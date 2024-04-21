Shakshuka With Feta Recipe (2024)

By Melissa Clark
Shakshuka may be at the apex of eggs-for-dinner recipes, though in Israel it is breakfast food, a bright, spicy start to the day with a pile of pita or challah served on the side. (It also makes excellent brunch or lunch food.) It’s a one-skillet recipe of eggs baked in a tomato-red pepper sauce spiced with cumin, paprika and cayenne. First you make that sauce, which comes together fairly quickly on top of the stove, then you gently crack each of the eggs into the pan, nestling them into the sauce. The pan is moved into the oven to finish. Shakshuka originated in North Africa, and like many great dishes there are as many versions as there are cooks who have embraced it. This one strays from more traditional renditions by adding crumbled feta cheese, which softens into creamy nuggets in the oven’s heat.
Featured in: A Rich Egg Dish That Satisfies
Ingredients
Yield:4 to 6 servings
- 3tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1large onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 1large red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
- 3garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1teaspoon ground cumin
- 1teaspoon sweet paprika
- ⅛teaspoon ground cayenne, or to taste
- 1(28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes with their juices, coarsely chopped
- ¾teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
- ¼teaspoon black pepper, plus more as needed
- 5ounces feta, crumbled (about 1¼ cups)
- 6large eggs
- Chopped cilantro, for serving
- Hot sauce, for serving
Nutritional analysis per serving (6 servings)
261 calories; 19 grams fat; 7 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 8 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 12 grams carbohydrates; 3 grams dietary fiber; 7 grams sugars; 13 grams protein; 630 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add onion and bell pepper. Cook gently until very soft, about 20 minutes. Add garlic and cook until tender, 1 to 2 minutes; stir in cumin, paprika and cayenne, and cook 1 minute. Pour in tomatoes and season with ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; simmer until tomatoes have thickened, about 10 minutes. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed. Stir in crumbled feta.
Step
2
Gently crack eggs into skillet over tomatoes. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until eggs are just set, 7 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with hot sauce.
Cooking Notes
Brad
A beautiful dish
Let's not start a war over whether its Israeli or Palestinian.
It's very Mediterranean
Enjoy!
M
I ate this dish growing up in Algeria. Here are few variations my mom made: 1. Adding small meatballs for a substantial meal. 2. Grilling the peppers first, then peeling them and chopping them before adding them to the cooked tomatoes and onions. 3. using grilled eggplant instead of peppers.
Britta
This is a favorite and really deserves its five star rating. I like to add chickpeas or lentils to make this into a hearty eggs-for-dinner option. I also found that the oven tends to overcook the eggs - by the time the whites are cooked, the yolks are solid as well. Reducing stove top heat to a simmer and putting the lid on makes it easier to keep an eye on the eggs, helps to maintain solf yolks, and also avoids the hassle of using the oven.
alessandro
I am a Tuscan born and it's pretty much staple dinner food there and no need to turn the oven on, only cover the pan and finish cooking it on the stove and serve it with plenty of Tuscan salt less bread
Dea
This was delicious, thank you for this recipe.
I added 4 cups of spinach to mine and used diced tomatoes (pomi) thicker and less watery.
I made mine w/ 4 eggs I live alone, I had 2 for breakfast, with corn a tortilla and I will be having this plus a cup of cream of butternut squash soup.
Life is good when you know how to cook! :-)
Federal Pioneer
Bomb daddy. Didn't have the peps, but went hard in the paint anyway. Hella fire. x
Eoghan
I hate when people say it's a great recipe and then list the dozen ingredients they added or changed. This is a great recipe as is. That said, adding a little anchovy paste doesn't change the flavor and adds a truly sublime umami. OK, that's it. Tried slipping that in without anyone noticing. But that's it. Not another thing.
Bryan
I made the mistake of stirring in the feta completely, and it dissolved entirely in the shakshuka, giving the whole dish a disappointingly musty taste. I would suggest stirring only enough to distribute the feta evenly, then not disturbing the mixture further!
Steve
We make this in the style that we first ate it in Morocco, with the addition of ground coriander, cinnamon, turmeric, allspice and - if we have it - saffron to the spice mixture.
