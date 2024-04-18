Dill Pickle Chicken Fritters - The Best Keto Recipes (2024)

By Annie Published in 30-Minute Recipes
These Dill Pickle Chicken Fritters are crispy, cheesy, and loaded with flavor! Think fried pickles + cheesy chicken, and that gives you a good idea of how amazing these easy chicken fritters are!
Oh boy do I have a treat for you today! If you love pickles, this recipe will become your new obsession. You get a crispy, cheesy chicken fritter dotted with salty, crunchy dill pickles. It gives you fried pickle vibes, but better! This is a really quick dinner because it requires only a handful of basic ingredients, and from start to finish, it can be on the table in 30 minutes!
This is a different spin on the first version of Chicken Fritters I shared. That recipe pairs chopped jalapenos, sharp cheddar cheese, and tangy green onions together for an unbeatable combo. It has gone wild on my Facebook page, but I kept hearing you guys wanted a milder version. This Dill Pickle version totally hits the spot. If you give it a try, let me know what you think!
Ingredients
As always, this is a quick overview of the ingredients needed to make these tasty fritters. For the complete recipe, scroll to the recipe card below.
- Ground Chicken: I love using ground chicken vs. cut-up chicken breast or thighs because it takes all the work out and makes this recipe super affordable. This will also work with ground turkey.
- Dill Pickles: the star of the show! I think only Dill pickles will do in this recipe, but if you are a bread and butter pickle person they will work, too.
- Spices: Ranch seasoning and fresh dill
- Egg: size large egg is needed for this dish.
- Shredded Cheese: I love a good sharp cheddar, but you can also use Colby-Jack, pepper jack or mozzarella.
- Coconut Flour: almond flour just didn’t work as well in this recipe. You only need a small amount, but stick with coconut flour for this recipe. Don’t worry, you will not taste any coconut.
How to make Chicken Fritters
I’ve documented the entire process below so you can easily make these Dill Pickle Chicken Fritters. You only need a mixing bowl, spatula, and skillet. Follow the easy guide below.
Combine Ingredients
Combine the ground chicken, chopped pickles, seasoning, and dill in a mixing bowl. Once the mixture is combined, add the egg, shredded cheddar cheese, and coconut flour. Using a small ice cream scoop or a 1/4 cup measuring cup, pat out the chicken fritters. Pat the fritters a little thinner than you think they need to be, as they will puff a bit as they cook.
Fry the Fritters
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, carefully add the fritters to the skillet. Ensure the fritters are not touching, and do not overcrowd the pan. Cook the fritters for 3-4 minutes on each side until the exterior is golden brown and the interior reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees with an instant-read thermometer.
When the fritters are cooked through, remove them from the skillet and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any extra oil.
Serve
Serve these fritters immediately while they are hot, fresh, and crispy! I serve these with Ranch dressing, fresh dill, and, of course, more dill pickles! You can serve these alongside Air Fryer Broccoli or Cauliflower for a complete meal. Or, if sharing these as an appetizer, add them to your party spread with Hot Crab Dip, Pinwheels, and Wings!
Sauce & Dips to serve with fritters:
- Chuy’s jalapeno ranch or Taco Bell’s jalapeno cream sauce
- Cheddar cheese sauce or Beer cheese dip
- Tzatziki, Lemon aioli, or Whipped feta
- Pesto and Roasted marinara sauce
- Queso or salsa verde
Storage and Reheating
- Refrigeration: Allow the chicken fritters to cool completely before storing. Place them in an airtight container or a sealable plastic bag. If you have a lot of fritters, you can layer them with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Refrigerate them for up to 2-3 days.
- Freezing: If you want to store your chicken fritters longer, freezing is an excellent option. Place them in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze until solid. Once frozen, transfer them to an airtight container or a freezer bag. Frozen chicken fritters can be stored for up to 2-3 months.
- Reheating: When you’re ready to enjoy your stored chicken fritters, reheating is a breeze. If refrigerated, you can reheat them in the oven at 350°F (180°C) for about 10-15 minutes or until heated through. For frozen fritters, allow them to thaw in the refrigerator overnight before reheating. You can also reheat frozen fritters directly in the oven, but the cooking time may be longer.
Recipe FAQ
Can I make these in the air fryer?
Technically, yes, it will work. But the air fryer version truly isn’t as good. However, if you wish to try the air fryer follow these instructions: Preheat the air fryer to 350 for 5 minutes, letting the fritters chill in the fridge (helps them hold up a little better). Once preheated, add in a few fritters, not letting the fritters touch at all. Cook 10-12 minutes, flipping once around the 7-8 minute mark. Allowing the fritter to cook a bit longer on the first side helps the fritters stay together better. For better browning and a crispier texture, spray with a thin layer of oil right before cooking and after flipping.
Can I use a different protein?
These work well with ground turkey as well.
What if I don’t like pickles?
Don’t make this recipe. Try this chicken fritter recipe instead.
Can I use almond flour?
No, the coconut flour is used as a binding agent. Almond flour truly didn’t work as well in this recipe. I suggest using coconut flour as directed, or skip the flour all together, but keep in mind the fritters will not hold together as well.
Dill Pickle Chicken Fritters
Annie
5 from 1 vote
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 10 minutes mins
Total Time 20 minutes mins
Course Chicken
Cuisine Comfort Food, Keto
Servings 4 servings (8 fritters total)
Calories 309 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1/3 cup finely chopped dill pickles
- 1 tablespoon Ranch seasoning (see notes)
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill finely chopped
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar
- 1 tablespoon coconut flour
Instructions
Combine the ground chicken, chopped pickles, seasoning, and dill in a mixing bowl. Once the mixture is combined, add the egg, shredded cheddar cheese, and coconut flour.
Using a small ice cream scoop or a 1/4 cup measuring cup, pat out the chicken fritters. Pat the fritters a little thinner than you think they need to, as they will puff a bit as they cook.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, carefully add the fritters to the skillet. Ensure the fritters are not touching, and do not overcrowd the pan. Cook the fritters for 3-4 minutes on each side until the exterior is golden brown and the interior reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees with an instant-read thermometer.
When the fritters are cooked through, remove them from the skillet and place on a paper towel lined plate to absorb any extra oil.
Serve immediately with the dipping sauce of your choice.
Notes
*You can use store-bought Ranch seasoning or a homemade blend; many recipes are available online.
This recipe makes 4 servings (each serving = 2 fritters). Each serving has 2 net carbs.
Nutrition
Serving: 2 FrittersCalories: 309kcalCarbohydrates: 2.8gProtein: 28gFat: 19gCholesterol: 175mgSodium: 593mgFiber: 0.8gSugar: 0.7g
Keyword keto fritters
