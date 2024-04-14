Easy Spiced Hermit Cookies Recipe - Foodess.com (2024)

Hermit cookies are a wonderfully old fashioned cookie and this easy homemade Hermit Cookie Recipe is spiced just right and packed with dried fruit and nuts. Truly the best ever.

Hermit cookies are a soft, spiced cookie filled with raisins, currents or dates, and nuts.

Their subtle cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and chewy textures will have you reaching for a third, then maybe a fourth.

There is some diversity in recipes with which dried fruits are included.

Many have just raisins and nuts. Others I’ve seen have currants.

In my grandma’s kitchen, hermit cookies included raisins, dates and walnuts.

I love including dates, which have a deep, butterscotch flavour and add moisture to the cookie.

Are Hermit Cookies Healthy?

Hermit cookies are in fact on the healthy side. With half the quantity of butter in a typical cookie recipe, they are lighter than most.

Plus, they’re jam packed with raisins, dates and walnuts, which are all good for you.

As a dietitian, I would definitely put them on par with a granola bar in terms of healthiness as a snack option.

Why Are They Called Hermit Cookies?

The speculation surrounding the name “Hermit Cookies” is that you can tuck them away and they last a really long time.

Perhaps this is why they gained popularity, because they kept well on long trips.

What do Hermit Cookies Taste Like?

Hermit cookies are warmly spiced, soft, filled with chewy textures and are utterly delicious.

But just because they are spiced, don’t compare them to a true spice cookie (which have heavier flavours of molasses, cloves and ginger).

The flavours here are subtle.

Hermits are sweetened with only brown sugar, which imparts an irresistible caramel taste.

What is the History of Hermit Cookies?

Hermit cookies are a very old New England classic recipe, that travelled up the coast to become a beloved recipe on Canada’s East coast as well.

My classic hermit cookie recipe is inspired by my grandmother’s old cookbook from the early 1900s but the recipe itself surely predates that.

How to Store Hermits

Keep Hermit Cookies in an airtight container for up to 10 days.

Because they are made with brown sugar, they actually attract moisture for a couple of days after baking.

Keep them stored separately from any cookies that are meant to be crisp, as this tender cookie will soften other cookies around them.

Can you Freeze Hermit Cookies?

Hermit cookies freeze beautifully. You can freeze baked cookies flat on a baking sheet first (to prevent the moist cookies sticking together) then transfer to freezer bags to store up to 3 months.

Thaw at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

You can alternatively freeze the unbaked dough.

This is the pro way I like to scoop and chill or freeze my cookie dough.

Here’s What You Need

Whipping up a batch of Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies is simple with the right ingredients, a few variations, and basic kitchen tools.

Hermit Cookie Ingredients

Every ingredient plays a key role:

Butter: Adds richness and helps in creating a tender texture.

Brown Sugar: Gives the cookies a deep, caramel-like sweetness. Choose dark brown sugar for the deepest, rich color.

Eggs: Bind the ingredients together and add moisture.

Vanilla Extract: Enhances the flavor profile of the cookies.

All-Purpose Flour: The base of the cookie dough, providing structure.

Baking Soda: Helps the cookies rise and become fluffy.

Salt: Balances the sweetness and enhances overall flavor.

Cinnamon, Allspice, Nutmeg: These spices add warmth and depth.

Raisins: Introduce a chewy texture and natural sweetness.

Chopped Dates: Add a unique, fruity sweetness.

Coarsely Chopped Walnuts or Pecans: Provide a crunchy contrast to the chewy cookies.

Grab these Tools

A few basic tools will make the process easier:

Standing Mixer: Ideal for creaming butter and sugar and mixing the dough.

Baking Sheets: At least one cookie sheet is needed for baking the cookies. Be sure to let it cool between batches.

Parchment Paper: Prevents sticking and makes cleanup easier.

Wooden Spoon: Useful for mixing in the nuts and dried fruits.

Wire Racks: For cooling the cookies after baking.

Measuring Cups and Spoons: To measure ingredients accurately.

Now you’re all set to bake a batch of delicious Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies.

Variations and Substitutions

Customize your cookies:

Different Nuts: Try almonds or hazelnuts instead of walnuts or pecans.

Swap the Dried Fruit: Use dried cranberries or apricots instead of raisins or dates.

Use dried cranberries or apricots instead of raisins or dates. Spice it Up: Experiment with ginger or clove for a different spice profile.

How to Make Hermit Cookies: An Easy Guide

These Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies bring a delightful mix of spices, fruits, and nuts in a wonderfully chewy package, making them perfect for any cookie lover.

Starting with the Basics

Preheat and Prep: Begin by heating your oven to 350 F and getting your baking sheets ready, lined with parchment for non-stick baking.

