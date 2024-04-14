Crock Pot Beef Stew Recipe | Savory Nothings (2024)

Serve up a hot meal without the fuss for your family tonight: This crock pot beef stew is the perfect easy comfort food dinner.

I love thatprepping dinner in the morning when the kids are generally in a good mood (or in school) is the best thing I can do to put a hot meal on the table come 6pm, relatively stress free. Hooray for slow cookers!

Stew is one of my favorite things to cook during fall and winter and this right here, or myCrockpot Tuscan White Bean Chicken Stew or Slow Cooker Irish Beef Steware both regulars from October to February.

Try them all – you’ll love those cozy recipes!

Step by step instructions

First, you’ll need to brown the meat. I season and sprinkle it with flour right in the pan – no need to dirty another dish!

Then, remove the meat to a slow cooker. Place the onions and garlic in the skillet and cook until softened, then season and pour the red wine into the pan (use broth if you want to avoid wine).

Make sure to scratch any browned bits off the bottom of the skillet – that’s where all the flavor is! Then, once the red wine has thickened, add the remaining gravy ingredients and bring to a simmer.

Then, place the vegetables over the meat in the crockpot and (very carefully!!) ladle the hot gravy on top.

Now you’ll just need to let this cook in the slow cooker, add the peas about 10 minutes before you want dinner on the table – and that’s the best beef stew of your life done ?

Cooking tips

If you want a thick gravy:There are a few different methods to yield a thicker gravy.

The flouring of the meat helps a lot with thickening the gravy later on.

If you love very thick beef stew, you can add a shredded FLOURY potato in addition to everything else.

OR you can stir a cornstarch slurry into the stew about 10-15 minutes before cooking time is up and then cook it with the lid off for the remaining time – it’s what I do with my crockpot mediterranean chicken stew.

Cutting the vegetables:It is important to cut the veggies roughly into the same size chunks, otherwise they won’t cook evenly.

Also, do not cut them too small and do not cut them too big (I know, great advice ? ). When cut too small, they will dissolve. So you can leave them quite chunky. Just pay attention that you cut them in a way so a regular adult can eat the veggies without having to cut them up.

The great thing about stew is that it’s a rustic dish – so you can definitely get away with rustic chopping, it doesn’t have to be perfect by any means.

Browning the meat:Flouring and browning the meat before you add it to the crockpot will give you a wealth of extra flavor. It is a step you can leave out if time is very sparse – but the flavor and consistency of the stew will vastly benefit from NOT skipping this step.

Alcohol:The alcohol will evaporate as it cooks in the skillet (it would NOT evaporate as easily if cooked entirely in the crock pot). But if you’re uncomfortable using it, just use more broth.

Maple syrup:I get asked all the time why I put maple syrup in the stew, and it’s just there to add more depth to the flavor. It doesn’t make the stew sweet! But you can leave it out if you don’t want to add it.

Liquid amount:Some readers remarked that 2 cups of liquid doesn’t seem enough for a stew. But before you add more broth, please remember that the added liquid about DOUBLES in a slow cooker dish as it cooks. The stew ends up with plenty of gravy as long as you stick to the amounts given for the vegetables and the beef.

Note:An earlier version of my recipe included fresh thyme and bay leaves, but I got a lot of feedback from people who don’t keep these on hand, so I re-tested the recipe to make sure it tastes nice without them – and it does. Feel free to add a few sprigs of fresh thyme and a few bay leaves to the stew with the vegetables.

Our favorite side dishes

While there is everything you need right in the stew, I still love adding a side or two to stretch the meal.

Some of our favorites:

The Only No Knead Bread Recipe You’ll Ever Need

Homemade Mini Garlic Parmesan Monkey Bread

How to Make Mashed Potatoes

Easy Homemade Bread

More hearty comfort food

Instant Pot Beef Stew

Crockpot Beef Tips and Mushroom Gravy

Easy Beef Stroganoff

Homemade Shepherd’s Pie

PSIf you try this recipe, please leavea review in the comment section and add a star rating in the recipe card – I appreciate your feedback! Follow along onPinterest,FacebookorInstagram.

