FAQs

In our 2024 speed tests, NordVPN solidified itself as the fastest VPN, edging out both Surfshark and ExpressVPN with an average speed loss of just 11.1%. Using its NordLynx VPN protocol, we measured an average internet speed loss of just 3.2% with Windows and 12.6% on MacOS.

The Best Windows VPNs in 2024 Ranked NordVPN - Best for Office and Work Use.

Surfshark - Best for Changing IP Address Location.

Private Internet Access VPN - Best for Multitasking.

ExpressVPN - Best User-Experience.

IPVanish - Best Speeds. 4 days ago

8 Free VPNs of 2024 TunnelBear: Best for user-friendliness.

Proton VPN: Best for enhanced anonymity.

hide.me: Best for leak protection.

Windscribe: Best for unlimited device connection.

VPN Unlimited: Best for lifetime protection.

CyberGhost: Best for ease of use.

Hotspot Shield: Best for streaming. More items... Apr 6, 2024

Yes, Windows 10 includes a built-in VPN client, but there are important limitations to consider. While you can find the 'VPN' option in the Network & Settings section, it only allows you to add a VPN connection. This means you'll still need to subscribe to a third-party VPN service to make it fully functional.

ExpressVPN is the best overall VPN for Windows with its fast speeds, great streaming service unblocking and unmatched transparency. Additionally, ExpressVPN boasts user-friendly apps, an extensive server network and cutting-edge security features.

5 fastest VPNs in 2024 NordVPN – the fastest VPN service in 2024.

Surfshark VPN – high-speed VPN with an excellent price-to-quality ratio.

IPVanish – full-fledged VPN with good speeds.

ExpressVPN – VPN with a high-speed custom protocol.

CyberGhost VPN – cheap and fast VPN with specialized servers. Mar 15, 2024

NordVPN is a superb VPN for Windows and pretty much everything else too. It's a total package, offering fast and reliable connections, unrivaled streaming support, and built-in antivirus for extra safekeeping. Take it for a test run with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The best Windows VPNs for PC in 2024 NordVPN. Packed with security features, and great for streaming Netflix. ... ExpressVPN. Top-notch security and privacy tools with easy-to-use apps. ... Surfshark. A budget-friendly VPN that offers plenty of features and amazing speeds. ... Proton VPN. ... Hotspot Shield. Mar 18, 2024

A virtual private network (VPN) connection on your Windows 11 PC can help provide a more secure connection and access to your company's network and the internet—for example, when you're working in a public location such as a coffee shop, library, or airport.

Proton VPN's free tier is the only truly free VPN we've encountered that's worth using. True, it lacks support for torrenting and doesn't include all the bells and whistles as its paid subscriptions, but Proton VPN's free tier is secure and doesn't put limits on speed, data or usage time like most other free VPNs do.

Most of Proton's services come with free options, including its highly acclaimed ProtonMail service. So if you're looking for more than just a free VPN, Proton has a whole suite of tools available at absolutely no cost whatsoever.

Under Windows Settings, select Network & Internet. Select VPN from the left menu, then at the right, click Add a VPN connection. In the dialog box that opens: Set VPN provider to "Windows (built-in)".

Edge Secure Network uses VPN technology to stop third parties and bad actors from accessing your sensitive information, so you can make purchases online, fill out forms, and keep your browsing activity away from prying eyes. And best of all, it's built in and free in Microsoft Edge.

Does Windows 11 have a built-in VPN? Yes, Windows 11 does have a built-in VPN client. However, Microsoft doesn't provide you with a server, meaning you'd have to get it yourself.

Like most operating systems, Windows 11 has a VPN client included as standard. However, you'll have to provide your own server details, and are limited to a handful of common connection protocols.

If you're looking for the top VPN services on the market, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark lead the way. But each offers different experiences, pricing, and features. Let's take a look at how their security, unblocking performance, speeds, ease of use, and pricing compare.

ExpressVPN – Best VPN overall



Privacy is important, to be sure, but so are performance, extra features, a wide country selection, and ease of use. ExpressVPN has it all, making it our top choice for VPN. Not only is it one of the fastest VPNs we've ever tested, but it also has a very easy-to-use Windows app.

While VPNs aren't likely to go away, alternatives can provide network teams with a more comprehensive security approach. For example, ZTNA, SD-WAN, SDP, IAM, PAM and others can contribute to a zero-trust security approach, which can then serve as the security component of a SASE architecture.