Yvonne
This is a very good vegetarian recipe! I don't understand why people have the tendency to transform every vegetarian recipe by adding meat in it?
Is someone dying if not ingested meat at breakfast,lunch and diner???
How about just enjoy the traditional recipe without sausages,salami,bacon and shrimp?
Jmk
This is a good basic shakshuka. To add authenticity and a deep flavor, add some harrisa (or ancho or pasilla paste) instead of cayenne and paprika, and leave out feta.
Eggs stewed in tomato is found all over Middle East and North Africa, and there's an Italian and Spanish version too.
MFK
This is a very simple, delicious Shakshuka recipe. I cook eggs to order and serve over the sauce in a shallow bowl, to ensure they are cooked to my liking (over easy over very low heat so the whites don't overcook and the yolk is warm). I tend to serve with naan or grilled flatbread and tons of cilantro and harissa. A dollop of fatty yogurt never hurts. Simply the best brunch food on earth. Serve with red wine!
Helpful Friend
It was brought to Israel by the Jews forced to flee North Africa, including Algeria.
Hillaryn
Thirty some years ago when I lived on a Kibbutz this was one of the dishes we could make in our room over a gas burner, when we didn't feel like heading to the communal dining room. To set the eggs, I would cover the pan with a plate. We would also add whatever was seasonal, like peppers, or top with avocado slices when it was served. When I lived in Egypt, this was a fairly common fast-breaker or breakfast during Ramadan. Great quick dish. Never served it with cheese, but why not?
Carolyn Lipp
Easy and delicious, though I didn't finish it in the oven, but continued on the stovetop with a lid over the pan to poach the eggs. I also used a tablespoon of paprika rather than a teaspoon. (I like paprika!) Also used parsley (a lot of it) as I didn't have cilantro in the fridge. Turned out great. Similar to a favorite breakfast dish called Moroccan Eggs at Cafe Mogador in NYC.
Creal Zearing
It was too much feta for me. I’d leave out completely for a little lighter dish or halve it— perhaps sprinkle on top after it comes out of the oven.
dimmerswitch
Made as written, this has long been my favorite recipe for shakshuka. (The only difference being we prefer our eggs a little more done so leave this in the oven a few minutes longer.) Delicious B, L or D. And as PS for shortcut, last night when I was too tired to put it all together from scratch - we are grieving a recent death in family - I opened a jar of NY Shuk Matbucha to use in place of the tomatoes and seasonings then added 4 eggs, feta and baked as this recipe. Also delicious.
Deborah
Add other veggies such as chopped zucchini or eggplant in first part of Step 1. Add 1 can of cannellini beans when tomatoes are added. Don’t bake in the oven. Either cover the pan and cook until the egg whites are set and yolk is jammy (7-9 minutes) OR cook eggs in a skillet over easy and place on top of plated dish.
Aaron
whole family loves it, don't change a ting!
Karen
Excellent as written. I found the oil was not necessary if using a non stick pan. I also add a bag of baby spinach to make a hearty lunch or dinner. I only cook the eggs I need to serve, and reheat the vegetable mixture another day with additional eggs.
Senol
A beautiful dish!!
Denise
I continue to make this exactly as the recipe reads. Still one off my favorite go to’s for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Always have the ingredients stocked. Perfect for when I don’t really want to ‘cook’.
Caity
I thought this was delicious! We made as directed except with 3 eggs vs 6 as there are only 2 of us and we like a lot of sauce and served with naan. Would definitely make again asap.
me
Whole peeled tomato can made it too watery, either drain or swap next time
cam
subbed soft tofu for the eggs and topped with chili crisp…divine!
CM
Definitely better to finish on the stove. Takes forever in the oven.
Randy
Tried this tonight. The only other time I had eaten this dish was at a Tupelo Honey restaurant a few years ago. I enjoyed it then, so had been wanting to try it for some time. I followed the recipe relatively closely other than I dumped in a can of garbanzo beans for a bit of extra bulk. It turned out very well! I was pleased. My wife was a bit more middle-of-the-road but she has a thing about eggs that are anything other than scrambled so that was not unexpected. I'll try it again!
Ann Cooney
I decrease the amount of salt because the feta is salty enough
RB
Aliza recommends
MK J.
My favourite Shakshuka recipe yet!
