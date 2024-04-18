Dill Pickle Chicken Fritters - The Best Keto Recipes (2024)

These Dill Pickle Chicken Fritters are crispy, cheesy, and loaded with flavor! Think fried pickles + cheesy chicken, and that gives you a good idea of how amazing these easy chicken fritters are!

Oh boy do I have a treat for you today! If you love pickles, this recipe will become your new obsession. You get a crispy, cheesy chicken fritter dotted with salty, crunchy dill pickles. It gives you fried pickle vibes, but better! This is a really quick dinner because it requires only a handful of basic ingredients, and from start to finish, it can be on the table in 30 minutes!

This is a different spin on the first version of Chicken Fritters I shared. That recipe pairs chopped jalapenos, sharp cheddar cheese, and tangy green onions together for an unbeatable combo. It has gone wild on my Facebook page, but I kept hearing you guys wanted a milder version. This Dill Pickle version totally hits the spot. If you give it a try, let me know what you think!