Printable recipe

Printable Recipe Card Save Recipe See Also Southern Cornbread Dressing Recipe Crock Pot Beef Stew You'll love serving up up a cozy meal without the fuss for your family tonight: This crock pot beef stew is the perfect easy comfort food dinner! Recipe by Nora from Savory Nothings made it? tap the stars to add your rating! 4.76 from 245 votes Print Add Review Recipe details Prep 30 minutes mins Cook 8 hours hrs Total 8 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Servings 6 servings Difficulty Easy Equipment ▢ 5-6 Quart Slow Cooker Ingredients For the meat ▢ 2 tablespoons oil

▢ 1.5 pounds beef stewing meat in chunks

▢ 1-2 teaspoons salt or less, depending on what kind of stock you’re using

▢ black pepper to taste

▢ 2 tablespoons flour For the gravy ▢ 2 large yellow onions cut into wedges

▢ 2 cloves garlic sliced

▢ 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

▢ 4 tablespoons tomato paste

▢ ¼ cup red wine OR use more stock

▢ 2 cups beef stock

▢ 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup For the vegetables ▢ 3 large waxy potatoes peeled and cut into chunks

▢ 4 large carrots peeled, ends trimmed and cut into chunks

▢ 4 large celery sticks trimmed and thickly sliced

▢ ½ pound brown mushrooms cleaned and quartered

▢ ½ cup frozen peas no need to defrost Instructions Brown the meat: Heat the oil in a large and deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef cubes, season with salt and pepper and stir. Sprinkle the flour over the meat and stir well. Cook until the beef is browned on all sides (do not stir too much, or the beef will not brown properly). Remove to a 5-6 quart slow cooker.

Start the gravy: Put the skillet back over medium high heat. If needed, add a little more oil. Cook the onions and garlic until starting to soften. Stir in the Italian seasoning and tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until the herbs are fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour the red wine into the pan, scratching the browned bits off the bottom. Cook until thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in the stock, Worcestershire sauce and maple syrup. Bring to a boil (this will help the stew start cooking faster once it is in the crock), then switch off the heat.

Transfer to the slow cooker: On top of the meat, place the potatoes, carrots, celery and mushrooms. Very carefully (!) pour the hot liquid from the skillet into the crockpot, making sure the liquid runs down all the way to the bottom and underneath the meat (stir a little if needed).

Cook: Cook the stew on LOW for 8 hours or on HIGh for 4 hours. 10 minutes before cooking time is over, stir in the peas. Check for seasoning and adjust if needed. Either finish cooking with the lid open (if you want a thicker stew) OR closed if you want it soupier. Want to save this recipe?Create an account for free to start your personal recipe box. Save any recipe by tapping the heart in the bottom right corner. Join Now Notes Cooking Tips: If you want a thick gravy: There are a few different methods to yield a thicker gravy. The flouring of the meat helps a lot with thickening the gravy later on.

If you love very thick beef stew, you can add a shredded FLOURY potato in addition to everything else.

OR you can stir a cornstarch slurry into the stew about 10-15 minutes before cooking time is up and then cook it with the lid off for the remaining time – it’s what I do with my crockpot mediterranean chicken stew. Cutting the vegetables: It is important to cut the veggies roughly into the same size chunks, otherwise they won’t cook evenly. Also, do not cut them too small and do not cut them too big (I know, great advice ? ) When cut too small, they will dissolve. So you can leave them quite chunky. Just pay attention that you cut them in a way so a regular adult can eat the veggies without having to cut them up. The great thing about stew is that it’s a rustic dish – so you can definitely get away with rustic chopping, it doesn’t have to be perfect by any means. Browning the meat: Flouring and browning the meat before you add it to the crockpot will give you a wealth of extra flavor. It is a step you can leave out if time is very sparse – but the flavor and consistency of the stew will vastly benefit from NOT skipping this step. Alcohol: The alcohol will evaporate as it cooks in the skillet (it would NOT evaporate as easily if cooked entirely in the crock pot). But if you’re uncomfortable using it, just use more broth. Maple syrup: I get asked all the time why I put maple syrup in the stew, and it’s just there to add more depth to the flavor. It doesn’t make the stew sweet! But you can leave it out if you don’t want to add it. Liquid amount: Some readers remarked that 2 cups of liquid doesn’t seem enough for a stew. But before you add more broth, please remember that the added liquid about DOUBLES in a slow cooker dish as it cooks. The stew ends up with plenty of gravy as long as you stick to the amounts given for the vegetables and the beef. Note: An earlier version of my recipe included fresh thyme and bay leaves, but I got a lot of feedback from people who don’t keep these on hand, so I re-tested the recipe to make sure it tastes nice without them – and it does. Feel free to add a few sprigs of fresh thyme and a few bay leaves to the stew with the vegetables. Nutrition Serving: 1serving (⅙)Calories: 385kcalCarbohydrates: 38gProtein: 32gSaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 70mgSodium: 823mgFiber: 6gSugar: 11g Nutrition is an estimate. More recipe information Course: Main Course Cuisine: American

The crock pot is such a big help in this season, and we love this slow cooker stew just as much as we love our Crock Pot Stuffed Peppers, Crockpot Chicken and Noodle Soup and my Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos.

I hope you’ll enjoy this cozy meal just as much as we do – enjoy!

P.S: For more stew recipes, check out our collection of homemade beef stew recipes!