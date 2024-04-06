General Tso Sauce Recipe (2024)

General Tso Sauce Recipe

When you're in the mood for Chinese food, my spicy food loving friends, it's good to have a general tso sauce recipe on hand. It's perfect for when you're like me and need to indulge in some teriyaki madness!

General tso sauce is a sweet and spicy Chinese sauce popular in Chinese American cuisine. It is made with a base of soy sauce and chili sauce with a touch of vinegar and a sweetener, like honey, then thickened with cornstarch.

It is hugely popular with Chinese takeout dishes like general tso chicken or tofu, or other types of stir fry dishes.

You'll find variations, of course, using other preferred ingredients, and recipes can vary from cook to cook and restaurant to restaurant.

My version is very simple with only 6 ingredients. I choose to focus on the soy sauce and chili sauce, making this mildly sweet and more savory, as we prefer.You can easily adapt it to your own palate.