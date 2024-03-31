Dijon and Cognac Beef Stew Recipe (2024)

This tastes like straight up corned beef. Its ok. I'd make it again but without the 1/2 cup of mustard, maybe reduce to 1/4 at the most. I like the braising for the beef. The last pro point i'd give this recipe is that after you use the 1/2 cup of cognac it's up to you to do whatever you want with the rest. I just drank mine because my grandma told me it spoils 3 hours after you crack the seal and she taught me to never waste and she was a part of the Greatest Generation