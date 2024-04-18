Copycat Chick Fil A Nuggets Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you are looking for the best Copycat chick fil a nuggets, this is a must try recipe. The marinade and breading are absolutely perfect. The nuggets are so tasty that your kids will think you got takeout.

We have perfected these Copycat chick fil a nuggets and your family will go crazy over them. If you have tried recipes in the past and felt like they were missing something, you have to try this recipe. It is the absolute best.

My kids are serious Chic-fil-a fans. They could eat fast food daily if I let them. So when I tell you they love these nuggets, it means they are a success.

If anyone would notice the difference in homemade chick fil a nuggets, it would be my family. If you have kiddos like this, trust me when I say they will love these copycat nuggets.

From the breading to the marinade, we have perfected this easy copycat recipe and it is really amazing. It is so delicious and you are going to save a lot of money.

How To Fry Chicken Nuggets

Peanut oil or Canola oil is best for frying chicken nuggets. You need a large pan or fryer. Once you heat the oil to medium heat, the nuggets go in and take just 3 to 5 minutes to cook.

Ingredients:

Boneless skinless Chicken Breasts

Dill Pickle Juice

egg

Milk

All Purpose Flour

Confectioners’ Sugar

Paprika

Salt and Pepper

Peanut Oil or Canola Oil for Frying

How to make chick fil a nuggets

First, combine the chicken and pickle juice in a medium size bowl. Place a lid or plastic wrap on the bowl.

This needs to refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to 60 minutes. However, it is best overnight so the chicken has plenty of time to marinate in the pickle juice.

Then, take the chicken from the fridge and drain the pickle juice.

Get out a small bowl and whisk together the milk and egg. Pour this mixture over the chicken pieces.

Then you will need a large ziplock bag. Add the flour, sugar, paprika, salt and pepper and seal the bag. Shake to combine all of the ingredients.

Make sure to drain any excess milk mixture off the chicken before putting in the ziplock bag with the flour mixture. Once the chicken is in, seal the bag and shake so that the chicken is well coated in the flour mixture.

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium high heat. You can also use a deep fryer. The heat of the oil should be 350 degrees.

Start to add the chicken to the hot oil. You will need to work in batches and cook until the chicken is golden brown and crispy. It does not take long at all so keep a close eye on the chicken. It normally takes about 3 to 5 minutes to cook.

Line a plate with a paper towel and place the cooked chicken on it. The paper towel will help to soak up the excess oil.

These are best served warm immediately out of the pan.

Chicken Nugget Dipping Sauces

Copycat Chic fil a sauce . With just a few simple ingredients you probably already have, this delicious sauce takes just minutes.

Ketchup–You might want to try make Homemade ketchup because it is so easy.

Barbecue sauce –I love this homemade bbq sauce.

Ranch –This recipe for homemade ranch dip is yummy.

Honey Mustard



Chick-Fil-A Polynesian Sauce Recipe

Serving ideas:

Easy Homemade French Fries . These fries are perfectly golden and so crispy. In just minutes, you can enjoy easy homemade fries that make a great side dish.

. These fries are perfectly golden and so crispy. In just minutes, you can enjoy easy homemade fries that make a great side dish. Baked Mac and Cheese is a favorite . It is so creamy and cheesy. Plus, the delicious bread crumb topping makes this Southern mac and cheese simply amazing.

. It is so creamy and cheesy. Plus, the delicious bread crumb topping makes this Southern mac and cheese simply amazing. Copycat Chick fil a Lemonade . It is so refreshing and incredibly simple to make. Enjoy your favorite lemonade at home for a fraction of the price in just minutes.

My kid’s ideal meal would be these nuggets and fries and a cup of copycat Chick fil a lemonade. I love being able to make this at home. They are super happy and I save a ton of money.

Why Powdered Sugar?

The powdered sugar gives the nuggets the perfect blend of sweetness that you love about Chick fil a chicken.

It balances perfectly with the spices for a delicious flavor.

PEANUT OIL SUBSTITUTES:

While peanut oil is my favorite, canola is a good substitute to use when frying chicken. Vegetable oil also makes a good substitution.

You want to look for an oil that has a neutral taste and a high smoke point.

For example, you would not want to use olive oil because it has a low smoke point and does not tolerate high heat.

