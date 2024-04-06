General Tso Sauce Recipe (2024)

This General Tso Sauce recipe is easy to make with only 6 ingredients, perfect for General Tso chicken or any other quick and easy stir fry. It's loaded with flavor.

General Tso Sauce Recipe

When you're in the mood for Chinese food, my spicy food loving friends, it's good to have a general tso sauce recipe on hand. It's perfect for when you're like me and need to indulge in some teriyaki madness!

General tso sauce is a sweet and spicy Chinese sauce popular in Chinese American cuisine. It is made with a base of soy sauce and chili sauce with a touch of vinegar and a sweetener, like honey, then thickened with cornstarch.

It is hugely popular with Chinese takeout dishes like general tso chicken or tofu, or other types of stir fry dishes.

You'll find variations, of course, using other preferred ingredients, and recipes can vary from cook to cook and restaurant to restaurant.

My version is very simple with only 6 ingredients. I choose to focus on the soy sauce and chili sauce, making this mildly sweet and more savory, as we prefer.You can easily adapt it to your own palate.

General Tso Sauce Ingredients

  • Soy Sauce - Use light soy sauce for this, though any soy sauce can work for you. To your preference.
  • Honey - Or you can use brown sugar.
  • Rice Vinegar
  • Chili Sauce - Try my homemade chili garlic sauce. It's great for this.
  • Chicken Broth - You can use stock, or vegetable broth.
  • Cornstarch - For thickening.
How to Make General Tso Sauce

Whisk the ingredients. Whisk together the soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, chili sauce, chicken broth, and cornstarch in a small bowl.

Warm the sauce in a pan. Add to a sauce pan or pot and heat 3-5 minutes over medium high heat, or until the sauce thickens.

Enjoy! Use as desired. Easy enough, isn't it?

Boom! Done! Your General Tso sauce is ready to use. How are you going to use yours? What are you making tonight? Try my General Tso Chicken recipe, of course, but it's also great for making any stir fry, like orange chicken.

Recipe Tips & Notes

  • Cooking general tso sauce. Usually when making recipes like General Tso’s Chicken, the sauce thickens in the pan or wok along with other ingredients.
  • Other optional ingredients. This is my preferred recipe, though I have seen some with other ingredients you might try, including sesame oil or sesame seeds, garlic and ginger, white wine vinegar, other red chilies or dried chili flakes, green onions. Feel free to experiment and make it your own.
  • The chili sauce! There are several options available for this recipe. I enjoy using Doubanjiang, which is a Chinese chili bean paste. Gochujang can work, though the flavor is different. Use a simple chili-garlic sauce from the store, or make your own like I like to do. Sambal Oelek is also a potential option.
Recommended Cookbooks

If you love Chinese recipes and cooking, I recommend these books for the American cook. They're loaded with easy Chinese recipes that are full of flavor. I refer to them quite often.

Storage

Let your general tso sauce fully cool to room temperature prior to storing in an airtight container in the fridge. Properly stored, it should keep well for up to a week!

Try Some of My Other Popular Sauce Recipes

  • Hoisin Sauce
  • XO Sauce
  • Homemade Teriyaki Sauce
  • Homemade Szechuan Sauce
  • Bulgogi Sauce
  • Kung Pao Sauce
  • Easy Thai Peanut Sauce
  • Tonkatsu Sauce
  • Sweet and Sour Sauce
  • Homemade Sriracha
  • Yakisoba Sauce

General Tso Sauce Recipe

This General Tso sauce recipe is easy to make with only 6 ingredients, perfect for General Tso chicken or any other quick and easy stir fry. It's loaded with flavor.

Course: Main Course, sauce

Cuisine: American, Chinese

Keyword: chili sauce, soy sauce

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes

Calories: 69kcal

Author: Mike Hultquist

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce light soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chili sauce
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch use 3 teaspoons for a thicker sauce

Instructions

  • Whisk together the soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, chili sauce, chicken broth, and cornstarch in a small bowl.

  • Add to a sauce pan or pot and heat 3-5 minutes, or until the sauce thickens.

  • Use as desired

Notes

Usually when making recipes like General Tso’s Chicken, the sauce thickens in the pan or wok along with other ingredients.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 69kcalCarbohydrates: 16gProtein: 2gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 814mgPotassium: 76mgFiber: 1gSugar: 14gVitamin A: 26IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 6mgIron: 1mg

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Rusty says

    It looks like there is Pepper flakes in the sauce. Yes or no.

    • Mike Hultquist says

      It is seeds from the chili sauce.

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Excellent!! Thanks so much, Peggy!

  3. sara says

    This is so spot on, Mike - thanks for sharing!

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Thanks so much, Sara!

  4. Sasha Frugone says

    What kind of chili sauce please?

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Use something like my Homemade Chili Sauce Recipe, Sasha: https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/recipes/chili-sauce/

  5. Bee says

    Interested in Orange Chicken Recipe . ThnQ!

