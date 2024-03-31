Tomato-Fennel Soup With Brie Toasts Recipe (2024)

The subtle and not so subtle flavors in this soup make it one of my go-to’s. It is delicious and very healthy (the best of both worlds you could say)! Agree to not rush sweating. The first time making it, I was a little surprised how thick it is. I prefer it that way but if you want a little more watery soup, add more stock so the flavors aren’t diluted and skip thickening after blending. The Brie bites were perfection— I would even make them by themselves for a easy appetizer.