Keep in mind it will change the flavor of the chicken nuggets if you do not use peanut oil.

How to store leftovers:

You can refrigerate any leftovers in an air tight container for up to 5 to 7 days. I try to actually make extra to have leftovers.

It is perfect for lunches for the kids or a quick dinner. My kids absolutely love when we have leftovers.

How To Freeze and Reheat Chicken Nuggets

Freeze the nuggets inside a freezer container or bag that is airtight. Make sure the chicken has cooled completely before freezing.

If you are freezing a large quantity, you might want to flash freeze them first to prevent sticking. This is very simple. Just place on a baking sheet or plate and freeze for an hour. Remove from the freezer and place into freezer containers.

To reheat, place on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until cooked through. Make sure they are in a single layer when reheating on the baking sheet.

You can also reheat in the air fryer at 375 degrees. It normally take about 10 to 12 minutes. I would toss them half way through when reheating.

Tips for chick fil a nuggets recipe:

If you do not like pickle juice, you can reduce the pickle juice marinade to ½ cup and use ½ cup water with this juice.

You can substitute buttermilk for regular milk in the recipe.

The powdered sugar can be omitted if you do not like the sweetness of chick fil a nuggets.

Make sure your oil is hot before you put the chicken in.

Don’t overcrowd the nuggets when frying. They will not cook evenly if you put too many in the pan at once. It is very important to give them space.

Make sure the chicken has an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Air fryer option:

Coat your air fryer basket in oil. Place the chicken in the air fryer basket making sure there isn’t any excess flour.

You will need to work in batches so the nuggets do not overlap. Make sure to not overcrowd the air fryer basket.

Cook at 360 degrees for 12 minutes flipping half way through.

Try Homemade chick fil a nuggets.

Everyone will enjoy having these nuggets at home. No worries anymore if you are craving Chick fil a on a Sunday. Just make a batch of copycat nuggets at home.

They are so delicious and kid approved. This recipe is so amazing and guaranteed to impress even the biggest Chick fil a fans.

Once you try it, you will be hooked. They are so amazing.

Let us know how you like it once you make it.

Print this Copycat Chick fil a nuggets Recipe:

Review Pin Print Copycat Chick Fil A Nuggets 4.99 from 168 votes If you are looking for the best Copycat chick fil a nuggets, this is a must try recipe. The marinade and breading are absolutely perfect. Prep Time 45 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Servings 4 Cuisine American See Also 20 Minutes Mongolian Chicken Recipe Course Main Course Calories 258 Author Carrie Barnard Ingredients ▢ 2 Boneless skinless Chicken Breasts cut into 1 inch pieces

▢ 1 cup Dill Pickle Juice

▢ 1 large egg

▢ 1 cup Milk

▢ 1 cup All Purpose Flour

▢ 1 Tbsp Confectioners’ Sugar

▢ 1 tsp Paprika

▢ 1 tsp Pepper

▢ 1 tsp Salt

▢ Peanut Oil or Canola Oil for Frying Instructions Combine the chicken and pickle juice in a medium size bowl. Cover and refrigerate to marinate the chicken in the pickle juice for 30-60 minutes (or overnight).

Remove the chicken from the refrigerator and drain off the pickle juice.

In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and egg. Then pour this mixture over the chicken pieces.

Then in a large ziplock bag, add the flour, sugar, paprika, salt and pepper. Seal the bag and shake to combine all the ingredients.

Drain the excess milk mixture off the chicken and place the chicken in the ziplock bag with the flour mixture. Seal the bag and then shake to thoroughly coat the chicken pieces in the flour mixture.

Then heat the peanut oil or canola oil in a large pan over medium heat or in a fryer.

Working in batches, add the chicken to the hot oil and cook until the chicken is golden brown and crispy (approximately 3-5 minutes). Once cooked, move the chicken to a plate lined with a paper towel to soak up the excess oil.

Serve immediately while warm with your favorite dipping sauces! Nutrition Facts Calories 258kcal, Carbohydrates 34g, Protein 19g, Fat 5g, Saturated Fat 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1g, Monounsaturated Fat 1g, Trans Fat 1g, Cholesterol 83mg, Sodium 1577mg, Potassium 356mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 5g, Vitamin A 424IU, Vitamin C 1mg, Calcium 86mg, Iron 2mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

