Procaffeinating: 20 Bulletproof Coffee Recipes To Kickstart Your Morning (2024)

Looking for a new spin on your morning cuppa? Bulletproof coffee tastes amazing and offers plenty of benefits you won’t find in black coffee. Popular among those who follow the keto diet and intermittent fasting, bulletproof coffee is is a great way to start the day. Take a look at its benefits, bulletproof coffee recipes we love and recipe upgrades that add even more health benefits and flavour.

What is Bulletproof Coffee?

Bulletproof coffee, also known as butter coffee or keto coffee, is a rich, creamy coffee drink filled with quality, healthy fats. It’s an energizing beverage that’s high in calories and intended to replace breakfast. A powerful part of intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets, bulletproof coffee helps you feel satisfied, alert and focused. It has many added health benefits you don’t get from drinking black coffee, including a steady boost in energy and helping you lose weight.

The original bulletproof coffee recipe consists of black coffee, grass-fed butter and MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil. Grass-fed butter is a nutrient-dense source of saturated fat that contains healthy fatty acids, Omega-3 and Omega-6. MCT oil is a type of fatty acid that is easily converted into energy, increasing endurance and enhancing metabolism.

4 Pros of Drinking Bulletproof Coffee

1. Brain Power

Coffee, MCT oil and butter is a killer combination to boost your cognitive function. It feels like it kicks your brain into overdrive. More ketone energy translates into more available fuel for your brain cells, giving you the energy you need to stay sharp. Brain Octane C8 MCT Oil, Bulletproof’s brand of MCT oil, was found to double the ketone levels in a healthy adult.

2. Longer, Steadier Energy

While black coffee provides you with a boost of energy when you drink it and shortly after, it leads to a crash later on. Bulletproof coffee gives you a longer, steadier boost of energy, so you feel more alert throughout the day.

3. High in Antioxidants

Coffee is the foundation of this keto-friendly drink, which is good news since it’s packed with health-promoting antioxidants. Antioxidants increase your energy, enhance concentration, promote fat burning and reduce the risk of certain diseases such as cancer.

4. Helps You Lose Weight

The healthy fats in bulletproof coffee help curb food cravings and also lead you to feel full and satisfied, which can help you lose weight. As part of the keto diet, bulletproof coffee is low in carbs and high in fats, which has been shown to help you on your weight loss journey when combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle.

2 Cons of Drinking Bulletproof Coffee

1. Low in Nutrients

Although bulletproof coffee provides energy, brain power and antioxidants, it’s low in nutrients and doesn’t contain the right balance of essential nutrients. Coffee, oil and butter don’t contain any carbohydrates, protein, fibre, or many other vitamins and minerals you need. This is why adding the upgrades below is so important.

2. Saturated Fat

Unsalted butter contains saturated fatty acids, which you’re supposed to limit in your diet. Consuming large amounts of saturated fats can increase cholesterol in the blood, which increases your risk for stroke and heart disease.

How to Make Bulletproof Coffee in 3 Steps

1. Brew Your Coffee

Brew 10-12 oz or about one cup of coffee as you usually would. Don’t just buy any coffee beans – the higher the quality the better. This way you’ll reap more health benefits, plus it will taste better.

2. Pick Your Fats

The classic fats used in bulletproof coffee are grass-fed butter and MCT oil, but you have lots of choices when it comes to healthy fats. From ghee to coconut butter, cacao butter and nut butter, you can use whatever you like or have on hand. Use about one tablespoon of fat to 10 to 12 oz of coffee.

3. Add to Blender

Add your brewed coffee and chosen fats to a blender and process on high until creamy and emulsified. Pour it into your favourite mug and enjoy!

7 Easy Bulletproof Coffee Recipe Upgrades

1. Maca Powder

Maca powder is a herbal supplement known for its ability to help with hormonal imbalances and energy levels. It’s also high in vitamins and minerals including magnesium, potassium and zinc.

See Also Feta-and-Herb Phyllo Tart Recipe

2. Pink Himalayan Sea Salt

Pink Himalayan sea salt is packed with minerals and trace elements including calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper and iron. It adds a zip to your bulletproof coffee, plus all those good-for-you minerals.

3. Chaga Mushroom Powder

Chaga mushrooms are high in health benefits and provide a sweet, earthy flavour to your bulletproof coffee. They provide a wide variety of vitamins, minerals and nutrients, support your immune system and fight inflammation. Add it for taste and to boost the nutrients of your bulletproof coffee.

4. Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

Unsweetened cocoa powder is rich in polyphenols, a type of antioxidant that has been linked to reduced inflammation, better blood flow, lower blood pressure and improved cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Plus, it will make your coffee taste like white chocolate!

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has anti-viral, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. It contains antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects and its prebiotic properties can improve gut health. Along with these health benefits, cinnamon also tastes amazing, adding warm, delicate flavour to your morning cuppa.

6. Collagen Peptides

Collagen supports nail strength, a healthy gut and healthy hair, skin and joints. It offers a variety of amino acids that make up the building blocks of our bodies. Collagen also provides structure to your arteries, promoting heart health.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric is an antioxidant-rich Indian spice that contains a powerful compound called curcumin. Curcumin supports a healthy inflammation response and is a strong antioxidant. Note that turmeric will diminish the coffee flavour, so if you’re not a big fan of how coffee tastes, this is a great option that has amazing benefits.

10 Keto Bulletproof Coffee Recipes

1. Keto Butter Coffee with MCT Oil and Chaga | Garlic Girl

2. Keto Bulletproof Coffee with Coconut MCT Oil or Ghee | Low Carb Yum

3. Low Carb Vanilla Cream Bulletproof Coffee | The Keto Queens

4. 3-Ingredient Basic Bulletproof Coffee | Eat Beautiful

5. Cinnamon Keto Bulletproof Coffee | Taste and See

6. Turmeric Fat-Burning Coffee | Dr. Jockers

7. Chocolate Keto Bulletproof Coffee | Trina Krug

8. Butter Coffee with Collagen | Breakfast Criminals

9. The Best Keto Butter Coffee | The Diet Chef

10. Vegan Bulletproof Coffee with Vanilla Protein Powder | Running on Real Food

10 Iced Bulletproof Coffee Recipes

1. Iced Bulletproof Coffee with Collagen and Coconut Milk | The Almond Eater

2. Vegan Iced Bulletproof Coffee Latte | Cotter Crunch

3. Bulletproof Vanilla Keto Iced Coffee | Low Carb Spark

4. Iced Bulletproof Cold Brew Coffee with Collagen and Cinnamon | The Wooden Skillet

5. Iced Bulletproof Coffee with Cinnamon and Sea Salt | The Modern Proper

6. Creamy Bulletproof Iced Coffee | Healthy Little Peach

7. S’mores Keto Iced Bulletproof Coffee | My Life Cookbook

8. Creamy Cold Brew Iced Butter Coffee | Swift Wellness

9. Iced Caramel Cinnamon Bulletproof Coffee | Living The Gourmet

10. Iced Turmeric Bulletproof Latte | What Great Grandma Ate

Bulletproof coffee is a great drink to add to your morning routine. Along with a healthy diet, it can help you lose weight and give you more energy throughout the day!

This post contains affiliate links.

Did you enjoy this round up of bulletproof coffee add-ons and recipes? We’d love it if you shared this post on Pinterest!

Looking for more healthy recipes? Make sure to follow our Food Board on Pinterest!