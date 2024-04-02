10 Award-Winning Home Brew Recipes (2024)

Brewer: Phil Clarke Jr.

Style: Scottish wee-heavy

Competition results: Won first place in the strong ales category in the Knickerbocker Battle of the Brews (2001)

Extract recipe, 5-gallon batch size

Original gravity: 1.120

Final gravity: 1.030

Bitterness: 32 IBU

Alcohol by volume: 9.5 percent

15 pounds light dry malt extract

16 ounces 55-degree Lovibond crystal malt

4 ounces chocolate malt

4 ounces peat-smoked malt

2.25 ounces black malt

1 ounce Northern Brewer hops (10 percent AA), 60 minutes

Steep the grains in 1 gallon of 150-degree F water for 30 minutes. Sparge with 1 gallon of 150 F water. Add 1 gallon water and bring to boil. Remove from heat and the Dry Malt Extract. Bring to boil, stirring regularly. Add 1 ounce Northern Brewer hop pellets.

Boil for 60 minutes, stirring regularly. Remove from heat and cool. Add to fermenting bucket/carboy and top off to 5 gallons with cold water.

Fermentation: Aerate well and pitch two activator packs of Wyeast 1728 Scottish ale yeast. Aerate again 12 hours later. Let ferment at 60 F for two weeks. Let it sit at 60 F four more weeks. Prime with 1/2 cup of honey, dissolved in 1 cup of warm water.

Bottle and sample after six weeks.

Judges' notes: "Ridiculously over the top and too big for style. More please!"