" for dinner that is SO easy. Do not let it become dry at the end...serve it immediately. Cilantro makes the dish. Served w/ a big salad on the side.
M. Doelling
I used ground turkey as a healthier option and added the rice to the ground-turkey and chickpea combo after having cooked both separately. I then added 1/4 cup chicken stock and then let everything simmer on a slow boil. To "spice" it up I added saffran. And, to add some color I added about a tablespoon of tumeric. A little margarine/butter and salt, or garlic salt, as needed. (I felt it needed more salt at the end to bring out all the flavor; though be careful not to oversalt.)
Alison
I made this as directed (1 # ground beef), but added a splash of dry white wine and a heavy shake (about 1/4 tsp) of sumac. Delicious. I'm looking forward to trying it with different spices - there are a lot of good recommendations here.
Leslie
Fry onions with meat. Instead of chickpea water use broth and splash wine or vermouth.
Sue A
Used Jimmy Dean bulk breakfast sausage for the meat. The first time we had it over quinoa. The second time over Red Lentil Pasta from Trader Joe's. Both versions were excellent. My husband is diabetic and neither version caused him to have high blood sugar.
Kathleen Kortz
This has become one of our favorite dishes. We serve it in pita pockets topped with tzatziki.
Jessica
This was great with chopped tofu instead of the meat. Added a dash of paprika and a splash of lemon juice at the end; it really brought out the flavors.
Sam
If you have leftovers, it's great for breakfast with a runny fried egg.
Supplements
Basically no flavor to this. Fixed it at the table with lots of lemon and zatar. Next time would sauté with onions as suggested by others, double the spices and finish with lemon, double the herbs and zatar.
noodles
Sauté onions with ground meat. Add sumac and lemon at the end
Nancy Ann
This dish is stupendous! I don't like spicy foods but I LOVED THIS!! My husband-like person was off put by the spice, so next time I'll cut it down. Also, do add a splash if white wine. AND be aware that as it sits in the 'fridge it gets more spicy!! Next day lunch was pretty warm. However - with our Sunday breakfast eggs, I was enraptured!! Never had a recipe get to my heart like this. 100 percent - you will love THIS. Serve it with plain or vanilla Greek yogurt on the side just in case!
Rob
I used harissa powder out of necessity as I ran out of cumin and it was SUPERB! Also recommend cooking the chickpeas in the air fryer with olive oil for 12 minutes (shaking occasionally).
Jen
Also, might go with a good pickled onion
jolee
Keep on high. Precook chickpeas 20 min at 400. Use half chickpea liquid and half chick broth. Little less on the cumin
Rachel
Serve with pita bread and tziki sauce
laurel
Sautéed onion prior to the beef, added in lemon juice once everything was cooked, topped with Greek yogurt
jped
Garam masala in addition to cumin.
vca
Excellent!! Though I did double the spices. Served with homemade hummus, brown rice, cilantro and “grilled glazed carrots” from NYT. So yummy!
Marina
Added the chickpeas first and let them cook longer to get a little crispy and tender, then added the beef. Probably did 1.5x on the spices and also added garlic powder. Added tomato paste to help with dryness and increase richness.
206Fitz
The sauce was a bit dry and so adding it to rice just made it more dry. Flavor was nice!
Jon Osterman
Tried this with fresh ground bison, it was marvelous. Much like everyone else is saying, this is an excellent base recipe, the spice blend you use is very adaptable with the "bones" of this recipe as your guide. I used wild onion as well as garlic and chiltepin to go with the original recipe seasoning and the flavor was spectacular. This will absolutely become a regular dish when I'm home.
Jennifer
Use a 14” skillet so that your chickpeas get more direct contact with the cooking surface. I used a 28oz can of chickpeas and 3/4lb of beef and a 12” skillet. Everything tasted fine but the chickpeas were not crisp - more like steamed.
Adam
Add whole thin sliced white onion first to pot. Let it caramelize before adding meat1.5 tsp cumin1.5 tsp ancho chili powder.5 tsp coriander powder