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Hopefully I can do that one soon, Bee!

  6. Kelly J Myers says

    Amazing flavor profiles on this website. Always when I want something new I come here to Chili Pepper Madness!

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Awesome! Thanks so much, Kelly! Glad you're enjoying the site! =)

  7. Lorrie says

    Hi Mike. Do I use Thai sweet chili sauce or do I use a ketchup-based chili sauce like Heinz? I'm so excited to try this.

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Lorrie, use the Heinz type. Enjoy!

    • Sharon says

      I’m looking forward to making this recipe vegan; it should be quite simple. I’ll let you know how it turns out.

      • Mike says

        Hey Sharon, how did it go?

  8. Yehudis says

    made some minor changes. this came out delicious!!

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Glad you enjoyed it!!

  9. Patricia Gnau says

    I copied a recipe for 3 ingredient sauce. I wasn't completely happy with the flavor. I added crushed garlic and store bought ginger paste. Then I used chili garlic sauce as the recipe suggested. I then added a little honey. Much more to my taste. Now I find your recipe and this is the exact taste I wanted. Better than the local take out. Thank you so much. Now when I want takeout I don't have to remember the recipe, I'll just use yours!

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Great, Patricia! Glad you enjoy my recipe! Yes, much more flavor here. I appreciate your sharing this!

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Great, Alan! Glad you enjoyed it! Thanks for sharing!

  11. Elaine Smith says

    Hi, how long will this sauce keep in the fridge please.

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Elaine, this will last a month or longer in the refrigerator.

    • Gloria Niles says

      I will tr by

      • Mike H. says

        Enjoy, Gloria!

  12. trisha Hanlon says

    Is the chili sauce in the recipe found in the Oriental food isle?

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Trisha, you can typically find General Tso Sauce in a bottle in the grocery store, yes.

      • Mike says

        The question was about the chili sauce, not pre-made General Tso's sauce.

        To Trisha: The author posted his own chili sauce recipe elsewhere in the comments: https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/recipes/chili-sauce/

        • Mike Hultquist says

          Yes, my bad! Thanks, Mike.

  13. Russell grewe says

    I make a special recipe with Mac and cheese and kabashi and General chow sauce,it was great I used to make it on a buffet in a Chinese restaurant but the Restaurant changed the recipe and it was very spicy and I can't eat spicy so I'm trying to recreate it without so much spice

    Reply

    • Mike Hultquist says

      I hope this recipe helps, Russell!

  14. David says

    Why are there no measurements for the ingredients?

    • Mike Hultquist says

      David, all of the measurements are in the recipe card at the bottom of the post (above the comments). Let me know if you can't find them.

      • David says

        Wow I have no idea how I missed that. Thank you I found it

  15. Janice says

    I love this recipe it's the healthiest one that I have seen. It's also simple to follow

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Glad you enjoyed it, Janice! Thanks for sharing!!

  16. Saundra says

    terrific recipe, I have made it twice now! thank you

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Awesome! Glad you enjoyed it!

  17. Emily K says

    I prefer not to eat cornstarch. I usually use arrowroot powder to thicken sauces. However, I usually add it to a bit of cold water and add it to an already simmering soup, stew, or other recipe. Can I just add it here in place of cornstarch? Have you ever tried it? Thanks for sharing.

    • Mike Hultquist says

      You can surely use arrowroot or other similar thickener, Emily. No problem at all. Enjoy!

  18. Linda Sanders says

    Sorry, I just found the amount of the ingredients.

    • Mike Hultquist says

      No problem, Linda, enjoy!

  19. Linda Sanders says

    I can not find the amounts of each ingredient, did I just miss them?

    • Mike Hultquist says

      Linda, it's all in the recipe card at the bottom of the post, above the comments.

      • Linda Sanders says

        I just found it. Thank you so much

  20. Lacey says

    I should have read the whole thing. Thanks

    Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says

No problem, Lacey!

      No problem, Lacey!

  21. Lacey says

    Reply

    • Dawn says

      Try vinegar

  22. Jennifer says

    I was wandering if coconut aminos or braggs liquid aminos can be substituted for the soy sauce... And can you use a chili sauce like Huy Fong?

    • Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says

      Yes, Jennifer, liquid aminos are good here. Also, yes on the chili sauce. Sriracha is good, too. Enjoy!

  23. Rod Warren says

    Two questions.
    What is the shelf life of the sauce if kept in the fridge?
    Can I freeze it?
    Great website.
    Rod from South Africa.

    • Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says

      Rod, this should last a couple weeks or longer in the fridge. It may lose freshness, though. You can also freeze it, no problem. Enjoy!

  24. Susie says

    I want to make this but it lists Chili Sauce do you mean like Mae Ploy ??

    Thanks Susie

    • Michael Hultquist - Chili Pepper Madness says

      Susie, May Ploy will work great here. Use a nice sweet chili sauce, or a chili-garlic sauce, or something similar. Enjoy!