Preheat and Prep: Begin by heating your oven to 350 F and getting your baking sheets ready, lined with parchment for non-stick baking.
Creaming the Base: In your standing mixer, cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. This step is crucial for texture.

Incorporating the Flavors

Adding Wet Ingredients: Beat in the eggs, one at a time, and then the vanilla. This mixture should look pale and thick.

Beat in the eggs, one at a time, and then the vanilla. This mixture should look pale and thick. Dry Ingredients: Turn the mixer down and carefully mix in your flour, baking soda, salt, and spices. You want the flour mixture evenly combined.

Mixing in the Goodies

Fruits and Nuts: Gently stir in your raisins, dates, and chopped nuts, evenly distributing them through the dough.

Baking to Perfection

Shaping the Cookies: Drop spoonfuls of the dough onto your baking sheets, leaving space between each.

Drop spoonfuls of the dough onto your baking sheets, leaving space between each. Bake: Let them bake for 10-12 minutes. The edges should be set but the centers still soft.

Finishing Touches

Cooling: Allow the cookies to cool slightly on the baking sheet, then transfer to a wire rack.

Allow the cookies to cool slightly on the baking sheet, then transfer to a wire rack. Serve and Enjoy: Once completely cool, these cookies are ready to be enjoyed!

Follow these steps, and you’ll have a batch of delicious, spice-infused Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies that are sure to be a hit with friends and family. Enjoy the baking and the eating!

5 Most Common Mistakes When Making Hermit Cookies

Here are the most frequent mix-ups to avoid when making Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies:

Overmixing the Dough: Mixing the dough too much can lead to tough cookies. Mix just until the ingredients are combined.
Not Creaming Butter and Sugar Properly: This step is crucial for light and fluffy cookies. Make sure the mixture is pale and creamy.
Overcrowding the Baking Sheet: Placing the cookies too close together can cause them to bake into each other. Leave enough space between each.
Incorrect Oven Temperature: Baking at the wrong temperature can result in undercooked or burnt cookies. Always preheat your oven.
Skipping the Cooling Process: Letting the cookies cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes helps them set properly. Don't rush this step.

FAQs

Just skimming through? Here are some quick answers to the commonly-asked questions about Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies:

Can I make these cookies without a standing mixer?

Yes, you can make these cookies with a hand mixer or by hand, though it might require a bit more effort to cream the butter and sugar.

Are these cookies supposed to be chewy or crunchy?

Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies are meant to be chewy, thanks to the brown sugar and the moist ingredients like eggs and butter.

Can I use different dried fruits instead of raisins and dates?

Absolutely, you can use dried cranberries, cherries, or apricots as a substitute for raisins and dates in these cookies.

What if I don’t have all the spices listed in the recipe?

While the combination of cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg is ideal, you can still make delicious cookies with just one or two of these spices.

How long will these cookies stay fresh?

Stored in an airtight container, cookie jar or tins, these Hermit Cookies can stay fresh for up to 10 days at room temperature.

Is it necessary to toast the nuts before adding them to the dough?

Toasting the nuts is optional, but it enhances their flavor and adds an extra layer of crunch to the cookies.

Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 12 minutes mins
Servings 48
Dessert American
Ingredients
½ cup butter room temperature

1 cup brown sugar packed

2 large eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

⅛ tsp allspice

⅛ tsp nutmeg

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped dates

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans Instructions Preheat oven to 350 F.

In a standing mixer on medium speed, cream together butter and brown sugar. Add eggs and beat until mixture is pale and thick – about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla.

Reduce mixer speed to low and beat in flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg. Incorporate raisins, dates and nuts (depending on your mixer, you may have to do this part by hand with a wooden spoon).

Drop cookies by tablespoonfuls onto a well-greased or parchment-lined baking sheet, about 2 inches apart (you will have to do batches). Bake 10-12 minutes, until edges are set but centres still appear moist. Cool on baking sheet 2 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Video Notes PREP THE PANS: Because they haven’t got a lot of butter, it’s really important to prep your baking sheets or they will stick – parchment paper is ideal: easiest removal, practically no cleanup, no need for extra fat. Otherwise, just grease ’em well HOW TO STORE: Keep Hermit Cookies in an airtight container (up to 10 days) or freeze on a flat surface then transfer to freezer bags to store up to 3 months. Thaw at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. PRO TIP: Toast the nuts for a bit in the preheating oven for even more amazing flavour. Nutrition Calories: 87kcalCarbohydrates: 13gProtein: 1gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.1gCholesterol: 12mgSodium: 68mgPotassium: 66mgFiber: 1gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 71IUVitamin C: 0.2mgCalcium: 13mgIron: 0.4mg Keyword Easy Old Fashioned Hermit Cookies, Hermit Cookies

Last Updated on December 21, 2023 by Jennifer Pallian BSc, RD